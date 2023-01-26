

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss laboratory service provider, reported that its profit attributable to equity Holders for the year ended 31 December 2022 declined 4.1% to 588 million Swiss francs from the prior year's 613 million francs, with earnings per share decreasing to 78.67 francs from 81.79 francs last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per basic share increased by 3.4% to 92.46 francs.



Operating income declined to 898 million francs from 977 million francs in prior year. It was impacted by restructuring measures, the decision to cease two key upstream projects in Libya following absence of cash collection, and strengthening of the Swiss Franc.



Total revenue for the year was 6.6 billion francs, up 3.7% or 6.8% at constant currency, with mid to high-single digit growth achieved across all divisions. Organic revenue increased by 5.8%, supported by pricing initiatives and volume increase throughout the SGS network.



The SGS Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting (to be held on 28 March 2023) the approval of a dividend of CHF 80 per share.



The company said it expects an improved adjusted operating income and margin in 2023, but the target is more challenging given progress in 2022 and its disciplined approach to M&A.



