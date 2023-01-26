Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
26.01.23
08:21 Uhr
16,060 Euro
+2,600
+19,32 %
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Millicom International Cellular S.A. at XSTO (6/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:         Millicom International Cellular S.A., LEI:       
             549300CTHC1CP86P2G96                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:       TIGO SDB SE0001174970                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous trading   January 26, 2023, with normal opening procedure     
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:        Order books have been flushed              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related instruments:  SE0012454841, SE0017133754               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details:    Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50      
            Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
