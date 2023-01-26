Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd (LSEP Ltd) has appointed global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company Black Veatch as the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contractor to support LSEP in delivering its Energy from Waste facility at the Lostock Works site near Northwich. Clean energy technology specialist, Babcock Wilcox, has also been appointed to support the delivery of the power train, which is the heart of the energy generation and environmental performance of the plant. These appointments follow the insolvency of CNIM, who had previously been the main contractor for the plant.

With the required site enabling works to build the LSEP now complete, Black Veatch will oversee the delivery of the £480m plant, which is expected to be operational by 2025 when it will generate enough sustainable energy to power around 125,000 homes.

A spokesperson from LSEP Ltd said:

"This is a really positive step forward for the LSEP, which will support in levelling up the local economy by creating up to 600 jobs during the construction period and around 50 high quality full-time operational jobs with training opportunities to support career progression.

"Appointing the Black Veatch and Babcock and Wilcox as our lead contracting partners is a key milestone on our journey to manage the delivery of the LSEP plant, and provides the certainty that will help us to unlock the significant investment, job creation and energy security benefits of the project."

"Black Veatch will deploy its global and national experience and proven delivery in large-scale energy-from-waste projects to provide LSEP with execution certainty on Lostock. Our UK team's expertise in EpCM delivery offers the most flexibility to meet LSEP requirements on this complex project. We are delighted to lead this project and bring it to successful delivery," commented Youssef Merjaneh, Black Veatch's Senior Vice President and Managing Director Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Jimmy Morgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of B&W said, "We thank Lostock Sustainable Energy for choosing B&W for this key clean energy project. B&W is a global company whose technologies will play a critical role in decarbonization and the transition to renewable energy. We are happy to support the LSEP team to finalise and deliver the full potential of this nationally significant project and we're pleased to contribute our technology and expertise to the Lostock project.

Once built, the LSEP will process 600,000 tonnes of waste per year, displacing energy that would otherwise come from a fossil fuel power station and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 190,912 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) when compared with the alternatives of sending the same quantity of waste to landfill.

About LSEP

LSEP is being delivered by LSEP Ltd, which is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and FCC Environment. The nationally significant project is currently under construction following consent being granted in 2012 under Section 36 of the Electricity Act.

In January 2022, a UK subsidiary of engineering contractor CNIM that was managing site works to deliver the LSEP was declared insolvent and entered administration. In response, LSEP Ltd stepped into CNIM's subcontracts for civil design, piling and civil construction works in order to ensure that works continued to progress at the site. LSEP Ltd has since undertook and completed a process to appoint Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) and powertrain contractors for the project.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is one of the largest institutional investors in renewable energy in the world. It manages more than €8bn across six funds which have investments across a range of sustainable energy technologies including offshore wind, onshore wind, biomass, solar and energy from waste in multiple locations in Europe, North America and South East Asia. In the UK alone, CIP has investments in almost 1,000MW operating renewable capacity and 140MW of capacity under construction. CIP has offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Sheffield, Utrecht, Hamburg and Taipei. https://cipartners.dk/

About FCC

FCC will operate the facility. It is one of the UK's leading resource and waste management companies, employing over 2,400 people across the country. FCC's approach is to minimize the amount of waste that ends up in landfill by transforming it into valuable resources where possible. FCC recycles around 1.8 million tonnes of waste each year and generates more than 117MWh of green energy. https://www.fccenvironment.co.uk/

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Babcock Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at https://www.babcock.com.

