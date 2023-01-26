Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 
26.01.23
08:08 Uhr
41,300 Euro
+1,495
+3,76 %
26.01.2023 | 07:31
STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and -2-

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results 

-- Q4 net revenues $4.42 billion; gross margin 47.5%; operating margin 
   29.1%; net income $1.25 billion 
 
  -- FY net revenues $16.13 billion; gross margin 47.3%; operating margin 
   27.5%; net income $3.96 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $4.20 billion and gross 
   margin of 48.0%

Geneva, January 26, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $4.42 billion, gross margin of 47.5%, operating margin of 29.1%, and net income of $1.25 billion or $1.32 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: 

-- "In Q4, ST delivered revenues and gross margin above the mid-point of the 
   guidance. 
 
  -- "FY22 revenues increased 26.4% to $16.13 billion, driven by strong demand 
   in automotive and industrial, and our engaged customer programs. 
   Operating margin increased to 27.5% from 19.0% in FY21 and net income 
   almost doubled to $3.96 billion. We invested $3.52 billion in CAPEX while 
   delivering free cash flow of $1.59 billion. 
 
  -- "Our first quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $4.20 billion, increasing year-over-year by 18.5% and 
   decreasing sequentially by 5.1%; gross margin is expected to be about 
   48.0%. 
 
  -- "For 2023, we plan to invest about $4.0 billion in CAPEX, mainly to 
   increase our 300mm wafer fabs and silicon carbide manufacturing capacity 
   including our substrate initiative. 
 
  -- "Based on our strong customer demand and increased manufacturing capacity, 
   we will drive the Company based on a plan for FY23 revenues in the range 
   of $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data)   Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021  Q/Q   Y/Y 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues            $4,424  $4,321  $3,556   2.4%  24.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit            $2,102  $2,059  $1,609   2.1%  30.7% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin             47.5%  47.6%  45.2% -10 bps 230 bps 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income          $1,287  $1,272   $885   1.2%  45.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin           29.1%  29.4%  24.9% -30 bps 420 bps 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income (a)           $1,248  $1,099   $750  13.5%  66.4% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) 
 ()                 $1.32  $1.16  $0.82  13.8%  61.0% 
--------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, Q4 and Q3 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) Q4 and Q3 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share data)  FY2022  FY2021   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues               $16,128 $12,761  26.4% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit                $7,635  $5,326  43.4% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin                47.3%  41.7% 560 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income              $4,439  $2,419  83.5% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin              27.5%  19.0% 850 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income (a)               $3,960  $2,000  +98.0% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) ()     $4.19  $2.16  +94.0% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, FY 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) FY 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Review 

Q4    Q3    Q4 
 Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m)         2022   2022   2021   Q/Q   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)          1,696  1,563  1,226   8.5%  38.4% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) ((a) ()     1,339  1,380  1,251  -3.0%   7.0% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) ((a) 
  ()                          1,383  1,374  1,071   0.7%  29.1% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Others                          6    4    8    -    - 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
 Total Net Revenues                  4,424  4,321  3,556   2.4%  24.4% 
---------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

(a) Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (within the Analog sub-group) to MDG (within the Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior year period has been adjusted accordingly.

Net revenues totaled $4.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups except the Analog and MEMS sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 26.8% and 19.5%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 2.4%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, while AMS decreased.

Gross profit totaled $2.10 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Gross margin of 47.5%, 20 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance, increased 230 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing, improved product mix, positive currency effects, net of hedging, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.

Operating income increased 45.4% to $1.29 billion, compared to $885 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 420 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 29.1% of net revenues, compared to 24.9% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 

-- Revenue increased in Automotive and in Power Discrete. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 117.9% to $470.2 million. Operating margin 
   was 27.7% compared to 17.6%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 

-- Revenue increased in Imaging and decreased in Analog and MEMS. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 2.4% to $345.6 million. Operating margin 
   was 25.8% compared to 27.0%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 

-- Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and in RF Communications. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 56.6% to $495.3 million. Operating margin 
   was 35.8% compared to 29.5%.

Net income increased to $1.25 billion, including a one-time non-cash income tax benefit of $141 million, compared to $750 million in the year-ago quarter, and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.32 compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q4    Q3                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2022   2022   Q4 2021  Q4 2022  Q4 2021   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities   1,550   1,651    881   5,202   3,060   +70.0% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)      603    676    314   1,591   1,120   +42.1% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $920 million in the fourth quarter and $3.52 billion for the full year 2022. In the respective year-ago periods, capital expenditures, net, were $548 million and $1.83 billion.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.58 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 101 days compared to 91 days in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash from operating activities was $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2022, net cash from operating activities increased 70.0% to $5.20 billion, representing 32.3% of total revenues.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $603 million and $1.59 billion in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $314 million and $1.12 billion in the year-ago respective periods.

In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $54 million and executed a $87 million share buy-back as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.80 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.46 billion at October 1, 2022 and reflected total liquidity of $4.52 billion and total financial debt of $2.72 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2023 first quarter is: 

-- Net revenues are expected to be $4.20 billion, a decrease of 5.1% 
   sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; 
 
  -- Gross margin of 48.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points; 
 
  -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of 
   approximately $1.06 = EUR1.00 for the 2023 first quarter and includes the 
   impact of existing hedging contracts. 
 
  -- The first quarter will close on April 1, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February 10, 2023.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, among other factors: 

-- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of 
   tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic 
   environment and adversely impact the demand for our products; 
 
  -- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and 
   fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact production capacity and 
   end-market demand for our products; 
 
  -- customer demand that differs from projections; 
 
  -- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a 
   rapidly changing technological environment; 
 
  -- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or 
   infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or 
   our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional 
   events, military conflicts, (including the military conflict between 
   Russia and the Ukraine), social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist 
   activities; 
 
  -- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to 
   execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing 
   programs, which benefit from public funding; 
 
  -- legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a 
   continued source of instability in international markets and currency 
   exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, 
   political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have 
   material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material 
   impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict 
   its future implications; 
 
  -- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant 
   curtailment of purchases by key customers; 
 
  -- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production 
   facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with 
   suppliers or third party manufacturing providers; 
 
  -- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, 
   third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies 
   required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from 
   inflation); 
 
  -- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject 
   to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational 
   activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches 
   of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers; 
 
  -- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, 
   or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy 
   legislation, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation 
   ("GDPR"); 
 
  -- the impact of intellectual property claims by our competitors or other 
   third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable 
   terms and conditions; 
 
  -- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, 
   new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in 
   international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as 
   well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, 
   deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; 
 
  -- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the 
   U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major 
   currencies we use for our operations; 
 
  -- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new 
   litigation to which we may become a defendant; 
 
  -- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or 
   delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by 
   our customers for products containing our parts; 
 
  -- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano 
   eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health 
   risks and epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 
   locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate; 
 
  -- increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those 
   concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our commitment 
   to be carbon neutral by 2027; 
 
  -- potential loss of key employees and potential inability to recruit and 
   retain qualified employees as a result of epidemics or pandemics such as 
   the COVID-19 pandemic, remote-working arrangements and the corresponding 
   limitation on social and professional interaction; 
 
  -- the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may 
   continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner 
   for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely 
   affect our business and operating results; 
 
  -- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation 
   among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and 
 
  -- the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted 
   by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical 
   third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our 
   expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may, " "are expected to," "should," "would be," "seeks" or "anticipates" or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.