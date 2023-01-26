Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") today announced record net income of $15.6 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $14.4 million, or $0.59 diluted EPS, in the third quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million, or $0.21 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The quarterly pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $19.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $19.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Solid annualized quarterly performance metrics with return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.49% and return on average equity ("ROE") of 19.32%;

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 10.1%, to $41.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase of 52 basis points in earning assets, offset by an increase of 26 basis points in funding costs;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis 3 ("FTE"), increased 32 basis points to 4.07% compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2022 and increased 125 basis points compared to 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2021;

("FTE"), increased 32 basis points to 4.07% compared to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2022 and increased 125 basis points compared to 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2021; Total portfolio loans increased $117.6 million, or 15.4%, on an annualized basis, to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.0 billion at September 30, 2022;

Total deposits decreased $95.6 million, or 2.6%, to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 primarily due to decreased core deposits. Core deposits, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts, decreased by $108.5 million, or 4.4%, compared to September 30, 2022;

Total borrowings increased $168.4 million from the third quarter of 2022 to support loan growth;

Nonperforming loans ("NPL") declined $0.4 million, or 5.2%, to $6.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.21% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.23% at September 30, 2022;

The provision for credit losses totaled $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $(0.1) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022;

Expenses increased $4.2 million primarily due to the reversal of the tax credit amortization in the third quarter of 2022 and seasonal costs as discussed below. The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 57.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $50.1 million, or $2.03 diluted EPS, compared to $31.6 million, or $1.19 diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $64.6 million for the full year December 31, 2022 and $37.8 million for December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Solid annual performance metrics with return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.21% and return on average equity ("ROE") of 14.30%;

Net interest income increased $28.7 million, or 25.9%, to $139.9 million for the full year 2022 compared to $111.2 million for the full year 2021 primarily due to an increase of 60 basis point in earning assets and a decline of nine basis points in funding costs during 2022 due to the intentional runoff of higher cost certificates of deposits ("CDs");

Net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , increased 67 basis points to 3.51% for the year ended 2022 compared to 2.84% for the year ended 2021;

, increased 67 basis points to 3.51% for the year ended 2022 compared to 2.84% for the year ended 2021; Total portfolio loans increased $336.8 million, or 12.0%, to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2021;

Total deposits decreased $68.2 million from December 31, 2021 primarily due to the aforementioned intentional runoff of higher cost CDs of $82.8 million, offset by increased core deposits of $14.6 million;

Total borrowings increased $191.4 million for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021 to support loan growth;

NPLs decreased $0.8 million, or 10.2%, compared to December 31, 2021. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.21% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021;

The provision for credit losses totaled $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.4 million for the full year December 31, 2021;

Expenses were well controlled in 2022 with an efficiency ratio of 60.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 73.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are very pleased with another solid quarter of financial results for our Company. These results represent a second consecutive quarter with record earnings for our Company. We continue to see positive trends in net interest income expansion, loan growth and asset quality. Loans grew by an annualized rate of 15.4% since September 30, 2022. Our production was primarily in our commercial real estate and residential mortgage loan portfolios. Loan pipelines also remain healthy for the near term. While we are seeing some pressure on higher funding costs, the asset sensitivity of our balance sheet has us well positioned to further benefit from any additional Federal Reserve interest rate increases," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer.

Van Dyke continued, "The above factors are driving improvement in operating leverage and financial performance. We expect this positive momentum to continue at least in the near term. In addition, the Company continues to be well capitalized with strong liquidity levels, improved asset quality and strong reserve levels, all of which will be beneficial to navigate the potential challenges should a recessionary environment develop in the coming year."

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Operating Highlights

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 10.1%, to $41.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased $13.5 million, or 48.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , increased 32 basis points to 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and increased 125 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 52 basis points and 141 basis points compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Funding costs increased 26 basis points compared to the previous quarter and increased 21 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The Company continues to focus on the expansion of net interest income and net interest margin. The fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities, partially offset by an increase in funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment. The fourth quarter of 2022 was also positively impacted by enhanced pricing on loans related to one large credit relationship. Certain of these loans may not be renewed at maturity and/or may not otherwise impact the net interest income and net interest margin as significantly in future periods.

The provision (recovery) for credit losses increased $0.2 million to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and decreased $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter was primarily driven by increased loan volume, slowing prepayment and curtailment fees, net charge-offs of $0.4 million, offset by the reduction of $2.3 million in the other segment due to principal pay-downs.

The provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a provision of $0.3 million compared to a provision of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a recovery of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase to the provision for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to increases in construction commitments.

