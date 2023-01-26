Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (4/23)

As from January 26, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL IRLABA X2 AVA 3 GB00BG626034 BULL SEYE X3 AVA 1 GB00BNV2WL02 MINI S LIAB AVA 4 GB00BNTRN477 MINI S NATGAS AVA 83 GB00BQR92Z03 MINI S TESLA AVA 105 GB00BNV49R12 TURBO L GULD AVA 341 GB00BNV0YS54 TURBO L GULD AVA 12 GB00BVZZ7945 The last day of trading will be January 26, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.