Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 546.6049
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 391530
CODE: CN1 LN
ISIN: LU1681044647
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 LN Sequence No.: 218685 EQS News ID: 1544473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