At December 31, 2022, NPLs declined $0.4 million, or 5.2%, to $6.6 million since September 30, 2022, primarily due to general pay-downs during the quarter. Net charge-offs were $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. As a percentage of average portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.05% and 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.21%, 0.23% and 0.26% as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total noninterest income was $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5.9%, from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 4.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase of $0.3 million from the third quarter of 2022 primarily relates to an increase of $1.2 million in other noninterest income, offset by decreases of $0.6 million in insurance commissions and $0.3 million of losses on sales and write-downs of bank premises, net. The increase in other noninterest income is due to the unwind of two completed historic tax credit partnerships, which resulted in a gain of $1.2 million. The decrease in insurance commissions is due to reduced customer activity and higher overall expenses compared to the prior quarter. The losses on sales and write-downs of bank premises, net of $0.3 million is due to the retirement of a telephone system in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the decrease in noninterest income of $0.2 million was primarily driven by the following declines; $0.6 million in insurance commissions, $0.4 million in net security gains, $0.3 million in commercial loan swap fee income, as well as losses of $0.3 million on sales and write-downs of bank premises, net. These decreases were offset by an increase of $1.3 million in other noninterest income as well as an increase of $0.1 million in debit card interchange fees. The declines in insurance commissions were due to reduced customer activity and higher overall expenses. Lower security gains were due to the rising interest rate environment resulting in lower securities prices in the market that discouraged sales. The decline in commercial loan swap fee income is related to the timing and demand for this product in the current rising interest rate environment. The increase in other noninterest income during the period compared to the year ago quarter is consistent with the above mentioned unwind of two completed historic tax credit partnerships.

Total noninterest expense was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.2 million, or 17.7%, from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $1.4 million, or 5.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the third quarter of 2022 was driven by the following increases; $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.9 million in tax credit amortization, $0.8 million in professional and legal fees, $0.7 million in data processing fees, $0.5 million in other noninterest expense and an increase of $0.2 million in advertising expenses. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $0.1 million in debit card expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits resulted from 2022 vacation carryover, higher medical costs and accruals for performance based awards. The vacation accrual totaled $0.5 million for carryover from 2022 and medical expenses increased $0.4 million primarily due to higher claims. The increase of $0.9 million in tax credit amortization was primarily due to reversing amortization expense as a result of updated information from the developer which extended the in-service date to 2023 for one of the Company's historic tax credit partnerships during the third quarter of 2022. Professional and legal fees related to an increase of $0.4 million in legal fees from employment related issues and normal year-end accruals and $0.4 million increase in professional fees due to increased consulting fees in our retail and operations areas. The increase in data processing was related to our online banking platform. The increase in other noninterest expense of $0.5 million was primarily related to higher state exam fees, capital assessments and losses on customer-related accounts.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 the increase of $1.4 million in total noninterest expense was primarily driven by the following increases; $0.7 million in professional and legal fees, $0.7 million in data processing expenses, $0.3 million in other noninterest expense, $0.2 million in occupancy expense, net, $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense, and $0.2 million in advertising expenses. These increases were offset by lower salary and employee benefits of $0.4 million, decreased tax credit amortization of $0.3 million, and losses on sales and write-downs of bank premises, net of $0.1 million. The variances mentioned above for professional and legal fees, data processing, other noninterest expense and advertising expenses are consistent as compared to the third quarter of 2022; however the increase in occupancy primarily relates to an increase in real estate taxes and software maintenance and the increase in FDIC insurance expenses was due to a higher accrual in 2022 as a result of FDIC assessment amounts. The declines in salaries and employee benefits were due to lower medical expenses, our retail branch optimization project, offset by a $1.0 million one-time inflationary bonus for associates in 2022. The decrease in tax credit amortization of $0.3 million relates to the above mentioned reversal of historic tax credit amortization.

Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights

Net interest income increased $28.7 million, or 25.9%, to $139.9 million for the full year 2022 compared to $111.2 million for the full year 2021.The net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , increased 67 basis points to 3.51% for the year ended 2022 compared to 2.84% for the year ended 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 60 basis points compared to December 31, 2021 and funding costs declined nine basis points compared to the same period.

The provision for credit losses decreased $0.9 million to $2.4 million for the year ended 2022 compared to the year ended 2021.

The provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments increased $1.8 million to $0.5 million for the year ended 2022. The increase to the provision for unfunded commitments for the full year 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was related to an increase in construction commitments.

