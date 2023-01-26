STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 
Tradegate
26.01.23
08:08 Uhr
41,300 Euro
+1,495
+3,76 %
Dow Jones News
26.01.2023 | 07:31
STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

PR No: C3154C

STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results 

-- Q4 net revenues $4.42 billion; gross margin 47.5%; operating margin 
   29.1%; net income $1.25 billion 
 
  -- FY net revenues $16.13 billion; gross margin 47.3%; operating margin 
   27.5%; net income $3.96 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $4.20 billion and gross 
   margin of 48.0%

Geneva, January 26, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $4.42 billion, gross margin of 47.5%, operating margin of 29.1%, and net income of $1.25 billion or $1.32 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: 

-- "In Q4, ST delivered revenues and gross margin above the mid-point of the 
   guidance. 
 
  -- "FY22 revenues increased 26.4% to $16.13 billion, driven by strong demand 
   in automotive and industrial, and our engaged customer programs. 
   Operating margin increased to 27.5% from 19.0% in FY21 and net income 
   almost doubled to $3.96 billion. We invested $3.52 billion in CAPEX while 
   delivering free cash flow of $1.59 billion. 
 
  -- "Our first quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $4.20 billion, increasing year-over-year by 18.5% and 
   decreasing sequentially by 5.1%; gross margin is expected to be about 
   48.0%. 
 
  -- "For 2023, we plan to invest about $4.0 billion in CAPEX, mainly to 
   increase our 300mm wafer fabs and silicon carbide manufacturing capacity 
   including our substrate initiative. 
 
  -- "Based on our strong customer demand and increased manufacturing capacity, 
   we will drive the Company based on a plan for FY23 revenues in the range 
   of $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data)   Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021  Q/Q   Y/Y 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues            $4,424  $4,321  $3,556   2.4%  24.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit            $2,102  $2,059  $1,609   2.1%  30.7% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin             47.5%  47.6%  45.2% -10 bps 230 bps 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income          $1,287  $1,272   $885   1.2%  45.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin           29.1%  29.4%  24.9% -30 bps 420 bps 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income (a)           $1,248  $1,099   $750  13.5%  66.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) 
 ()                 $1.32  $1.16  $0.82  13.8%  61.0% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, Q4 and Q3 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) Q4 and Q3 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share data)  FY2022  FY2021   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues               $16,128 $12,761  26.4% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit                $7,635  $5,326  43.4% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin                47.3%  41.7% 560 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income              $4,439  $2,419  83.5% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin              27.5%  19.0% 850 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income (a)               $3,960  $2,000  +98.0% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) ()     $4.19  $2.16  +94.0% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, FY 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) FY 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Review 

Q4    Q3    Q4 
 Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m)         2022   2022   2021   Q/Q   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)          1,696  1,563  1,226   8.5%  38.4% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) ((a) ()     1,339  1,380  1,251  -3.0%   7.0% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) ((a) 
  ()                          1,383  1,374  1,071   0.7%  29.1% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Others                          6    4    8    -    - 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Total Net Revenues                  4,424  4,321  3,556   2.4%  24.4% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (within the Analog sub-group) to MDG (within the Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior year period has been adjusted accordingly.

Net revenues totaled $4.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups except the Analog and MEMS sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 26.8% and 19.5%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 2.4%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, while AMS decreased.

Gross profit totaled $2.10 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Gross margin of 47.5%, 20 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance, increased 230 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing, improved product mix, positive currency effects, net of hedging, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.

Operating income increased 45.4% to $1.29 billion, compared to $885 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 420 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 29.1% of net revenues, compared to 24.9% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 

-- Revenue increased in Automotive and in Power Discrete. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 117.9% to $470.2 million. Operating margin 
   was 27.7% compared to 17.6%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 

-- Revenue increased in Imaging and decreased in Analog and MEMS. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 2.4% to $345.6 million. Operating margin 
   was 25.8% compared to 27.0%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 

-- Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and in RF Communications. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 56.6% to $495.3 million. Operating margin 
   was 35.8% compared to 29.5%.

Net income increased to $1.25 billion, including a one-time non-cash income tax benefit of $141 million, compared to $750 million in the year-ago quarter, and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.32 compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q4    Q3                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2022   2022   Q4 2021  Q4 2022  Q4 2021   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities   1,550   1,651    881   5,202   3,060   +70.0% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)      603    676    314   1,591   1,120   +42.1% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
