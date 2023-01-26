Loan portfolio comprises non-performing secured real-estate loans underwritten by corporate Spanish borrowers with an outstanding balance of c. €350 million

Pepper Advantage to provide specialist commercial and compliance servicing to support a portfolio divestment strategy

Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence company, today announces that it has been appointed by an international private equity firm, to provide commercial and compliance related services for a non-performing corporate real estate loan portfolio that has a €350 million outstanding balance. The portfolio, acquired in 2018, comprises non-performing secured loans, underwritten by corporate Spanish borrowers.

Pepper Advantage's special servicing and real estate teams will provide a specialist servicing solution to support our new client's portfolio divestment strategy through a range of commercial services. It will also supply anti-money laundering, compliance and related ancillary services.

"This deal extends our offer in Spain to include complex non-performing loan portfolios, further demonstrating the deep technical expertise which underpins our wider aspirations in the market," said Fraser Gemmell, Chief Executive Officer, Pepper Advantage. "Our clients want to know how to best manage their portfolios for improved performance, and they're looking for significant experience and quality data and insights to make informed decisions."

Juan Arsuaga Dodero, Head of Client Solutions, Pepper Advantage, Spain, said: "This deal gives continuity to our strategy for increasing our footprint in the Spanish non-performing loan space. It also demonstrates our capacity to adapt and find effective solutions for our clients across the whole cycle of a loan, from performing, to real estate assets in Spain."

Ends

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of advisory and credit management services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering a number of outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005145/en/

Contacts:

Media queries

Eterna Partners

PepperAdvantage@eternapartners.com

+44 07503 408 251