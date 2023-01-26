Anzeige
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
26.01.23
11:00 Uhr
41,800 Euro
+1,995
+5,01 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,65541,66011:06
41,66041,66511:06
Dow Jones News
26.01.2023 | 07:31
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results

PR No: C3154C

STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Results 

-- Q4 net revenues $4.42 billion; gross margin 47.5%; operating margin 
      29.1%; net income $1.25 billion 
 
   -- FY net revenues $16.13 billion; gross margin 47.3%; operating margin 
      27.5%; net income $3.96 billion 
 
   -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $4.20 billion and gross 
      margin of 48.0%

Geneva, January 26, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $4.42 billion, gross margin of 47.5%, operating margin of 29.1%, and net income of $1.25 billion or $1.32 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: 

-- "In Q4, ST delivered revenues and gross margin above the mid-point of the 
      guidance. 
 
   -- "FY22 revenues increased 26.4% to $16.13 billion, driven by strong demand 
      in automotive and industrial, and our engaged customer programs. 
      Operating margin increased to 27.5% from 19.0% in FY21 and net income 
      almost doubled to $3.96 billion. We invested $3.52 billion in CAPEX while 
      delivering free cash flow of $1.59 billion. 
 
   -- "Our first quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
      revenues of $4.20 billion, increasing year-over-year by 18.5% and 
      decreasing sequentially by 5.1%; gross margin is expected to be about 
      48.0%. 
 
   -- "For 2023, we plan to invest about $4.0 billion in CAPEX, mainly to 
      increase our 300mm wafer fabs and silicon carbide manufacturing capacity 
      including our substrate initiative. 
 
   -- "Based on our strong customer demand and increased manufacturing capacity, 
      we will drive the Company based on a plan for FY23 revenues in the range 
      of $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data)     Q4 2022  Q3 2022  Q4 2021    Q/Q      Y/Y 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Revenues                        $4,424   $4,321   $3,556     2.4%    24.4% 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Profit                        $2,102   $2,059   $1,609     2.1%    30.7% 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Margin                         47.5%    47.6%    45.2%  -10 bps  230 bps 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Income                    $1,287   $1,272     $885     1.2%    45.4% 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Margin                     29.1%    29.4%    24.9%  -30 bps  420 bps 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Income (a)                      $1,248   $1,099     $750    13.5%    66.4% 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) 
 ()                                  $1.32    $1.16    $0.82    13.8%    61.0% 
---------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, Q4 and Q3 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) Q4 and Q3 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share data)   FY2022   FY2021     Y/Y 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Revenues                              $16,128  $12,761    26.4% 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Profit                               $7,635   $5,326    43.4% 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Gross Margin                                47.3%    41.7%  560 bps 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Income                           $4,439   $2,419    83.5% 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Operating Margin                            27.5%    19.0%  850 bps 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Net Income (a)                             $3,960   $2,000   +98.0% 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share ((b) ()          $4.19    $2.16   +94.0% 
----------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, FY 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior year period has not been restated.

(b) FY 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt, upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior year period has not been restated.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Review 

Q4       Q3       Q4 
  Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m)                 2022     2022     2021      Q/Q      Y/Y 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
  Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)                   1,696    1,563    1,226     8.5%    38.4% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
  Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) ((a) ()          1,339    1,380    1,251    -3.0%     7.0% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
  Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) ((a) 
   ()                                                   1,383    1,374    1,071     0.7%    29.1% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
  Others                                                    6        4        8        -        - 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
  Total Net Revenues                                    4,424    4,321    3,556     2.4%    24.4% 
----------------------------------------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------

(a) Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (within the Analog sub-group) to MDG (within the Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior year period has been adjusted accordingly.

Net revenues totaled $4.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups except the Analog and MEMS sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 26.8% and 19.5%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 2.4%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, while AMS decreased.