Net charge-offs were $4.5 million for the full year 2022 compared to $23.1 million for the full year 2021. The decrease in charge-offs is primarily attributable to the resolution of five problem relationships during 2021, in which the majority were anticipated and previously reserved. As a percentage of average portfolio loans, net charge-offs were 0.15% and 0.79% for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Total noninterest income decreased $7.2 million to $21.7 million for the full year 2022 compared to $28.9 million for the full year 2021. The decrease primarily related to $6.8 million in net gains on sales of securities due to the rising interest rate environment resulting in lower securities prices in the market that discouraged sales and $1.6 million in lower commercial loan swap fee income due to the timing and demand for this product in the current rising interest rate environment. These decreases were offset by increases of $0.5 million in other noninterest income related to the above mentioned unwind of two completed historic tax credit partnerships, $0.5 million in service charges, commission and fees, due to volume, and $0.2 million in debit card interchange fees due to usage.

Total noninterest expense decreased $5.3 million to $97.0 million for the full year 2022 compared to $102.3 million compared to the full year 2021. The decline was driven primarily by a $3.2 million decrease in losses on sales and write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO"), net, due to nonrecurring write-downs related to closed bank branches in 2021. Also impacting the decrease was $1.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.1 million in tax credit amortization, $0.4 million in telephone expenses and $0.2 million in losses on sales and write-downs of bank premises, net. Offsetting these decreases were increases of $0.3 million in data processing expense, $0.5 million in advertising expenses and $0.6 million in professional and legal fees. The year-to-date decrease in salaries and employee benefits was lower salaries of $1.3 million, lower medical expenses of $1.7 million, our retail branch optimization project offset by the above mentioned $1.0 million one-time inflationary bonus for associates in 2022. The decrease in historic tax credit amortization relates to the above mentioned reversal of tax credit amortization. The variances mentioned above for data processing, advertising expenses, and professional and legal fees are consistent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $90.2 million to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased $117.6 million, or 15.4% on an annualized basis, to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 primarily due to strong loan growth during the year. The variances in loan segments for portfolio loans related to increases of $105.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $40.3 million in residential mortgages, and $3.5 million in construction loans, offset by decreases of $16.2 million in C&I loan, $12.8 million in the other category, and $2.4 million in other consumer loans. OREO also increased $0.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022.

Closed retail bank office carrying values increased $0.3 million and have a remaining book value of $1.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $0.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $0.7 million in properties sold that were under contract and two properties totaling $1.0 million were closed but not sold.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves decreased $16.5 million to $5.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $21.8 million at September 30, 2022 due to strong loan growth and a decline in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The securities portfolio decreased $14.9 million and is currently 19.9% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 20.7% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The decrease was due to redeploying security maturities into higher yielding loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $95.6 million to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. All core deposit categories decreased by a total of $108.5 million, with a $47.5 million decline in savings accounts, $32.8 million decline in money market accounts, $15.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand accounts and $13.0 million decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts. The decrease in core deposits was offset by an increase of $12.9 million in CDs. At December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 19.4% compared to 19.3% and 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. CDs comprised 34.7%, 33.5% and 36.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), borrowings increased $150.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $180.6 million compared to $30.0 million at September 30, 2022 primarily due to the decline in deposits during the fourth quarter and strong loan growth. The Company had $17.9 million of outstanding federal funds purchased at December 31, 2022 and did not have any outstanding at September 30, 2022. The available borrowing capacity under unsecured lines of credit with the correspondent banks was $127.1 million and $145.0 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

The Company remains well capitalized. The Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 12.61% at December 31, 2022 as compared to 12.80% at September 30, 2022. The Company's leverage ratio was 10.29% at December 31, 2022 as compared to 10.11% at September 30, 2022. The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.86% at December 31, 2022 as compared to 14.06% at September 30, 2022.

