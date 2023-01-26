Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - ApeX Pro, one of the world's leading crypto derivatives decentralized exchanges (DEX) by trading volume, launched its Referral Program this week, shortly after it unveiled its revenue sharing incentives under a new Staking Program.





Open to both new and existing users, the Referral Program introduces commission-based cashback in USDC with every qualified referee they have. Users who obtain successful referrals will enjoy 5% commission on their referees' trading fees, while referees who sign up on ApeX Pro with a referral link will see a 3% lifetime trading fee discount on their trades, automatically applied.

Additional referral perks have been made available to affiliates and influencers in the community. The more qualified referees a user has, the more income they'll be able to receive with zero effort.

Users can immediately begin by referring to the Referral page. Referral commission rewards are tabulated daily and users are free to claim them at any time.

ApeX Pro is focused on creating and sustaining a DEX that is made for and accelerated by the ApeX community. Fostering a robust and dynamic ecosystem of like-minded traders and crypto enthusiasts remains the platform's utmost priority, as ApeX Pro works towards the goal of driving a new web3 future that is centered on social trading and SocialFi.

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

