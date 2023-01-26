DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.5689
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20376320
CODE: MSRG LN
ISIN: LU1861138961
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LN Sequence No.: 218572 EQS News ID: 1544165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