Gross profit totaled $2.10 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Gross margin of 47.5%, 20 basis points above the mid-point of the Company's guidance, increased 230 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing, improved product mix, positive currency effects, net of hedging, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.

Operating income increased 45.4% to $1.29 billion, compared to $885 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 420 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 29.1% of net revenues, compared to 24.9% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 

-- Revenue increased in Automotive and in Power Discrete. 
 
   -- Operating profit increased by 117.9% to $470.2 million. Operating margin 
      was 27.7% compared to 17.6%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 

-- Revenue increased in Imaging and decreased in Analog and MEMS. 
 
   -- Operating profit increased by 2.4% to $345.6 million. Operating margin 
      was 25.8% compared to 27.0%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 

-- Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and in RF Communications. 
 
   -- Operating profit increased by 56.6% to $495.3 million. Operating margin 
      was 35.8% compared to 29.5%.

Net income increased to $1.25 billion, including a one-time non-cash income tax benefit of $141 million, compared to $750 million in the year-ago quarter, and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.32 compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  -------------------------------- 
                   Q4        Q3                                         TTM 
  (US$ m)         2022      2022     Q4 2021    Q4 2022    Q4 2021     Change 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ---------- 
  Net cash 
   from 
   operating 
   activities     1,550     1,651        881      5,202      3,060      +70.0% 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ---------- 
  Free cash 
   flow 
   (non-U.S. 
   GAAP)            603       676        314      1,591      1,120      +42.1% 
-------------  --------  --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  ----------

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $920 million in the fourth quarter and $3.52 billion for the full year 2022. In the respective year-ago periods, capital expenditures, net, were $548 million and $1.83 billion.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.58 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 101 days compared to 91 days in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash from operating activities was $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2022, net cash from operating activities increased 70.0% to $5.20 billion, representing 32.3% of total revenues.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $603 million and $1.59 billion in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $314 million and $1.12 billion in the year-ago respective periods.

In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $54 million and executed a $87 million share buy-back as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.80 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.46 billion at October 1, 2022 and reflected total liquidity of $4.52 billion and total financial debt of $2.72 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2023 first quarter is: 

-- Net revenues are expected to be $4.20 billion, a decrease of 5.1% 
      sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; 
 
   -- Gross margin of 48.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points; 
 
   -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of 
      approximately $1.06 = EUR1.00 for the 2023 first quarter and includes the 
      impact of existing hedging contracts. 
 
   -- The first quarter will close on April 1, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February 10, 2023.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, among other factors: 

-- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of 
      tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic 
      environment and adversely impact the demand for our products; 
 
   -- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and 
      fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact production capacity and 
      end-market demand for our products; 
 
   -- customer demand that differs from projections; 
 
   -- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a 
      rapidly changing technological environment; 
 
   -- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or 
      infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or 
      our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional 
      events, military conflicts, (including the military conflict between 
      Russia and the Ukraine), social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist 
      activities; 
 
   -- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to 
      execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing 
      programs, which benefit from public funding; 
 
   -- legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a 
      continued source of instability in international markets and currency 
      exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, 
      political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have 
      material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material 
      impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict 
      its future implications; 
 
   -- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant 
      curtailment of purchases by key customers; 
 
   -- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production 
      facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with 
      suppliers or third party manufacturing providers; 
 
   -- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, 
      third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies 
      required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from 
      inflation); 
 
   -- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject 
      to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational 
      activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches 
      of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers; 
 
   -- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, 
      or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy 
      legislation, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation 
      ("GDPR"); 
 
   -- the impact of intellectual property claims by our competitors or other 
      third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable 
      terms and conditions; 
 
   -- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, 
      new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in 
      international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as 
      well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, 
      deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; 
 
   -- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the 
      U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major 
      currencies we use for our operations; 
 
   -- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new 
      litigation to which we may become a defendant; 
 
   -- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or 
      delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by 
      our customers for products containing our parts; 
 
