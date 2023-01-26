

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):



Earnings: $121 million in Q4 vs. -$675 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.74 in Q4 vs. -$3.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $146 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $1.94 billion in Q4 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XEROX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de