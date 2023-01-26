Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its global market data expansion following the successful onboarding of MEMX, NYSE National Integrated, Cboe BYX and Cboe One Premium to its normalized market data services

The successful go-live of new market data feeds, which includes MEMX, NYSE National Integrated, Cboe BYX and Cboe One Premium,is set to provide normalized data customers with additional US Equities' depth alongside expanded support and connectivity for CEDX, CSE2, ODX, PSE and others on demand.

The announcement follows Options' acquisition of ACTIV Financial and the subsequent integration of its normalised data services and API. Options now provide clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, said, "Our integration with ACTIV Financial marked the beginning of a new era in market data availability and infrastructure. Our teams have come together to provide unparalleled, fully managed market data services alongside Options' global connectivity and infrastructure.

We are very excited to deploy our services with a host of new feeds in North America so that our clients can further capitialize on reduced deployment time, market transparency, and the industry's most robust enterprise market data feed and trading ecosystem."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including its VMware Cloud Verified status in Singapore SG1, its partnership with Tools for Brokers and QUODD, WAN circuit upgrades across the London Metro area, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005514/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com