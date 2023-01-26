XRP Healthcare: XRPH announces new listing on Bitrue Exchange

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare is continuing to pursue its objectives with its first (highly anticipated) exchange listing on the Bitrue Exchange, from 10:00 am (UTC) on the 31st of January 2023.





Bitrue, a Singaporean centralized cryptocurrency currency exchange, was founded in July 2018 by a team of crypto enthusiasts and finance professionals and is one of the first exchanges to offer loans supported and backed by crypto. Bitrue offers a user-friendly interface, high security, quick transaction speed and a variety of trading pairs. Additionally, the platform has its native token, (BTR) which can be used to reduce trading fees and gain other benefits on the platform. Bitrue also has a mobile app for easy trading on the go. Bitrue is considered a reliable and convenient option for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

XRP Healthcare - ticker (XRPH) will be paired with (USDT) stable coin on the Bitrue exchange.

Furthermore, holders of XRPH will have the ability to stake their tokens on Bitrue for the first 30 days of being listed, securing a 50% APY.

This principal listing is a telling indication that XRPH is advancing forward, whilst gaining momentum, as it hones its focus on development and becoming a pioneer in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry.

Founder Kain Roomes stated, "Healthcare is for all and not just for the privileged, as the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, our team of highly qualified professionals ranging from NASA and FAWM affiliated, Top 100 People to Watch in 2023 to FORBES Next 1000 Business Leaders - our qualified and innovative team aim to positively impact the deliverables of Healthcare and Pharma on a global scale through our Web3 platform."

The XRPH token will be available, on the Bitrue Exchange, from 10:00 am (UTC) on the 31st of January 2023.

XRP Healthcare is a UK-based company that was established in September 2022, it is the first Pharmaceutical and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, with strong objectives to bring needed innovation to the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry. XRPH intends to do this by simplifying and creating fast payments/transactions between market participants, and by bringing transparency by way of tracking pharmaceuticals from "inception to the consumer", combating the multi-billion dollar counterfeit medicine industry, with an interface for interactive engagement between consumers and healthcare service providers via the mobile and web app.

www.xrphealthcare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989862/XRPH_Bitrue_Exchange.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrph-announces-new-listing-on-bitrue-exchange-301730604.html