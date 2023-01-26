InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 26

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 25 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 25 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.3000 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.0600 Average price paid per share: £ 56.5963

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,430,771 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 25 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 9,500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.0600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.3000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.5963

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 25/01/2023 08:14:59 GMT 73 56.9000 XLON 699590722456574 25/01/2023 08:15:07 GMT 66 56.9200 XLON 699590722456625 25/01/2023 08:15:07 GMT 66 56.9200 XLON 699590722456627 25/01/2023 08:20:23 GMT 65 57.0400 XLON 699590722457086 25/01/2023 08:23:56 GMT 64 57.0600 XLON 699590722457541 25/01/2023 08:26:36 GMT 64 56.7800 XLON 699590722457922 25/01/2023 08:26:45 GMT 102 56.7400 XLON 699590722457951 25/01/2023 08:42:16 GMT 94 56.7600 XLON 699590722459705 25/01/2023 08:52:19 GMT 61 56.7800 XLON 699590722460820 25/01/2023 08:53:51 GMT 65 56.7800 XLON 699590722460971 25/01/2023 09:01:03 GMT 62 56.6400 XLON 699590722461576 25/01/2023 09:08:59 GMT 63 56.6400 XLON 699590722462505 25/01/2023 09:14:46 GMT 70 56.6000 XLON 699590722463122 25/01/2023 09:18:47 GMT 65 56.6200 XLON 699590722463595 25/01/2023 09:25:00 GMT 67 56.6200 XLON 699590722464145 25/01/2023 09:33:02 GMT 45 56.6800 XLON 699590722464660 25/01/2023 09:33:02 GMT 46 56.6800 XLON 699590722464661 25/01/2023 09:39:08 GMT 68 56.6800 XLON 699590722465051 25/01/2023 09:48:54 GMT 73 56.7200 XLON 699590722465556 25/01/2023 09:52:32 GMT 99 56.6600 XLON 699590722466023 25/01/2023 10:02:37 GMT 15 56.5200 XLON 699590722466996 25/01/2023 10:02:37 GMT 118 56.5200 XLON 699590722466995 25/01/2023 10:13:43 GMT 85 56.3200 XLON 699590722467934 25/01/2023 10:35:07 GMT 18 56.3800 XLON 699590722469689 25/01/2023 10:35:07 GMT 61 56.3800 XLON 699590722469688 25/01/2023 10:35:07 GMT 82 56.3800 XLON 699590722469686 25/01/2023 10:42:53 GMT 89 56.4600 XLON 699590722470067 25/01/2023 10:50:37 GMT 63 56.5400 XLON 699590722470562 25/01/2023 11:01:53 GMT 61 56.6000 XLON 699590722471261 25/01/2023 11:15:01 GMT 75 56.6800 XLON 699590722471874 25/01/2023 11:24:01 GMT 128 56.7400 XLON 699590722472331 25/01/2023 11:37:22 GMT 67 56.7800 XLON 699590722473007 25/01/2023 11:38:37 GMT 119 56.7600 XLON 699590722473089 25/01/2023 11:52:19 GMT 63 56.7800 XLON 699590722473834 25/01/2023 11:54:26 GMT 86 56.7600 XLON 699590722474047 25/01/2023 12:04:33 GMT 128 56.8200 XLON 699590722474653 25/01/2023 12:13:37 GMT 77 56.8600 XLON 699590722475163 25/01/2023 12:23:16 GMT 64 56.8600 XLON 699590722475713 25/01/2023 12:29:11 GMT 73 56.9400 XLON 699590722476157 25/01/2023 12:43:24 GMT 54 56.9000 XLON 699590722476996 25/01/2023 12:43:24 GMT 120 56.9000 XLON 699590722476995 25/01/2023 12:45:30 GMT 70 56.9000 XLON 699590722477155 25/01/2023 12:51:04 GMT 10 56.8800 XLON 699590722477469 25/01/2023 12:57:10 GMT 61 56.9000 XLON 699590722477828 25/01/2023 13:10:52 GMT 58 56.9000 XLON 699590722478631 25/01/2023 13:10:52 GMT 68 56.9000 XLON 699590722478632 25/01/2023 13:14:43 GMT 95 56.9400 XLON 699590722478807 25/01/2023 13:20:20 GMT 88 56.9200 XLON 699590722479153 25/01/2023 13:24:02 GMT 82 56.9000 XLON 699590722479396 25/01/2023 13:32:17 GMT 59 56.8800 XLON 699590722479837 25/01/2023 13:32:17 GMT 68 56.8800 XLON 699590722479836 25/01/2023 13:35:09 GMT 73 56.8000 XLON 699590722480066 25/01/2023 13:43:02 GMT 114 56.7400 XLON 699590722480951 25/01/2023 13:50:30 GMT 121 56.6600 XLON 699590722481579 25/01/2023 14:03:34 GMT 194 56.7000 XLON 699590722482966 25/01/2023 14:06:13 GMT 32 56.7200 XLON 699590722483206 25/01/2023 14:06:13 GMT 86 56.7200 XLON 699590722483205 