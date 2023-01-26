InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 26

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 25 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|25 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|9,500
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.3000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.0600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.5963
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,430,771 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 25 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
9,500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.0600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.3000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.5963
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
25/01/2023
08:14:59
GMT
73
56.9000
XLON
699590722456574
25/01/2023
08:15:07
GMT
66
56.9200
XLON
699590722456625
25/01/2023
08:15:07
GMT
66
56.9200
XLON
699590722456627
25/01/2023
08:20:23
GMT
65
57.0400
XLON
699590722457086
25/01/2023
08:23:56
GMT
64
57.0600
XLON
699590722457541
25/01/2023
08:26:36
GMT
64
56.7800
XLON
699590722457922
25/01/2023
08:26:45
GMT
102
56.7400
XLON
699590722457951
25/01/2023
08:42:16
GMT
94
56.7600
XLON
699590722459705
25/01/2023
08:52:19
GMT
61
56.7800
XLON
699590722460820
25/01/2023
08:53:51
GMT
65
56.7800
XLON
699590722460971
25/01/2023
09:01:03
GMT
62
56.6400
XLON
699590722461576
25/01/2023
09:08:59
GMT
63
56.6400
XLON
699590722462505
25/01/2023
09:14:46
GMT
70
56.6000
XLON
699590722463122
25/01/2023
09:18:47
GMT
65
56.6200
XLON
699590722463595
25/01/2023
09:25:00
GMT
67
56.6200
XLON
699590722464145
25/01/2023
09:33:02
GMT
45
56.6800
XLON
699590722464660
25/01/2023
09:33:02
GMT
46
56.6800
XLON
699590722464661
25/01/2023
09:39:08
GMT
68
56.6800
XLON
699590722465051
25/01/2023
09:48:54
GMT
73
56.7200
XLON
699590722465556
25/01/2023
09:52:32
GMT
99
56.6600
XLON
699590722466023
25/01/2023
10:02:37
GMT
15
56.5200
XLON
699590722466996
25/01/2023
10:02:37
GMT
118
56.5200
XLON
699590722466995
25/01/2023
10:13:43
GMT
85
56.3200
XLON
699590722467934
25/01/2023
10:35:07
GMT
18
56.3800
XLON
699590722469689
25/01/2023
10:35:07
GMT
61
56.3800
XLON
699590722469688
25/01/2023
10:35:07
GMT
82
56.3800
XLON
699590722469686
25/01/2023
10:42:53
GMT
89
56.4600
XLON
699590722470067
25/01/2023
10:50:37
GMT
63
56.5400
XLON
699590722470562
25/01/2023
11:01:53
GMT
61
56.6000
XLON
699590722471261
25/01/2023
11:15:01
GMT
75
56.6800
XLON
699590722471874
25/01/2023
11:24:01
GMT
128
56.7400
XLON
699590722472331
25/01/2023
11:37:22
GMT
67
56.7800
XLON
699590722473007
25/01/2023
11:38:37
GMT
119
56.7600
XLON
699590722473089
25/01/2023
11:52:19
GMT
63
56.7800
XLON
699590722473834
25/01/2023
11:54:26
GMT
86
56.7600
XLON
699590722474047
25/01/2023
12:04:33
GMT
128
56.8200
XLON
699590722474653
25/01/2023
12:13:37
GMT
77
56.8600
XLON
699590722475163
25/01/2023
12:23:16
GMT
64
56.8600
XLON
699590722475713
25/01/2023
12:29:11
GMT
73
56.9400
XLON
699590722476157
25/01/2023
12:43:24
GMT
54
56.9000
XLON
699590722476996
25/01/2023
12:43:24
GMT
120
56.9000
XLON
699590722476995
25/01/2023
12:45:30
GMT
70
56.9000
XLON
699590722477155
25/01/2023
12:51:04
GMT
10
56.8800
XLON
699590722477469
25/01/2023
12:57:10
GMT
61
56.9000
XLON
699590722477828
25/01/2023
13:10:52
GMT
58
56.9000
XLON
699590722478631
25/01/2023
13:10:52
GMT
68
56.9000
XLON
699590722478632
25/01/2023
13:14:43
GMT
95
56.9400
XLON
699590722478807
25/01/2023
13:20:20
GMT
88
56.9200
XLON
699590722479153
25/01/2023
13:24:02
GMT
82
56.9000
XLON
699590722479396
25/01/2023
13:32:17
GMT
59
56.8800
XLON
699590722479837
25/01/2023
13:32:17
GMT
68
56.8800
XLON
699590722479836
25/01/2023
13:35:09
GMT
73
56.8000
XLON
699590722480066
25/01/2023
13:43:02
GMT
114
56.7400
XLON
699590722480951
25/01/2023
13:50:30
GMT
121
56.6600
XLON
699590722481579
25/01/2023
14:03:34
GMT
194
56.7000
XLON
699590722482966
25/01/2023
14:06:13
GMT
32
56.7200
XLON
699590722483206
25/01/2023
14:06:13
