International Business Machines Corp - Final Results

IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments; Expanded Margins; Solid Cash Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg

"Our solid fourth-quarter performance capped a year in which we grew revenue above our mid-single digit model. Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today's business environment," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect full-year revenue growth consistent with our mid-single digit model."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $16.7 billion , flat, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 0.5 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 2 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

Full-Year Highlights

Revenue of $60.5 billion , up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 4 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue of $22.4 billion , up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

, up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 4 points from sales to Kyndryl) - Hybrid cloud revenue of , up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion ; free cash flow of $9.3 billion

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model and about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Pre-tax Diluted Gross Pre-tax Income Net Earnings Revenue Profit Income Margin Income Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 16.7B $ 9.6B $ 3.3B 19.8 % $ 2.9B $ 3.13 Year/Year 0 %* 1 % 15 % 2.7 Pts 17 % 15 % Operating

(Non-GAAP) $ 9.8B $ 3.8B 22.9 % $ 3.3B $ 3.60 Year/Year 1 % 8 % 1.7 Pts 9 % 7 % * 6% at constant currency

"IBM's revenue growth and operating profit in 2022 demonstrate the strength and multiplier effect of our platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud and AI," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our client-focused portfolio and strong recurring revenue stream position IBM well for continued growth, solid cash generation and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)- revenues of $7.3 billion , up 2.8 percent, up 8.0 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

-- Security up 4 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing down 3 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

revenues of , up 2.8 percent, up 8.0 percent at constant currency: - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency: -- Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency -- Automation up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency -- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency -- Security up 4 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency - Transaction Processing down 3 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)- revenues of $4.8 billion , up 0.5 percent, up 9.3 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation down 1 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 2 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency

revenues of , up 0.5 percent, up 9.3 percent at constant currency: - Business Transformation down 1 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency - Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency - Application Operations up 2 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)- revenues of $4.5 billion , up 1.6 percent, up 7.4 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:

-- IBM z Systems up 16 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, flat at constant currency

revenues of , up 1.6 percent, up 7.4 percent at constant currency: - Hybrid Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency: -- IBM z Systems up 16 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency -- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 5 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, flat at constant currency Financing (includes client and commercial financing)- revenues of $0.2 billion , down 0.4 percent, up 3.9 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $1.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $5.8 billion, up $1.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.2 billion, up $1.9 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the full year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion, down $2.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $11.2 billion, up $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $9.3 billion, up $2.8 billion. IBM returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $8.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $1.3 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.9 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results

FULL-YEAR 2022 INCOME STATEMENT GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge* Pre-tax Gross Pre-tax Income Net Diluted Revenue Profit Income Margin Income EPS GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 60.5B $ 32.7B $ 1.2B * 1.9 %* $ 1.8B * $ 1.95 * Year/Year 6 %** 4 % (76) %* (6.5) Pts* (62) %* (63) %* Operating

(Non-GAAP) $ 33.4B $ 9.8B 16.2 % $ 8.3B $ 9.13 Year/Year 4 % 25 % 2.5 Pts 16 % 15 % * GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third quarter of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers. ** 12% at constant currency

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

Revenue Growth: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to a one-point tailwind to revenue growth.

Free Cash Flow: The company expects about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. The reference in Full-Year Highlights to the revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation, year to date through October.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM

Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770

sarah.meron@ibm.com



Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847

tfdavids@us.ibm.com

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021* 2022** 2021* REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 7,288 $ 7,087 $ 25,037 $ 23,426 Consulting 4,770 4,746 19,107 17,844 Infrastructure 4,483 4,414 15,288 14,188 Financing 172 172 645 774 Other (22) 275 453 1,119 TOTAL REVENUE 16,690 16,695 60,530 57,350 GROSS PROFIT 9,632 9,500 32,687 31,486 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 81.2 % 81.6 % 79.6 % 79.6 % Consulting 27.4 % 27.0 % 25.5 % 28.0 % Infrastructure 54.9 % 54.8 % 52.8 % 55.3 % Financing 47.1 % 32.5 % 38.3 % 31.7 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 57.7 % 56.9 % 54.0 % 54.9 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,765 4,903 18,609 18,745 R,D&E 1,604 1,625 6,567 6,488 Intellectual property and custom development income (245) (181) (663) (612) Other (income) and expense (118) (18) 5,803 873 Interest expense 313 303 1,216 1,155 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,320 6,632 31,531 26,649 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,312 2,869 1,156 4,837 Pre-tax margin 19.8 % 17.2 % 1.9 % 8.4 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 443 407 (626) 124 Effective tax rate 13.4 % 14.2 % (54.2) % 2.6 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 2,869 $ 2,462 $ 1,783 $ 4,712 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (159) (129) (143) 1,030 NET INCOME $ 2,711 $ 2,332 $ 1,639 $ 5,743 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 3.13 $ 2.72 $ 1.95 $ 5.21 Discontinued Operations $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.16) $ 1.14 TOTAL $ 2.96 $ 2.57 $ 1.80 $ 6.35 Basic Continuing Operations $ 3.17 $ 2.74 $ 1.97 $ 5.26 Discontinued Operations $ (0.18) $ (0.14) $ (0.16) $ 1.15 TOTAL $ 2.99 $ 2.60 $ 1.82 $ 6.41 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 915.9 906.6 912.3 904.6 Basic 905.8 898.2 902.7 896.0 ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. ** Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited) At At December 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,886 $ 6,650 Restricted cash 103 307 Marketable securities 852 600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 6,541 6,754 Short-term financing receivables, net 7,790 8,014 Other accounts receivable, net 817 1,002 Inventories 1,552 1,649 Deferred costs 967 1,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,611 3,466 Total Current Assets 29,118 29,539 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,334 5,694 Operating right-of-use assets, net 2,878 3,222 Long-term financing receivables, net 5,806 5,425 Prepaid pension assets 8,236 9,850 Deferred costs 866 924 Deferred taxes 6,256 7,370 Goodwill 55,949 55,643 Intangibles, net 11,184 12,511 Investments and sundry assets 1,617 1,823 Total Assets $ 127,243 $ 132,001 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 2,196 $ 2,289 Short-term debt 4,760 6,787 Accounts payable 4,051 3,955 Deferred income 12,032 12,518 Operating lease liabilities 874 974 Other liabilities 7,592 7,097 Total Current Liabilities 31,505 33,619 Long-term debt 46,189 44,917 Retirement related obligations 9,596 14,435 Deferred income 3,499 3,577 Operating lease liabilities 2,190 2,462 Other liabilities 12,243 13,996 Total Liabilities 105,222 113,005 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 58,343 57,319 Retained earnings 149,825 154,209 Treasury stock - at cost (169,484) (169,392) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (16,740) (23,234) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 21,944 18,901 Noncontrolling interests 77 95 Total Equity 22,021 18,996 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 127,243 $ 132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 3,965 $ 2,543 $ 10,435 $ 12,796 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables (1,788) (1,328) (717) 3,907 Capital Expenditures, net (544) (526) (1,860) (2,381) Consolidated Free Cash Flow 5,209 3,345 9,291 6,508 Acquisitions (1,329) (275) (2,348) (3,293) Divestitures 1 88 1,272 114 Dividends (1,494) (1,474) (5,948) (5,869) Non-Financing Debt (2,777) (20) 1,909 (1,191) Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) (498) (2,514) (2,893) (2,987) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities* $ (888) $ (850) $ 1,283 $ (6,718) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income from Operations $ 2,711 $ 2,332 $ 1,639 $ 5,743 Pension Settlement Charge - - 5,894 - Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,137 1,380 4,802 6,416 Stock-based Compensation 248 264 987 982 Working Capital / Other 1,657 (105) (2,170) (4,253) IBM Financing A/R (1,788) (1,328) (717) 3,907 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 3,965 $ 2,543 $ 10,435 $ 12,796 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (544) (526) (1,860) (2,381) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 1 88 1,272 114 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,329) (275) (2,348) (3,293) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net 553 38 (1,265) (414) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,318) $ (675) $ (4,202) $ (5,975) Debt, net of payments & proceeds (1,350) (2,030) 1,221 (8,116) Dividends (1,494) (1,474) (5,948) (5,869) Financing - Other (8) 811 (231) 630 Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ (2,852) $ (2,692) $ (4,958) $ (13,354) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 219 (26) (244) (185) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash* $ 13 $ (850) $ 1,032 $ (6,718) ____________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,288 $ 4,770 $ 4,483 $ 172 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,347 $ 523 $ 1,026 $ 75 Pre-tax Margin 32.2 % 11.0 % 22.9 % 43.6 % Change YTY Revenue 2.8 % 0.5 % 1.6 % (0.4) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency 8.0 % 9.3 % 7.4 % 3.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Millions) Software * Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,087 $ 4,746 $ 4,414 $ 172 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,142 $ 436 $ 1,036 $ 79 Pre-tax Margin 30.2 % 9.2 % 23.5 % 46.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 25,037 $ 19,107 $ 15,288 $ 645 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 6,162 $ 1,677 $ 2,262 $ 340 Pre-tax Margin 24.6 % 8.8 % 14.8 % 52.6 % Change YTY Revenue 6.9 % 7.1 % 7.8 % (16.6) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency 11.9 % 14.9 % 13.5 % (13.0) % Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Millions) Software * Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 23,426 $ 17,844 $ 14,188 $ 774 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 4,849 $ 1,449 $ 2,025 $ 441 Pre-tax Margin 20.7 % 8.1 % 14.3 % 57.0 % ____________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 9,632 $ 156 $ - $ - $ - $ 9,788 Gross Profit Margin 57.7 % 0.9 pts. - pts. - pts. - pts. 58.6 % S,G&A $ 4,765 $ (262) $ - $ - $ (0) $ 4,503 Other (Income) & Expense (118) (1) (93) - 2 (210) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,320 (263) (93) - 2 5,965 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 3,312 419 93 - (2) 3,823 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 19.8 % 2.5 pts. 0.6 pts. - pts. (0.0) pts. 22.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ 443 $ 109 $ 16 $ (42) $ - $ 526 Effective Tax Rate 13.4 % 1.4 pts. 0.1 pts. (1.1) pts. 0.0 pts. 13.8 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,869 $ 310 $ 77 $ 42 $ (2) $ 3,296 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 17.2 % 1.9 pts. 0.5 pts. 0.3 pts. (0.0) pts. 19.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:Continuing

