The advanced solution ensures that all emergency callers can be located across network generations

SS8 Networks, a trusted provider of lawful and location intelligence solutions worldwide, today announced that a leading European converged network provider with over 30 million mobile connections, has selected its LocationWise platform to ensure all emergency callers can be located on its 5G network.

Building on its deployments for the operator's previous network generations, SS8's new location-based solution ensures that, in case of emergency, all the network's subscriber devices can be seamlessly located across all mobile network generations. This empowers the operator to efficiently meet new regulatory requirements for 5G emergency caller location and complements the real-time and passive SS8 location-based solution sets it already uses for public safety and commercial requirements.

"We are delighted that this leading European network operator has again chosen SS8 Networks to deliver highly reliable emergency caller location, in full compliance with 5G regulatory requirements," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO and Board Member of SS8 Networks. "LocationWise continues to lead the mobile location intelligence market for network operators and government agencies, with the inherent flexibility to extend an existing SS8 solution or augment another provider's platform with minimum disruption and cost."

As a scalable and standards-based platform, LocationWise for 5G emergency caller location will be rapidly integrated into this operator's complex network environment, enabling faster time to market. The enhanced solution, based on the 5G GMLC (Gateway Mobile Location Centre), enables the operator to maximize its previous investment in SS8's location-based solutions for 4G, 3G, and 2G. This ensures regulatory compliance for this leading operator across all network generations, for the safety and security of its customers.

About SS8 Networks

As a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, SS8 helps make societies safer. Our commitment is to extract, analyze, and visualize critical intelligence to give law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and emergency services real-time insights that help save lives. Our high-performance solutions also enable communication service providers to efficiently achieve regulatory compliance. SS8 is trusted by the largest government agencies, communications providers, and systems integrators globally.

For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SS8.

