

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE or Groupe Eurotunnel (GRPTY), a manager and operator of infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel between England and France, on Thursday reported a surge in revenue for the fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022, supported by the performance of Eurotunnel and Europorte.



For the final quarter, the Paris-headquartered firm reported revenue of 562.7 million euros, compared with restated 223.3 million euros of last year quarter.



Revenue from Eurotunnel was at 248.4 million euros as against restated 191.1 million euros, recorded a year ago. Revenue from Europorte moved up to 36.4 million euros from previous year's restated 32.2 million euros.



For the full-year, the European public firm registered revenue of 1.606 billion euros, higher than restated 774 million euros of last year.



Eurotunnel's full-year revenue stood at 1.049 billion euros, versus restated 644 million euros of previous year. Revenue from Europorte was at 137 million euros, compared with restated 130 million euros of 2021.



