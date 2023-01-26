DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.4965

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18143786

CODE: RIOL LN

ISIN: LU1900066207

