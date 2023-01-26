Das Instrument 7NQ0 CA30317M3049 FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023The instrument 7NQ0 CA30317M3049 FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023Das Instrument LW5 SE0016830335 MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023The instrument LW5 SE0016830335 MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023Das Instrument 9WW CA09215B1076 BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023The instrument 9WW CA09215B1076 BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023Das Instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023The instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023Das Instrument C029 LU0603946798 LYXOR SPI TR UCITS ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023The instrument C029 LU0603946798 LYXOR SPI TR UCITS ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023