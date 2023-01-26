Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Millicom International Cellular S.A. at XSTO (6/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Millicom International Cellular S.A., LEI: 549300CTHC1CP86P2G96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: TIGO SDB SE0001174970 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous trading January 26, 2023, with normal opening procedure from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related instruments: SE0012454841, SE0017133754 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB