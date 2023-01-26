Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Last Call? Kurz vor erneut 117 % an nur einem Handelstag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
23.01.23
21:16 Uhr
64,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,77 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,5065,5009:40
64,5065,0009:16
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2023 | 08:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 26

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 25 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:25 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,500
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.3000
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.0600
Average price paid per share:£ 56.5963

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,430,771 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 25 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

9,500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.0600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.3000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.5963

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

25/01/2023

08:14:59

GMT

73

56.9000

XLON

699590722456574

25/01/2023

08:15:07

GMT

66

56.9200

XLON

699590722456625

25/01/2023

08:15:07

GMT

66

56.9200

XLON

699590722456627

25/01/2023

08:20:23

GMT

65

57.0400

XLON

699590722457086

25/01/2023

08:23:56

GMT

64

57.0600

XLON

699590722457541

25/01/2023

08:26:36

GMT

64

56.7800

XLON

699590722457922

25/01/2023

08:26:45

GMT

102

56.7400

XLON

699590722457951

25/01/2023

08:42:16

GMT

94

56.7600

XLON

699590722459705

25/01/2023

08:52:19

GMT

61

56.7800

XLON

699590722460820

25/01/2023

08:53:51

GMT

65

56.7800

XLON

699590722460971

25/01/2023

09:01:03

GMT

62

56.6400

XLON

699590722461576

25/01/2023

09:08:59

GMT

63

56.6400

XLON

699590722462505

25/01/2023

09:14:46

GMT

70

56.6000

XLON

699590722463122

25/01/2023

09:18:47

GMT

65

56.6200

XLON

699590722463595

25/01/2023

09:25:00

GMT

67

56.6200

XLON

699590722464145

25/01/2023

09:33:02

GMT

45

56.6800

XLON

699590722464660

25/01/2023

09:33:02

GMT

46

56.6800

XLON

699590722464661

25/01/2023

09:39:08

GMT

68

56.6800

XLON

699590722465051

25/01/2023

09:48:54

GMT

73

56.7200

XLON

699590722465556

25/01/2023

09:52:32

GMT

99

56.6600

XLON

699590722466023

25/01/2023

10:02:37

GMT

15

56.5200

XLON

699590722466996

25/01/2023

10:02:37

GMT

118

56.5200

XLON

699590722466995

25/01/2023

10:13:43

GMT

85

56.3200

XLON

699590722467934

25/01/2023

10:35:07

GMT

18

56.3800

XLON

699590722469689

25/01/2023

10:35:07

GMT

61

56.3800

XLON

699590722469688

25/01/2023

10:35:07

GMT

82

56.3800

XLON

699590722469686

25/01/2023

10:42:53

GMT

89

56.4600

XLON

699590722470067

25/01/2023

10:50:37

GMT

63

56.5400

XLON

699590722470562

25/01/2023

11:01:53

GMT

61

56.6000

XLON

699590722471261

25/01/2023

11:15:01

GMT

75

56.6800

XLON

699590722471874

25/01/2023

11:24:01

GMT

128

56.7400

XLON

699590722472331

25/01/2023

11:37:22

GMT

67

56.7800

XLON

699590722473007

25/01/2023

11:38:37

GMT

119

56.7600

XLON

699590722473089

25/01/2023

11:52:19

GMT

63

56.7800

XLON

699590722473834

25/01/2023

11:54:26

GMT

86

56.7600

XLON

699590722474047

25/01/2023

12:04:33

GMT

128

56.8200

XLON

699590722474653

25/01/2023

12:13:37

GMT

77

56.8600

XLON

699590722475163

25/01/2023

12:23:16

GMT

64

56.8600

XLON

699590722475713

25/01/2023

12:29:11

GMT

73

56.9400

XLON

699590722476157

25/01/2023

12:43:24

GMT

54

56.9000

XLON

699590722476996

25/01/2023

12:43:24

GMT

120

56.9000

XLON

699590722476995

25/01/2023

12:45:30

GMT

70

56.9000

XLON

699590722477155

25/01/2023

12:51:04

GMT

10

56.8800

XLON

699590722477469

25/01/2023

12:57:10

GMT

61

56.9000

XLON

699590722477828

25/01/2023

13:10:52

GMT

58

56.9000

XLON

699590722478631

25/01/2023

13:10:52

GMT

68

56.9000

XLON

699590722478632

25/01/2023

13:14:43

GMT

95

56.9400

XLON

699590722478807

25/01/2023

13:20:20

GMT

88

56.9200

XLON

699590722479153

25/01/2023

13:24:02

GMT

82

56.9000

XLON

699590722479396

25/01/2023

13:32:17

GMT

59

56.8800

XLON

699590722479837

25/01/2023

13:32:17

GMT

68

56.8800

XLON

699590722479836

25/01/2023

13:35:09

GMT

73

56.8000

XLON

699590722480066

25/01/2023

13:43:02

GMT

114

56.7400

XLON

699590722480951

25/01/2023

13:50:30

GMT

121

56.6600

XLON

699590722481579

25/01/2023

14:03:34

GMT

194

56.7000

XLON

699590722482966

25/01/2023

14:06:13

GMT

32

56.7200

