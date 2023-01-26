

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) initiated earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2023.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.30 to $10.60 per share on net sales between $15.0 billion and $15.3 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 3.5 to 5.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $10.47 per share on revenues of $15.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRACTOR SUPPLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de