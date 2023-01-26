DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's Q323 trading update confirmed continued good momentum, with FY23 underlying earnings tracking ahead of board expectations. The company has completed the previously announced acquisition of Magnasphere, adding a high margin sensor business to the Sensing & Connectivity division. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect better trading and the accretive acquisition and note that gearing remains below the company's target range, providing headroom for further M&A.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...