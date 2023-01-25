

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corporation (HES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $624 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to $3.05 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



