

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), a Swedish telecom firm, reported fourth-quarter net loss of 18.82 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's profit of 1.19 billion kronor.



Loss per share was 4.78 kronor, compared to profit of 0.27 krona a year ago.



The latest results mainly reflected a 19.8 billion kronor non-cash impairment, mainly because of higher market interest rates.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.2 percent to 7.37 billion kronor, while like for like adjusted EBITDA decreased 2 percent. For the Core Telco business, adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.6 percent on a like for like basis.



Net sales increased 3.8 percent to 24.26 billion kronor from prior year's 23.38 billion kronor. On a like for like basis, net sales increased 0.5 percent.



Service revenues increased 3.9 percent and Core Telco business service revenues increased 1.2 percent on a like for like basis.



Further, for 2022, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend of 2.00 kronor per share, down from last year's 2.05 krnor.



Looking ahead for 2023, the company aims to grow service revenue by low single digits, and EBITDA to be in the flat to grow by low single digit range, reflecting the macro-economic uncertainty.



