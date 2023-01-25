Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) provides relatively concentrated exposure to a portfolio of continental European (ex-UK) equities. The trust has been solely managed by Jamie Ross since February 2019, although his involvement with HNE dates back to 2016, alongside former longstanding fund manager Tim Stevenson. Ross is part of a well-established, collegiate European equities desk at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI) that covers the breadth of available opportunities in the region. The investment process blends exposure to companies with traditional quality characteristics like high and sustainable returns on equity, barriers to entry and proven and effective management that are labelled 'compounders' with a generally smaller allocation to those that are transitioning into quality companies where the prospects for improvement are mispriced ('improvers').

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...