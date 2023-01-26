Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, announces the acquisition of the e-mobility business unit of Ressolar S.r.l. ("Ressolar

With 60 years of experience in the energy sector, Ressolar represents Italian excellence, and from its Bergamo headquarters, it has been building clean energy production systems (photovoltaic, hydroelectric, and geothermal) since 2006 and for the past few years has been developing a network of charging stations for electric vehicles, which will now merge into the Atlante network, and a software solution dedicated to it.

Through this acquisition, Atlante will obtain new points of charge mainly located in the provinces of Bergamo, Brescia, and Milan, nearby the A4 highway, one of Italy's most crucial logistic axis. The acquisition of new points of charge in an area representing the industrial center of Italy, daily covered by several tens of thousands of vehicles, symbolizes a turning point for e-mobility in the region. Atlante intends, in fact, to turn the acquired network into fast and ultra-fast charging points, further boosting the fastcharging network development in Northern Italy.

Following the acquisition, Atlante and Ressolar will cooperate on the operation and maintenance of the infrastructure. In addition, for the next three years, Ressolar will continue to partner with Atlante in the development of new sites. Lastly, Atlante's network users will be able to benefit from the services of Wroom, Ressolar's e-Mobility Service Provider capable of providing complete information on the various stages of charging, from finding the nearest charging point to real-time payment via multiple systems.

"It is a great pleasure to collaborate with Atlante, a partner of excellence at the European level, and to share the same vision for the future of sustainable mobility. Thanks to this important transaction, the EV charging network, in which we believed so much in recent years, will be able to take a substantial step forward that will improve the charging experience for users while also bringing new attractions for citizens and tourism in these areas. Thanks to the upgrading and investments that Atlante will put in place and the continuous discussions with the administrations, there will be a more sustainable and, at the same time, tangible development of the fast-charging infrastructure at the local level, a huge benefit for individuals, families, and businesses. I am sure that with Atlante's technology and commitment, we will be able to leave our mark in the world of sustainable mobility and bring great benefit to our territory!" commented Gianluigi Piccinini, Chairman of Ressolar.

"The acquisition of Ressolar's charging points portfolio is of the utmost importance for Atlante's development in Italy, perfectly in line with our mission to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission driving. Ressolar is an Italian entrepreneurial excellence made up of individuals who have long been committed to supporting the energy transition and have courageously invested in the development of electric mobility. We, at Atlante, will proudly continue the work started by Ressolar, upgrading the acquired network with fast and ultra-fast charging devices, coupled with energy storage systems, to better serve the communities and travelers of this strategic area for our country. Ressolar will continue to support us in expanding our network while developing other commendable initiatives, always in the context of the energy transition," commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

Following the latest acquisition of KLC in Portugal, Atlante reaffirms its leadership in the path towards energy transition, pursuing the expansion of its network in Italy and Southern Europe.

The transaction's closing is subject to the usual precedent conditions for transactions of this kind, including consent to the sale of the business unit from the main parties involved.

RESSOLAR

SINCE THE 1950S WE HAVE BEEN WALKING ALONGSIDE THE EVOLUTION OF ENERGY SYSTEMS

A history of energy efficiency with low environmental impact. Our history in the energy world has almost 70 years of experience and professionalism, and this has led our company to successfully follow all stages of development in the sector. The winning step began with the establishment of Sobergas S.p.A., a leading group in the construction and management of methane gas networks.

In 2000, we established RESS, the first Italian company to market gas and electricity in the free market.

Since 2006, with the creation of the companies RESSOLAR, EFFEPI SOLAR and RESET SOLAR, we have entered the world of renewable energy, developing and building plants of all sizes in the photovoltaic, hydroelectric, geothermal and solar thermal sectors.

In 2010 we started a new adventure in the field of sustainable electric mobility, becoming the first operator in the Bergamo area and among the first 5 in Lombardy.

Simultaneously with the growth of our electric vehicle charging network, we developed a dedicated electric mobility software called Wroom, for the remote management and control of public and private charging stations.

Web site: www.ressolar.it

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies. For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

