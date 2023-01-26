

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $26.23 billion from $23.09 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



