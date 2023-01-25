

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Democratic Congressional Leadership to discuss key national issues and priorities of the administration.



The leaders agreed on the importance of building on the economic progress being achieved in the last two years, including the lowest unemployment in 50 years, significant ground gained against inflation, and more Americans getting health coverage than ever, the White House said.



The President and the congressional leaders discussed continued stepped-up implementation of groundbreaking laws like the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



The group also emphasized advancing U.S. national security interests, including continuing Washington's assistance to Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion.



They also agreed on continuing to work across the aisle with their Republican colleagues to deliver more results for the American people, while also being honest about disagreements - like the Democrats' opposition to an unprecedented middle class tax hike, inflation-worsening tax cuts for the rich, abortion bans, or cutting Social Security and Medicare.



Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Dick Durbin, Senator Debbie Stabenow, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and House Democratic Caucus chair Pete Aguilar attended the meeting held in the Roosevelt Room.



Speaking after the meeting, Schumer said Democrats are unified while Republicans are in chaos.



'MAGA Republicans have made commitments to put bills on the House floor. Do they want to cut Social Security? Medicare? Put your debt ceiling plan on the floor. Let Americans see,' he told reporters.