25/01/2023 14:13:05 GMT 71 56.7200 XLON 699590722483805 25/01/2023 14:18:23 GMT 115 56.7200 XLON 699590722484062 25/01/2023 14:21:49 GMT 69 56.7000 XLON 699590722484316 25/01/2023 14:24:09 GMT 127 56.7000 XLON 699590722484506 25/01/2023 14:30:02 GMT 108 56.7000 XLON 699590722485373 25/01/2023 14:32:01 GMT 102 56.5400 XLON 699590722486516 25/01/2023 14:37:01 GMT 23 56.5600 XLON 699590722487550 25/01/2023 14:37:01 GMT 59 56.5600 XLON 699590722487549 25/01/2023 14:37:01 GMT 158 56.5600 XLON 699590722487544 25/01/2023 14:42:37 GMT 47 56.7200 XLON 699590722488780 25/01/2023 14:42:37 GMT 58 56.7200 XLON 699590722488779 25/01/2023 14:44:02 GMT 203 56.6600 XLON 699590722489033 25/01/2023 14:49:20 GMT 194 56.6400 XLON 699590722489867 25/01/2023 14:50:31 GMT 115 56.6000 XLON 699590722490026 25/01/2023 14:53:34 GMT 68 56.5800 XLON 699590722490390 25/01/2023 14:56:41 GMT 51 56.5200 XLON 699590722490976 25/01/2023 14:56:41 GMT 129 56.5200 XLON 699590722490975 25/01/2023 14:59:10 GMT 101 56.5200 XLON 699590722491310 25/01/2023 15:02:00 GMT 66 56.4600 XLON 699590722491952 25/01/2023 15:03:40 GMT 87 56.4800 XLON 699590722492243 25/01/2023 15:05:19 GMT 70 56.4600 XLON 699590722492743 25/01/2023 15:07:29 GMT 92 56.5000 XLON 699590722493183 25/01/2023 15:10:42 GMT 65 56.3600 XLON 699590722493542 25/01/2023 15:10:42 GMT 90 56.3600 XLON 699590722493541 25/01/2023 15:12:29 GMT 6 56.3800 XLON 699590722493740 25/01/2023 15:12:29 GMT 70 56.3800 XLON 699590722493739 25/01/2023 15:14:11 GMT 62 56.3400 XLON 699590722493970 25/01/2023 15:18:22 GMT 39 56.4000 XLON 699590722494891 25/01/2023 15:18:22 GMT 80 56.4000 XLON 699590722494890 25/01/2023 15:18:22 GMT 92 56.4000 XLON 699590722494889 25/01/2023 15:22:13 GMT 194 56.3000 XLON 699590722495421 25/01/2023 15:25:19 GMT 64 56.3200 XLON 699590722495767 25/01/2023 15:30:28 GMT 99 56.3200 XLON 699590722496476 25/01/2023 15:33:05 GMT 5 56.4400 XLON 699590722497028 25/01/2023 15:33:05 GMT 32 56.4400 XLON 699590722497024 25/01/2023 15:33:05 GMT 40 56.4400 XLON 699590722497025 25/01/2023 15:33:05 GMT 104 56.4400 XLON 699590722497027 25/01/2023 15:34:27 GMT 72 56.4000 XLON 699590722497221 25/01/2023 15:34:27 GMT 63 56.4400 XLON 699590722497208 25/01/2023 15:40:51 GMT 138 56.3200 XLON 699590722498123 25/01/2023 15:44:27 GMT 69 56.4000 XLON 699590722498719 25/01/2023 15:47:11 GMT 72 56.4400 XLON 699590722499266 25/01/2023 15:50:11 GMT 88 56.4000 XLON 699590722499748 25/01/2023 15:55:14 GMT 189 56.4400 XLON 699590722500425 25/01/2023 15:59:04 GMT 80 56.4200 XLON 699590722500964 25/01/2023 15:59:04 GMT 86 56.4200 XLON 699590722500967 25/01/2023 16:01:36 GMT 111 56.4000 XLON 699590722501392 25/01/2023 16:03:57 GMT 69 56.3800 XLON 699590722501729 25/01/2023 16:05:54 GMT 35 56.3800 XLON 699590722502074 25/01/2023 16:05:54 GMT 44 56.3800 XLON 699590722502075 25/01/2023 16:09:34 GMT 17 56.3200 XLON 699590722502689 25/01/2023 16:10:05 GMT 105 56.3200 XLON 699590722502742 25/01/2023 16:11:07 GMT 14 56.3400 XLON 699590722502915 25/01/2023 16:11:07 GMT 51 56.3400 XLON 699590722502916 25/01/2023 16:13:07 GMT 18 56.3400 XLON 699590722503224 25/01/2023 16:13:07 GMT 39 56.3400 XLON 699590722503222 25/01/2023 16:13:07 GMT 42 56.3400 XLON 699590722503223 25/01/2023 16:15:18 GMT 106 56.3400 XLON 699590722503577 25/01/2023 16:18:05 GMT 96 56.3400 XLON 699590722504247 25/01/2023 16:20:17 GMT 86 56.3800 XLON 699590722504865 25/01/2023 16:23:41 GMT 62 56.4400 XLON 699590722505662 25/01/2023 16:25:11 GMT 67 56.4200 XLON 699590722506007 25/01/2023 16:25:54 GMT 2 56.3800 XLON 699590722506207 25/01/2023 16:25:54 GMT 8 56.3800 XLON 699590722506206 25/01/2023 16:25:54 GMT 14 56.3800 XLON 699590722506208 25/01/2023 16:27:45 GMT 5 56.4200 XLON 699590722506596 25/01/2023 16:27:45 GMT 33 56.4200 XLON 699590722506594 25/01/2023 16:27:45 GMT 46 56.4200 XLON 699590722506595 25/01/2023 16:28:36 GMT 4 56.4400 XLON 699590722506756 25/01/2023 16:28:36 GMT 43 56.4400 XLON 699590722506755 25/01/2023 16:29:46 GMT 32 56.5000 XLON 699590722507079 25/01/2023 16:29:46 GMT 36 56.5000 XLON 699590722507078