Operations $ 3.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ (0.00) $ 3.60 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 9,500 $ 182 $ - $ - $ - $ 9,682 Gross Profit Margin 56.9 % 1.1 pts. - pts. - pts. - pts. 58.0 % S,G&A $ 4,903 $ (290) $ - $ - $ (8) $ 4,605 Other (Income) & Expense (18) (1) (315) - 126 (208) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,632 (290) (315) - 118 6,145 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 2,869 472 315 - (118) 3,537 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 17.2 % 2.8 pts. 1.9 pts. - pts. (0.7) pts. 21.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ 407 $ 117 $ 109 $ (94) $ (37) $ 502 Effective Tax Rate 14.2 % 1.4 pts. 1.8 pts. (2.7) pts. (0.6) pts. 14.2 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,462 $ 355 $ 206 $ 94 $ (81) $ 3,035 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 14.7 % 2.1 pts. 1.2 pts. 0.6 pts. (0.5) pts. 18.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 2.72 $ 0.39 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ (0.09) $ 3.35 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments* (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 32,687 $ 682 $ - $ - $ - $ 33,370 Gross Profit Margin 54.0 % 1.1 pts. - pts. - pts. - pts. 55.1 % S,G&A $ 18,609 $ (1,080) $ - $ - $ (0) $ 17,529 Other (Income) & Expense 5,803 (3) (6,548) - (351) (1,099) Total Expense & Other (Income) 31,531 (1,083) (6,548) - (351) 23,549 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 1,156 1,765 6,548 - 351 9,821 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 1.9 % 2.9 pts. 10.8 pts. - pts. 0.6 pts. 16.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ (626) $ 436 $ 1,615 $ 70 $ - $ 1,495 Effective Tax Rate (54.2) % 14.2 pts. 52.6 pts. 0.7 pts. 1.9 pts. 15.2 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,783 $ 1,329 $ 4,933 $ (70) $ 351 $ 8,326 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 2.9 % 2.2 pts. 8.1 pts. (0.1) pts. 0.6 pts. 13.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 1.95 $ 1.46 $ 5.41 $ (0.08) $ 0.38 $ 9.13 ____________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax). Year Ended December 31, 2021 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 31,486 $ 719 $ - $ - $ - $ 32,205 Gross Profit Margin 54.9 % 1.3 pts. - pts. - pts. - pts. 56.2 % S,G&A $ 18,745 $ (1,160) $ - $ - $ (8) $ 17,577 Other (Income) & Expense 873 (2) (1,282) - 126 (285) Total Expense & Other (Income) 26,649 (1,162) (1,282) - 118 24,324 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 4,837 1,881 1,282 - (118) 7,881 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 8.4 % 3.3 pts. 2.2 pts. - pts. (0.2) pts. 13.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ 124 $ 457 $ 251 $ (89) $ (37) $ 706 Effective Tax Rate 2.6 % 5.2 pts. 2.8 pts. (1.1) pts. (0.4) pts. 9.0 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 4,712 $ 1,424 $ 1,031 $ 89 $ (81) $ 7,174 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 8.2 % 2.5 pts. 1.8 pts. 0.2 pts. (0.1) pts. 12.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 5.21 $ 1.57 $ 1.14 $ 0.10 $ (0.09) $ 7.93 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

SOURCE IBM