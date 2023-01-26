

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):



Earnings: -$220 million in Q4 vs. $68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q4 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$226 million or -$0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $6.17 billion in Q4 vs. $5.05 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de