Total capital increased $13.8 million to $328.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022. The increase in total capital from the previous quarter is primarily due to net income of $15.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 an increase of $0.7 million in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, offset by $2.8 million due to the repurchase of common stock. The remaining difference of $0.3 million is related to restricted stock activity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2022, funding sources accessible to the Company include borrowing availability at the FHLB equal to 25.0% of the Company's assets or approximately $1.0 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, federal funds unsecured lines with six other correspondent financial institutions in the amount of $145.0 million and access to the institutional CD market. In addition to the above funding resources, the Company also has $611.8 millionof unpledged available-for-sale investment securities as an additional source of liquidity.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks, including Interest-Bearing Deposits of $4,505 at December 31, 2022, $26,959 at September 30, 2022 and $241,101 at December 31, 2021 $ 46,869 $ 65,708 $ 277,799 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 836,273 851,211 922,400 Loans Held-for-Sale - 1,513 228 Portfolio Loans 3,148,913 3,031,349 2,812,129 Allowance for Credit Losses (93,852 ) (94,164 ) (95,939 ) Portfolio Loans, net 3,055,061 2,937,185 2,716,190 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 72,114 73,344 75,297 Other Real Estate Owned, net 8,393 8,134 10,916 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 9,740 3,192 2,352 Bank Owned Life Insurance 56,734 56,387 55,378 Other Assets 119,335 117,636 73,186 Total Assets $ 4,204,519 $ 4,114,310 $ 4,133,746 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 703,334 $ 718,549 $ 747,909 Interest-Bearing Demand 496,948 509,949 452,644 Money Market 484,238 517,031 463,056 Savings 684,287 731,747 690,549 Certificates of Deposit 1,261,526 1,248,653 1,344,318 Total Deposits 3,630,333 3,725,929 3,698,476 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 180,550 30,000 7,000 Federal Funds Purchased 17,870 - - Other Liabilities 47,139 43,565 20,674 Total Liabilities 3,875,892 3,799,494 3,726,150 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Outstanding- 23,956,772 shares at December 31, 2022, 24,111,171 shares at September 30, 2022 and 26,430,919 shares at December 31, 2021 23,957 24,111 26,431 Additional Paid-in Capital 104,693 107,031 143,988 Retained Earnings 285,593 269,984 235,475 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (85,616 ) (86,310 ) 1,702 Total Shareholders' Equity 328,627 314,816 407,596 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,204,519 $ 4,114,310 $ 4,133,746 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on Average Assets (QTD Annualized) 1.49 % 1.38 % 0.54 % Return on Average Assets (YTD Annualized) 1.21 % 1.12 % 0.76 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (QTD Annualized) 19.32 % 16.75 % 5.47 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (YTD Annualized) 14.30 % 12.80 % 7.92 % Portfolio Loans to Deposit Ratio 86.74 % 81.36 % 76.03 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 2.98 % 3.11 % 3.41 % CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Assets 7.82 % 7.65 % 9.86 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.29 % 10.11 % 10.62 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 12.61 % 12.80 % 14.21 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 13.86 % 14.06 % 15.46 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income $ 48,216 $ 42,327 $ 32,933 $ 160,182 $ 133,897 Interest Expense 6,694 4,602 4,883 20,254 22,714 NET INTEREST INCOME 41,522 37,725 28,050 139,928 111,183 Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses 52 (77 ) 939 2,419 3,350 Provision (Recovery) for Unfunded Commitments 319 157 (324 ) 509 (1,269 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 41,151 37,645 27,435 137,000 109,102 NONINTEREST INCOME (Losses) Gains on Sales of Securities, net (2 ) (4 ) 419 46 6,869 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 1,716 1,750 1,704 7,168 6,662 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,857 1,788 1,770 7,427 7,226 Insurance Commissions 248 876 802 1,961 1,901 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 348 341 349 1,357 1,380 (Losses) Gains on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net (269 ) (4 ) - 73 - Other Real Estate Owned Income 15 13 8 50 90 Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income - 18 359 774 2,416 Other 1,631 457 365 2,862 2,337 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,544 5,235 5,776 21,718 28,881 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 14,678 13,520 15,073 52,399 54,157 Occupancy Expense, net 3,467 3,412 3,258 13,527 13,556 FDIC Insurance Expense 475 543 275 2,015 2,157 Other Taxes 848 848 824 3,319 3,129 Advertising Expense 560 368 366 1,434 952 Telephone Expense 391 448 501 1,781 2,208 Professional and Legal Fees 2,087 1,310 1,347 5,818 5,255 Data Processing 1,535 833 865 4,051 3,758 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net 164 169 199 432 3,622 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net - - 117 - 231 Debit Card Expense 661 797 732 2,750 2,777 Tax Credit Amortization 155 (764 ) 427 621 1,708 Other Real Estate Owned Expense 123 38 127 343 407 Other 2,473 1,941 2,125 8,511 8,368 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 27,617 23,463 26,236 97,001 102,285 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,078 19,417 6,975 61,717 35,698 Income Tax Provision 3,469 5,009 1,365 11,599 4,108 NET INCOME $ 15,609 $ 14,408 $ 5,610 $ 50,118 $ 31,590 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 23,956,772 24,111,171 26,430,919 23,956,772 26,430,919 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic & Diluted 23,907,447 24,265,075 26,350,877 24,595,789 26,342,729 PER SHARE DATA Basic Earnings Per Common Share* $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.21 $ 2.03 $ 1.19 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share* $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.21 $ 2.03 $ 1.19 Book Value $ 13.72 $ 13.06 $ 15.42 $ 13.72 $ 15.42 Market Value $ 16.59 $ 16.10 $ 15.39 $ 16.59 $ 15.39 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3 4.07 % 3.75 % 2.82 % 3.51 % 2.84 % Core Efficiency Ratio 4 59.49 % 57.07 % 76.58 % 60.69 % 73.51 %

