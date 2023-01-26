Tri Pointe Homes' New West Austin Metro Community To Include Designs by Queer Eye's Bobby Berk

Inspired by the Texas Hill Country landscape, new model home at Heritage blends classic vintage charm with contemporary living

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker Homes®, has partnered with acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk for the design of the model home at Heritage, a new 188-acre community located 25 miles west of Austin in the heart of Dripping Springs. Construction on the model home is currently underway with the community grand opening anticipated for Spring 2023.

Courtesy of Bobby Berk

"We felt like our breakthrough into this new submarket deserved a special touch and Bobby Berk definitely brings that," said Chelsea Timmons, vice president of community experience at Tri Pointe Homes in Austin. "We toured a few of Bobby's projects in our Arizona division and felt that our West Austin Metro customers would connect with his style and visionary merchandising. Also, Bobby filmed an episode in Season 6 of the Netflix series 'Queer Eye' in Dripping Springs, so he knows this town. We knew he would be the perfect fit!"

Heritage is a joint-venture development between Tri Pointe Homes and M/I Homes that upon completion will deliver a total of 586 homes. Tri Pointe will build 293 single-family homes in total across three collections, including the debut of the brand-new Arbor Collection at Heritage, which includes the standout model home. Designed for a broad range of customers, the single-family homes at Heritage will combine classic country and modern designs.

"Tri Pointe wanted me to bring my contemporary aesthetic to the local market, while still honoring the history of the community," said Berk, who has helped launch 15 different Tri Pointe Homes' communities over the past seven years. "I was inspired by the landscape of Austin. Driving up the highway on a clear day, I remember being struck by the field of green tones from all the foliage along the road meeting the blue sky above the horizon. I decided to make green and blue the primary accents in the design to tie in with the landscape."

Located at 1385 Roger Hanks Pkwy. in Dripping Springs, the Berk-designed model will have five bedrooms, three baths and a two-bay garage. The 2,888-square-foot residence will include a grand spiral staircase, a spacious great room, a large primary closet, an upstairs game room and an oversized covered outdoor living space.

Arbor Collection at Heritage, first floor of Linden home design

Arbor Collection at Heritage, second floor of Linden home design

Tri Pointe Homes' Arbor Collection at Heritage will offer residences ranging from 1,902 to 2,903 square feet with three to five beds, two to three baths, a two-bay garage and the option to add on a media room. The Park Collection will offer homes ranging from 1,716 to 2,969 square feet with three to five beds, two to four baths and two- to three-bay garages. The Terrace Collection will offer residences ranging from 1,603 to 2,588 square feet with three to four beds, two to three baths and a two-bay garage. As part of its LivingSmart® program committed to healthy and environmentally responsible building practices, all of Tri Pointe's homes at Heritage will be designed and independently certified to exceed local energy codes, including Energy Star® certification.

Upon completion, Heritage will include several shared community spaces and features for its homeowners. The amenity center will attract year-round gatherings with family and friends and the community's walking trails will encourage connections with neighbors and nature.The community is situated in an ideal location in the heart of town surrounded by the historic district. Residents will be able to take a trail from Heritage to downtown Dripping Springs where there is plentiful shopping, dining, wine tasting rooms and breweries. The community is also located directly across Highway 12 from Founders Memorial Park, to the east of the large Sportsplex park, and within two minutes to schools that are within the highly sought-after Dripping Springs Independent School District.

"All who come to Heritage will be inspired by the beautiful open spaces of Texas' Hill Country," said Timmons. "It's wonderful that Berk has taken that feeling and is making it part of the design of this model home that will no doubt inspire families for decades to come."

Sales at Tri Pointe's new home collections are anticipated to start in Spring 2023. For more information, please visit tripointehomes.com/tx/austin/heritage/.

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix's Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com. His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the "most famous interior designers working today."

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. Building upon the legacy that was established 50 years ago under the name Trendmaker® Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Austin real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

CONTACT:

Katy Biggerstaff

NewGround PR & Marketing

562.761.6338 / kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Tri Pointe Homes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736805/Tri-Pointe-Homes-New-West-Austin-Metro-Community-To-Include-Designs-by-Queer-Eyes-Bobby-Berk