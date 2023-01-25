Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2023 | 14:26
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc: Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / The Board of Directors of Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Standard") (OTCQX:SPFX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0175 per preferred share on January 9, 2023, payable on January 20, 2023, to preferred shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

Based on the original price of Standard's preferred shares of $10.00 per share, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 7.00%.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance premium finance company providing insurance premium financing solutions to businesses and individuals. With over 200 collective years of insurance premium finance experience, Standard Premium Finance is best positioned to consult and assist our valued partner agents and client base on every aspect of their insurance premium financing. Standard is an industry-leading premium finance company with annual loan originations of approximately $120 million with loans ranging from $500 to over $500,000.

For more information, please contact Media Relations at info@standardpremium.com

SOURCE: Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736590/Standard-Premium-Finance-Holdings-Inc-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.