   -- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano 
      eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health 
      risks and epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 
      locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate; 
 
   -- increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those 
      concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our commitment 
      to be carbon neutral by 2027; 
 
   -- potential loss of key employees and potential inability to recruit and 
      retain qualified employees as a result of epidemics or pandemics such as 
      the COVID-19 pandemic, remote-working arrangements and the corresponding 
      limitation on social and professional interaction; 
 
   -- the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may 
      continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner 
      for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely 
      affect our business and operating results; 
 
   -- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation 
      among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and 
 
   -- the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted 
      by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical 
      third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our 
      expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may, " "are expected to," "should," "would be," "seeks" or "anticipates" or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Some of these risks are set forth and are discussed in more detail in "Item 3. Key Information -- Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Unfavorable changes in the above or other risks or uncertainties listed under "Item 3. Key Information -- Risk Factors"

from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, could have a material adverse effect on our business

and/or financial condition.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aq9uTm0tEYjo4eWCo9ovKtjtBGfeGS_bknrFd0hHDtWfDyAmV9urpL_H-MFPt3ko6cGAlrn9SqGgP241mvyQVeCACXGYPxcT27nmkSSjkKM=

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZU7K4gnf7PB6gR2cNFmgGtLYYwX0NE8MzO4XNBWQNTYtrPQPi8tr5GApenkfURpMFRfIkJrsfVSKE-rwSX_WX3JTEQi6x-EhzGWlR-bUCPs= 

STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data 
 ($)) 
 
                                                           Three months ended 
                                                         December     December 
                                                            31,          31, 
                                                           2022         2021 
                                                        -----------  ----------- 
                                                        (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
                                                        -----------  ----------- 
 
Net sales                                                     4,408        3,542 
Other revenues                                                   16           14 
NET REVENUES                                                  4,424        3,556 
Cost of sales                                               (2,322)      (1,947) 
GROSS PROFIT                                                  2,102        1,609 
Selling, general and administrative                           (378)        (350) 
Research and development                                      (472)        (402) 
Other income and expenses, net                                   35           32 
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related 
 closure costs                                                    -          (4) 
Total operating expenses                                      (815)        (724) 
OPERATING INCOME                                              1,287          885 
Interest income (expense), net                                   33          (5) 
Other components of pension benefit costs                       (3)          (2) 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST        1,317          878 
Income tax expense                                             (66)        (127) 
                                                        -----------  ----------- 
NET INCOME                                                    1,251          751 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest              (3)          (1) 
                                                        -----------  ----------- 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS        1,248          750 
                                                        ===========  =========== 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                          1.38         0.83 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                          1.32         0.82 
 
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING 
 DILUTED EPS                                                  944.2        917.7 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data 
 ($)) 
 
                                                         Twelve months ended 
                                                         December    December 
                                                            31,         31, 
                                                           2022        2021 
                                                        -----------  --------- 
                                                        (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
                                                        -----------  --------- 
 
Net sales                                                    16,083     12,729 
Other revenues                                                   45         32 
NET REVENUES                                                 16,128     12,761 
Cost of sales                                               (8,493)    (7,435) 
GROSS PROFIT                                                  7,635      5,326 
Selling, general and administrative                         (1,454)    (1,323) 
Research and development                                    (1,901)    (1,723) 
Other income and expenses, net                                  159        141 
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related 
 closure costs                                                    -        (2) 
Total operating expenses                                    (3,196)    (2,907) 
OPERATING INCOME                                              4,439      2,419 
Interest income (expense), net                                   58       (29) 
Other components of pension benefit costs                      (11)       (10) 
Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net                         -       (43) 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST        4,486      2,337 
Income tax expense                                            (520)      (331) 
                                                        -----------  --------- 
NET INCOME                                                    3,966      2,006 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest              (6)        (6) 
                                                        -----------  --------- 
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS        3,960      2,000 
                                                        ===========  ========= 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                          4.37       2.21 
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT 
 COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS                                          4.19       2.16 
 
