Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

