Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc: Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / The Board of Directors of Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Standard") (OTCQX:SPFX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0175 per preferred share on January 9, 2023, payable on January 20, 2023, to preferred shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

Based on the original price of Standard's preferred shares of $10.00 per share, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 7.00%.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance premium finance company providing insurance premium financing solutions to businesses and individuals. With over 200 collective years of insurance premium finance experience, Standard Premium Finance is best positioned to consult and assist our valued partner agents and client base on every aspect of their insurance premium financing. Standard is an industry-leading premium finance company with annual loan originations of approximately $120 million with loans ranging from $500 to over $500,000.