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING 
 DILUTED EPS                                                  946.2      924.8 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
                                                        December                 December 
As at                                                      31,      October 1,      31, 
In millions of U.S. dollars                               2022         2022        2021 
                                                       (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents                                    3,258        2,812      3,225 
Short-term deposits                                            581          780        291 
Marketable securities                                          679          496          - 
Trade accounts receivable, net                               1,970        2,227      1,759 
Inventories                                                  2,583        2,381      1,972 
Other current assets                                           734          618        581 
Total current assets                                         9,805        9,314      7,828 
Goodwill                                                       297          282        313 
Other intangible assets, net                                   405          438        438 
Property, plant and equipment, net                           8,201        7,093      5,660 
Non-current deferred tax assets                                602          526        652 
Long-term investments                                           11           10         10 
Other non-current assets                                       661          615        639 
                                                            10,177        8,964      7,712 
Total assets                                                19,982       18,278     15,540 
                                                       -----------  -----------  --------- 
 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term debt                                                175          155        143 
Trade accounts payable                                       2,122        1,867      1,582 
Other payables and accrued liabilities                       1,385        1,361      1,101 
Dividends payable to stockholders                               60          114         55 
Accrued income tax                                              95          339         68 
Total current liabilities                                    3,837        3,836      2,949 
Long-term debt                                               2,542        2,476      2,396 
Post-employment benefit obligations                            331          401        442 
Long-term deferred tax liabilities                              60           43         64 
Other long-term liabilities                                    454          544        416 
                                                             3,387        3,464      3,318 
Total liabilities                                            7,224        7,300      6,267 
Commitment and contingencies 
Equity 
Parent company stockholders' equity 
Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares 
 authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par 
 value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,281,920 
 shares issued, 903,865,763 shares outstanding)              1,157        1,157      1,157 
Additional paid-in capital                                   2,631        2,568      2,533 
Retained earnings                                            8,713        7,470      5,223 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                         460         (93)        496 
Treasury stock                                               (268)        (185)      (200) 
                                                       -----------  -----------  --------- 
Total parent company stockholders' equity                   12,693       10,917      9,209 
Noncontrolling interest                                         65           61         64 
Total equity                                                12,758       10,978      9,273 
Total liabilities and equity                                19,982       18,278     15,540 
                                                       -----------  -----------  --------- 
 
 
 
 
 
STMicroelectronics 
N.V. 
 
SELECTED CASH FLOW 
DATA 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Cash Flow Data (in 
US$ millions)                Q4 2022                    Q3 2022                   Q4 2021 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Net Cash from 
 operating 
 activities                             1,550                      1,651                       881 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash used in 
 investing 
 activities                             (924)                    (1,851)                     (508) 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash used in 
 financing 
 activities                             (185)                        (5)                     (256) 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net Cash increase 
 (decrease)                               446                      (216)                       113 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Selected Cash Flow 
Data (in US$ 
millions)                             Q4 2022                    Q3 2022                   Q4 2021 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
 
Depreciation & 
 amortization                             331                        312                       267 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Net payment for 
 Capital 
 expenditures                           (920)                      (955)                     (548) 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Dividends paid to 
 stockholders                            (54)                       (55)                      (60) 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------ 
Change in 
 inventories, net                       (125)                      (126)                      (20) 
-------------------  ------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------

Appendix

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Financial Information 

Q4       Q3       Q2       Q1       Q4        FY        FY 
                       2022     2022     2022     2022     2021      2022      2021 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Net Revenues By 
  Market Channel 
  (%) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Total OEM              68%      67%      65%      66%      67%       67%       66% 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Distribution           32%      33%      35%      34%      33%       33%       34% 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
 
  EUR/$ Effective 
   Rate                 1.04     1.08     1.12     1.15     1.17      1.10      1.18 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
 
