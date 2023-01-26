Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
26.01.2023 | 12:02
Benevity: Data-Driven Philanthropy: The Future of Giving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Are you tired of feeling lost in the sea of charitable causes, unsure of where your donations will have the greatest impact? Imagine the satisfaction of knowing your contributions are making a direct and meaningful difference in the world. Join us as we uncover the game-changing power of social impact data and discover how it can revolutionize your giving decisions. With the guidance of Heather King, VP of Evidence and Implementation at Impact Genome, we explore how donors decide on which charities to give to, and how data can help us to standardize the social impact of our giving and make sure it's making the most impact in the world. Don't miss out on this powerful discussion and take the first step in becoming a true agent of change.

Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/dq8VPFUtiWw

Prefer to Listen: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7tLazWTWH9PFzwcxXDcaBY'si=wfGVAqr5TxuLFXMCeKw_hQ