XLON

699590722483206

25/01/2023

14:06:13

GMT

86

56.7200

XLON

699590722483205

25/01/2023

14:13:05

GMT

71

56.7200

XLON

699590722483805

25/01/2023

14:18:23

GMT

115

56.7200

XLON

699590722484062

25/01/2023

14:21:49

GMT

69

56.7000

XLON

699590722484316

25/01/2023

14:24:09

GMT

127

56.7000

XLON

699590722484506

25/01/2023

14:30:02

GMT

108

56.7000

XLON

699590722485373

25/01/2023

14:32:01

GMT

102

56.5400

XLON

699590722486516

25/01/2023

14:37:01

GMT

23

56.5600

XLON

699590722487550

25/01/2023

14:37:01

GMT

59

56.5600

XLON

699590722487549

25/01/2023

14:37:01

GMT

158

56.5600

XLON

699590722487544

25/01/2023

14:42:37

GMT

47

56.7200

XLON

699590722488780

25/01/2023

14:42:37

GMT

58

56.7200

XLON

699590722488779

25/01/2023

14:44:02

GMT

203

56.6600

XLON

699590722489033

25/01/2023

14:49:20

GMT

194

56.6400

XLON

699590722489867

25/01/2023

14:50:31

GMT

115

56.6000

XLON

699590722490026

25/01/2023

14:53:34

GMT

68

56.5800

XLON

699590722490390

25/01/2023

14:56:41

GMT

51

56.5200

XLON

699590722490976

25/01/2023

14:56:41

GMT

129

56.5200

XLON

699590722490975

25/01/2023

14:59:10

GMT

101

56.5200

XLON

699590722491310

25/01/2023

15:02:00

GMT

66

56.4600

XLON

699590722491952

25/01/2023

15:03:40

GMT

87

56.4800

XLON

699590722492243

25/01/2023

15:05:19

GMT

70

56.4600

XLON

699590722492743

25/01/2023

15:07:29

GMT

92

56.5000

XLON

699590722493183

25/01/2023

15:10:42

GMT

65

56.3600

XLON

699590722493542

25/01/2023

15:10:42

GMT

90

56.3600

XLON

699590722493541

25/01/2023

15:12:29

GMT

6

56.3800

XLON

699590722493740

25/01/2023

15:12:29

GMT

70

56.3800

XLON

699590722493739

25/01/2023

15:14:11

GMT

62

56.3400

XLON

699590722493970

25/01/2023

15:18:22

GMT

39

56.4000

XLON

699590722494891

25/01/2023

15:18:22

GMT

80

56.4000

XLON

699590722494890

25/01/2023

15:18:22

GMT

92

56.4000

XLON

699590722494889

25/01/2023

15:22:13

GMT

194

56.3000

XLON

699590722495421

25/01/2023

15:25:19

GMT

64

56.3200

XLON

699590722495767

25/01/2023

15:30:28

GMT

99

56.3200

XLON

699590722496476

25/01/2023

15:33:05

GMT

5

56.4400

XLON

699590722497028

25/01/2023

15:33:05

GMT

32

56.4400

XLON

699590722497024

25/01/2023

15:33:05

GMT

40

56.4400

XLON

699590722497025

25/01/2023

15:33:05

GMT

104

56.4400

XLON

699590722497027

25/01/2023

15:34:27

GMT

72

56.4000

XLON

699590722497221

25/01/2023

15:34:27

GMT

63

56.4400

XLON

699590722497208

25/01/2023

15:40:51

GMT

138

56.3200

XLON

699590722498123

25/01/2023

15:44:27

GMT

69

56.4000

XLON

699590722498719

25/01/2023

15:47:11

GMT

72

56.4400

XLON

699590722499266

25/01/2023

15:50:11

GMT

88

56.4000

XLON

699590722499748

25/01/2023

15:55:14

GMT

189

56.4400

XLON

699590722500425

25/01/2023

15:59:04

GMT

80

56.4200

XLON

699590722500964

25/01/2023

15:59:04

GMT

86

56.4200

XLON

699590722500967

25/01/2023

16:01:36

GMT

111

56.4000

XLON

699590722501392

25/01/2023

16:03:57

GMT

69

56.3800

XLON

699590722501729

25/01/2023

16:05:54

GMT

35

56.3800

XLON

699590722502074

25/01/2023

16:05:54

GMT

44

56.3800

XLON

699590722502075

25/01/2023

16:09:34

GMT

17

56.3200

XLON

699590722502689

25/01/2023

16:10:05

GMT

105

56.3200

XLON

699590722502742

25/01/2023

16:11:07

GMT

14

56.3400

XLON

699590722502915

25/01/2023

16:11:07

GMT

51

56.3400

XLON

699590722502916

25/01/2023

16:13:07

GMT

18

56.3400

XLON

699590722503224

25/01/2023

16:13:07

GMT

39

56.3400

XLON

699590722503222

25/01/2023

16:13:07

GMT

42

56.3400

XLON

699590722503223

25/01/2023

16:15:18

GMT

106

56.3400

XLON

699590722503577

25/01/2023

16:18:05

GMT

96

56.3400

XLON

699590722504247

25/01/2023

16:20:17

GMT

86

56.3800

XLON

699590722504865

25/01/2023

16:23:41

GMT

62

56.4400

XLON

699590722505662

25/01/2023

16:25:11

GMT

67

56.4200

XLON

699590722506007

25/01/2023

16:25:54

GMT

2

56.3800

XLON

699590722506207

25/01/2023

16:25:54

GMT

8

56.3800

XLON

699590722506206

25/01/2023

16:25:54

GMT

14

56.3800

XLON

699590722506208

25/01/2023

16:27:45

GMT

5

56.4200

XLON

699590722506596

25/01/2023

16:27:45

GMT

33

56.4200

XLON

699590722506594

25/01/2023

16:27:45

GMT

46

56.4200

XLON

699590722506595

25/01/2023

16:28:36

GMT

4

56.4400

XLON

699590722506756

25/01/2023

16:28:36

GMT

43

56.4400

XLON

699590722506755

25/01/2023

16:29:46

GMT

32

56.5000

XLON

699590722507079

25/01/2023

16:29:46

GMT

36

56.5000

XLON

699590722507078

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736830/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-26

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.