

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



Earnings: $24 million in Q4 vs. -$129 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Revenue: $2.42 billion in Q4 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.35) to (-$0.45)



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de