Henderson EuroTrust (HNE): Initiation - Searching for mispriced quality



London, UK, 26 January 2023 Henderson EuroTrust (HNE): Initiation - Searching for mispriced quality Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) provides relatively concentrated exposure to a portfolio of continental European (ex-UK) equities. The trust has been solely managed by Jamie Ross since February 2019, although his involvement with HNE dates back to 2016, alongside former longstanding fund manager Tim Stevenson. Ross is part of a well-established, collegiate European equities desk at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI) that covers the breadth of available opportunities in the region. The investment process blends exposure to companies with traditional quality characteristics like high and sustainable returns on equity, barriers to entry and proven and effective management that are labelled 'compounders' with a generally smaller allocation to those that are transitioning into quality companies where the prospects for improvement are mispriced ('improvers'). HNE has historically traded at a high single to low double-digit discount, which we believe is unjustified. In our view this can be attributed to a number of factors such as the trust's size relative to some peers, which can deter quasi-institutional buyers like wealth managers, and the relatively low profile of HNE in the investment community. We believe the market is overlooking the differentiated, efficacious investment approach, which has been consistently applied to good effect by the two fund managers, together with fees that are below the AIC category average.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors.

