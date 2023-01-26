Looking Glass Labs Ltd - Board Changes

LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

LGL Announces Change to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia - January 26, 2023 / Cision / - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specialising in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and blockchain monetisation strategies, announces that Adam Deffett has resigned from its Board of Directors to pursue other endeavours. The Board thanks Mr. Deffett for his service to the Company during his tenure as an in dependent Director. In his place, LGL announces that James Henning has been appointed as an independent Director to the Board effective today.

As a Chartered Accountant, Mr. Henning has been the Founder and President of Corpfinance Advisors Inc. since 1984. James is an expert with practical experience in valuating businesses in a broad range of industries and he has assisted companies with financings, public offerings and restructurings. His areas of expertise include the retail cannabis, manufacturing, telecommunications, software, biomedical, oil and gas services as well as renewable energy industries. Mr. Henning has served as a Chief Financial Officer and Director for a number of companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange over the past several years.

Mr. Henning currently does not own any Common Shares of the Company.

Current Directorships Former Directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years) Corpfinance Advisors Inc. Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. Glacier Capital Corp. I3 Interactive Gaming Technology Corp. DeepMarkit Corp. Major Precious Metals Corp.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding James Henning that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Directors of Looking Glass Labs take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a leading Web3 platform specialising in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and blockchain monetisation strategies. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales.

