Compound Semiconductor Market to Reach $347.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The advantages of compound semiconductor wafers over silicon-based wafers, the rise in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics, and the emergence of wafer-related trends in the automobile industry drive the growth of the global compound semiconductor market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (III-V COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, II-VI COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, SAPPHIRE, IV-IV COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR, Others), by Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistor, Integrated Circuits, Diodes and Rectifiers, Others), by Deposition Technology (Chemical vapor deposition, Molecular beam epitaxy, Hydride vapor phase epitaxy, Ammonothermal, Atomic Layer Deposition, Others), by Application (IT and Telecom, Industry and Energy and Power, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2031". According to the report, the global compound semiconductor industry generated $90.7 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $347.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.





Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1006

Prime determinants of growth

The advantages of compound semiconductor wafers over silicon-based wafers, the rise in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics, and the emergence of wafer-related trends in the automobile industry drive the growth of the global compound semiconductor market. However, rising wafer production costs restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growing IoT adoption in wafers and the use of compound semiconductors in smart technologies are predicted to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global compound semiconductor market, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain during the lockdown.

However, the rise in demand for compound semiconductors such as power semiconductors, transistors, and integrated circuits (ICs) solutions across prime sectors was one of the major factors that propelled the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally.

Furthermore, the surge in demand for industrial and consumer electronics solutions is expected to strengthen the compound semiconductor market opportunity post-COVID-19.

The IV-IV compound semiconductors segment to maintain its leadership status in 2019

Based on type, the IV-IV compound semiconductors segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global compound semiconductor market, owing to their important characteristics, including low power consumption, low cost, and reduced heat dissipation. However, the sapphire segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031. Researchers and semiconductor companies focus on developing silicon on sapphire sensors, which have the capability of monitoring temperature and pressure changes.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 336 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1006

The power semiconductors segment to maintain its leadership status in 2019

Based on product, the power semiconductors segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global compound semiconductor market. Rising demand for diodes and rectifiers has been witnessed in sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, medical applications, defense, and aerospace. This is making it the largest segment of the market. However, the transistors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.26% from 2022 to 2031. A high-electron-mobility transistor (HEMT), also known as heterostructure FET (HFET) or modulation-doped FET (MODFET), is a field-effect transistor incorporating a junction between two materials with different band gaps. This reason is forming it the fastest growing segment.

The IT and Telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the IT and Telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global compound semiconductor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The ongoing demand for smaller, lighter, and thinner electronic circuitry products from the telecommunication industry has led to increased R&D activities on the usage of compound semiconductors in this industry vertical. The development of the smartphone industry thus promotes telecom operators to set up new towers and repeaters, which in turn, is expected to fuel the segment. However, the industrial and energy & power segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.81% from 2022 to 2031. The trend of miniaturization and compact electronic circuitry for machinery boosts the incorporation of compound semiconductor devices and technologies, thus making it the fastest growing segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global compound semiconductor market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because organizations across the region are realizing the importance of enhanced semiconductor technologies to ensure efficient power management, owing to an increase in demand for high-voltage operating devices.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1006?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players: -

NICHIA CORPORATION,

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

Texas Instruments Inc.,

Infineon Technologies AG,

Qorvo, Inc,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited,

NXP Semiconductors.,

STMicroelectronics,

Renesas Electronics Corporation.,

WOLFSPEED, INC

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the compound semiconductor market analysis from 2019 to 2031 to identify the prevailing compound semiconductor market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the compound semiconductor market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional and global compound semiconductor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Compound Semiconductor Market Key Segments:

Type

II-VI COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR

Cadmium Slenenide



Cadmium Telluride



Zinc Selenide

SAPPHIRE

Others

Aluminum Gallium Arsenide



Aluminum Indium Arsenide



Aluminum Gallium Nitride



Aluminum Gallium Phosphide



Indium Gallium Nitride



Cadmium Zinc Telluride



Mercury Cadmium Telluride

III-V COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR

Gallium Nitride



Gallium Phosphide



Gallium Arsenide



Indium Phosphide



Indium Antimonide

Product

Power Semiconductor

Transistor

HEMT



MOSFET



MESFET

Integrated Circuits

MMIC



RFIC

Diodes and Rectifiers

PIN Diode



Zener Diode



Schokkty Diode



Light-Emitting Diode

Others

Deposition Technology

Chemical vapor deposition

Molecular beam epitaxy

Hydride vapor phase epitaxy

Ammonothermal

Atomic Layer Deposition

Others

Application

IT and Telecom

Signal amplifiers and Switching System



Satellite Communication



Radar



Radio Frequency

Industry and Energy and Power

Industry and Energy and Power



Smart Grid



Wind Turbine and Wind Power System



Photovoltaic Invertors



Motor Drives

Aerospace and Defense

Combat Vehicles



Ships and Vessels



Microwave Radiation

Automotive

Automotive



Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Automotive Braking System



Rail Traction



Automobile Motor Drives

Consumer Electronics

Inverters



LED Lighting



SMPS

Healthcare

Implantable Medical Devices



Biomedical Electronics

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3wrL6YX

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Semiconductor Wafer Market size was valued at $16.87 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

SiC GaN Power Semiconductor Market size was valued at $0.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market size was valued at $302 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025.

IV-IV Compound Semiconductor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Power Semiconductor Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2031.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compound-semiconductor-market-to-reach-347-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-11-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301730491.html