  Product Group 
  Data (US$ m) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Automotive & 
  Discrete Group 
  (ADG) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Net Revenues       1,696    1,563    1,454    1,256    1,226     5,969     4,350 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Operating 
   Income                470      404      359      235      216     1,469       512 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Analog, MEMS & 
  Sensors Group 
  (AMS) (a) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Net Revenues       1,339    1,380    1,115    1,077    1,251     4,911     4,587 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Operating 
   Income                346      376      269      246      337     1,237     1,022 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Microcontrollers 
  & Digital ICs 
  Group (MDG) (a) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Net Revenues       1,383    1,374    1,263    1,208    1,071     5,228     3,802 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Operating 
   Income                495      504      425      407      316     1,830       908 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Others ((b) () 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Net Revenues           6        4        5        5        8        20        22 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Operating 
   Income (Loss)        (24)     (12)     (49)     (11)       16      (97)      (23) 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  Total 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Net Revenues       4,424    4,321    3,837    3,546    3,556    16,128    12,761 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  -------- 
  - Operating 
   Income              1,287    1,272    1,004      877      885     4,439     2,419 
-------------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  --------  --------

(a) Effective July 1, 2022, the Low Power RF business unit was transferred from AMS (within the Analog sub-group) to MDG (within the Microcontrollers and Memories sub-group). Prior periods have been adjusted accordingly.

(b) Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19 and incidents leading to power outage, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated income (expenses) such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes: 

(US$ m)          Q4 2022  Q3 2022  Q2 2022  Q1 2022  Q4 2021  FY 2022  FY 2021 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Unused Capacity 
 Charges               -        -       13        9        -       22       16 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  ------- 
Impairment & 
 Restructuring 
 Charges               -        -        -        -        4        -        2 
---------------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------  -------

(Appendix -- continued)

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

U. S. GAAP -- Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company's U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company's business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company's results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.

Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as reported in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. 

Dec 31       Oct 1        Jul 2        Apr 2       Dec 31 
  (US$ m)           2022        2022         2022         2022         2021 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Cash and 
   cash 
   equivalents       3,258        2,812        3,028        2,828        3,225 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Short term 
   deposits            581          780          186          427          291 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Marketable 
   securities          679          496          229          139            - 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Total 
   liquidity         4,518        4,088        3,443        3,394        3,516 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Short-term 
   debt              (175)        (155)        (134)        (140)        (143) 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Long-term 
   debt (a)        (2,542)      (2,476)      (2,385)      (2,414)      (2,396) 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Total 
   financial 
   debt            (2,717)      (2,631)      (2,519)      (2,554)      (2,539) 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Net 
   Financial 
   Position 
   ((b) ()           1,801        1,457          924          840          977 
--------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----------  -----------

(a) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $1.3 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.

(b) Q4, Q3, Q2 and Q1 2022 net financial position includes a $107 million increase in long-term debt following the adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance related to convertible debt. Prior year period has not been restated.

(Appendix -- continued)

STMicroelectronics

Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure)

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. This definition ultimately results in net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions.

We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by, or used in, financing activities.

Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies. 

Q4                  Q2                  Q4 
  (US$ m)                                                        2022     Q3 2022    2022     Q1 2022    2021     FY 2022    FY 2021 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Net cash from operating activities                             1,550      1,651    1,056        945      881      5,202      3,060 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Net cash used in investing activities                          (924)    (1,851)    (676)    (1,140)    (508)    (4,591)    (1,518) 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) 
   marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds 
   from) short-term deposits                                      (23)        876    (150)        277     (59)        980      (422) 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  --------- 
  Free Cash Flow                                                   603        676      230         82      314      1,591      1,120 
-------------------------------------------------------------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  -------  ---------  ---------

Attachment 

-- C3154C - STMicroelectronics Q422 and FY22 Earnings 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f85c89d-943c-42d5-a27a-07101d5a0bd7

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

