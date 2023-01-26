

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $270.87 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $221.34 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $4.01 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $270.87 Mln. vs. $221.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.43 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



