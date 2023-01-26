

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, reported that group revenue for the third quarter increased 16% in constant currency.



At constant currency, quarterly revenue at Food & Beverage Solutions unit was up 19%, while Sucralose unit's revenue declined 8%, reflecting the unwind of orders phased into the first half.



Looking ahead for year ending 31 March 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations with stronger profits in Food & Beverage Solutions offsetting lower profits from the minority holding in Primient. It still expects revenue growth reflecting current top-line momentum.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TATE & LYLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de