GMT
86
56.7200
XLON
699590722483205
25/01/2023
14:13:05
GMT
71
56.7200
XLON
699590722483805
25/01/2023
14:18:23
GMT
115
56.7200
XLON
699590722484062
25/01/2023
14:21:49
GMT
69
56.7000
XLON
699590722484316
25/01/2023
14:24:09
GMT
127
56.7000
XLON
699590722484506
25/01/2023
14:30:02
GMT
108
56.7000
XLON
699590722485373
25/01/2023
14:32:01
GMT
102
56.5400
XLON
699590722486516
25/01/2023
14:37:01
GMT
23
56.5600
XLON
699590722487550
25/01/2023
14:37:01
GMT
59
56.5600
XLON
699590722487549
25/01/2023
14:37:01
GMT
158
56.5600
XLON
699590722487544
25/01/2023
14:42:37
GMT
47
56.7200
XLON
699590722488780
25/01/2023
14:42:37
GMT
58
56.7200
XLON
699590722488779
25/01/2023
14:44:02
GMT
203
56.6600
XLON
699590722489033
25/01/2023
14:49:20
GMT
194
56.6400
XLON
699590722489867
25/01/2023
14:50:31
GMT
115
56.6000
XLON
699590722490026
25/01/2023
14:53:34
GMT
68
56.5800
XLON
699590722490390
25/01/2023
14:56:41
GMT
51
56.5200
XLON
699590722490976
25/01/2023
14:56:41
GMT
129
56.5200
XLON
699590722490975
25/01/2023
14:59:10
GMT
101
56.5200
XLON
699590722491310
25/01/2023
15:02:00
GMT
66
56.4600
XLON
699590722491952
25/01/2023
15:03:40
GMT
87
56.4800
XLON
699590722492243
25/01/2023
15:05:19
GMT
70
56.4600
XLON
699590722492743
25/01/2023
15:07:29
GMT
92
56.5000
XLON
699590722493183
25/01/2023
15:10:42
GMT
65
56.3600
XLON
699590722493542
25/01/2023
15:10:42
GMT
90
56.3600
XLON
699590722493541
25/01/2023
15:12:29
GMT
6
56.3800
XLON
699590722493740
25/01/2023
15:12:29
GMT
70
56.3800
XLON
699590722493739
25/01/2023
15:14:11
GMT
62
56.3400
XLON
699590722493970
25/01/2023
15:18:22
GMT
39
56.4000
XLON
699590722494891
25/01/2023
15:18:22
GMT
80
56.4000
XLON
699590722494890
25/01/2023
15:18:22
GMT
92
56.4000
XLON
699590722494889
25/01/2023
15:22:13
GMT
194
56.3000
XLON
699590722495421
25/01/2023
15:25:19
GMT
64
56.3200
XLON
699590722495767
25/01/2023
15:30:28
GMT
99
56.3200
XLON
699590722496476
25/01/2023
15:33:05
GMT
5
56.4400
XLON
699590722497028
25/01/2023
15:33:05
GMT
32
56.4400
XLON
699590722497024
25/01/2023
15:33:05
GMT
40
56.4400
XLON
699590722497025
25/01/2023
15:33:05
GMT
104
56.4400
XLON
699590722497027
25/01/2023
15:34:27
GMT
72
56.4000
XLON
699590722497221
25/01/2023
15:34:27
GMT
63
56.4400
XLON
699590722497208
25/01/2023
15:40:51
GMT
138
56.3200
XLON
699590722498123
25/01/2023
15:44:27
GMT
69
56.4000
XLON
699590722498719
25/01/2023
15:47:11
GMT
72
56.4400
XLON
699590722499266
25/01/2023
15:50:11
GMT
88
56.4000
XLON
699590722499748
25/01/2023
15:55:14
GMT
189
56.4400
XLON
699590722500425
25/01/2023
15:59:04
GMT
80
56.4200
XLON
699590722500964
25/01/2023
15:59:04
GMT
86
56.4200
XLON
699590722500967
25/01/2023
16:01:36
GMT
111
56.4000
XLON
699590722501392
25/01/2023
16:03:57
GMT
69
56.3800
XLON
699590722501729
25/01/2023
16:05:54
GMT
35
56.3800
XLON
699590722502074
25/01/2023
16:05:54
GMT
44
56.3800
XLON
699590722502075
25/01/2023
16:09:34
GMT
17
56.3200
XLON
699590722502689
25/01/2023
16:10:05
GMT
105
56.3200
XLON
699590722502742
25/01/2023
16:11:07
GMT
14
56.3400
XLON
699590722502915
25/01/2023
16:11:07
GMT
51
56.3400
XLON
699590722502916
25/01/2023
16:13:07
GMT
18
56.3400
XLON
699590722503224
25/01/2023
16:13:07
GMT
39
56.3400
XLON
699590722503222
25/01/2023
16:13:07
GMT
42
56.3400
XLON
699590722503223
25/01/2023
16:15:18
GMT
106
56.3400
XLON
699590722503577
25/01/2023
16:18:05
GMT
96
56.3400
XLON
699590722504247
25/01/2023
16:20:17
GMT
86
56.3800
XLON
699590722504865
25/01/2023
16:23:41
GMT
62
56.4400
XLON
699590722505662
25/01/2023
16:25:11
GMT
67
56.4200
XLON
699590722506007
25/01/2023
16:25:54
GMT
2
56.3800
XLON
699590722506207
25/01/2023
16:25:54
GMT
8
56.3800
XLON
699590722506206
25/01/2023
16:25:54
GMT
14
56.3800
XLON
699590722506208
25/01/2023
16:27:45
GMT
5
56.4200
XLON
699590722506596
25/01/2023
16:27:45
GMT
33
56.4200
XLON
699590722506594
25/01/2023
16:27:45
GMT
46
56.4200
XLON
699590722506595
25/01/2023
16:28:36
GMT
4
56.4400
XLON
699590722506756
25/01/2023
16:28:36
GMT
43
56.4400
XLON
699590722506755
25/01/2023
16:29:46
GMT
32
56.5000
XLON
699590722507079
25/01/2023
16:29:46
GMT
36
56.5000
XLON
699590722507078
