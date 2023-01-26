Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
[26.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,779,000.00
|EUR
|0
|208,781,343.45
|8.7801
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|892,702.68
|88.5618
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,761,420.91
|99.9164
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,990,890.25
|108.2869
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,122,844.50
|106.4491
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,839,271.81
|104.1813
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,654,963.52
|99.1916
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,424,711.81
|9.0793
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,723,868.69
|10.2413