*All outstanding unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities for the earnings per share calculation. As such, these shares have been allocated to a portion of net income and are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 9,074 $ 84 3.67 % $ 25,151 $ 134 2.11 % $ 220,871 $ 89 0.16 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 29,876 214 2.84 % 30,073 215 2.84 % 25,586 210 3.26 % Taxable Investment Securities 924,148 6,680 2.87 % 942,571 5,466 2.30 % 881,866 3,154 1.42 % Total Securities 954,024 6,894 2.87 % 972,644 5,681 2.32 % 907,452 3,364 1.47 % Tax-Free Loans 3 136,441 1,089 3.17 % 141,082 1,115 3.14 % 164,587 1,288 3.10 % Taxable Loans 2,967,780 40,334 5.39 % 2,883,790 35,652 4.90 % 2,689,767 28,483 4.20 % Total Loans 3,104,221 41,423 5.29 % 3,024,872 36,767 4.82 % 2,854,354 29,771 4.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 6,304 88 5.54 % 2,213 24 4.30 % 2,475 23 3.69 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 4,073,623 48,489 4.72 % 4,024,880 42,606 4.20 % 3,985,152 33,247 3.31 % Noninterest Earning Assets 84,580 109,307 160,952 Total Assets $ 4,158,203 $ 4,134,187 $ 4,146,104

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 504,796 $ 496 0.39 % $ 500,281 $ 462 0.37 % $ 446,506 $ 280 0.25 % Money Market 493,700 853 0.69 % 552,718 395 0.28 % 449,229 253 0.22 % Savings 709,435 183 0.10 % 731,931 192 0.10 % 682,018 175 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 1,249,717 3,804 1.21 % 1,257,907 3,420 1.08 % 1,371,829 4,099 1.19 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,957,648 5,336 0.72 % 3,042,837 4,469 0.58 % 2,949,582 4,807 0.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 106,617 1,116 4.15 % 3,913 31 3.14 % 10,272 36 1.39 % Federal Funds Purchased 16,227 161 3.94 % 3,432 23 2.66 % 1 - 1.15 % Other Borrowings 6,621 81 4.85 % 6,326 79 4.95 % 3,396 40 4.67 % Total Borrowings 129,465 1,358 4.16 % 13,671 133 3.86 % 13,669 76 2.21 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,087,113 6,694 0.86 % 3,056,508 4,602 0.60 % 2,963,251 4,883 0.65 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 750,620 736,441 775,914 Shareholders' Equity 320,470 341,238 406,939 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,158,203 $ 4,134,187 $ 4,146,104 Net Interest Income 3 $ 41,795 $ 38,004 $ 28,364 Net Interest Margin 3 4.07 % 3.75 % 2.82 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 50,797 $ 341 0.67 % $ 194,492 $ 271 0.14 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 30,109 877 2.91 % 34,171 1,116 3.27 % Taxable Investment Securities 950,557 20,330 2.14 % 798,672 12,442 1.56 % Total Securities 980,666 21,207 2.16 % 832,843 13,558 1.63 % Tax-Free Loans 3 144,617 4,569 3.16 % 189,716 5,991 3.16 % Taxable Loans 2,844,303 135,054 4.75 % 2,751,169 115,448 4.20 % Total Loans 2,988,920 139,623 4.67 % 2,940,885 121,439 4.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,251 154 4.74 % 3,420 121 3.54 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 4,023,634 161,325 4.01 % 3,971,640 135,389 3.41 % Noninterest Earning Assets 117,135 170,856 Total Assets $ 4,140,769 $ 4,142,496 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 489,298 $ 1,578 0.32 % $ 413,714 $ 1,007 0.24 % Money Market 521,269 1,842 0.35 % 383,391 1,130 0.29 % Savings 720,682 742 0.10 % 663,382 682 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 1,271,548 14,454 1.14 % 1,484,436 19,427 1.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,002,797 18,616 0.62 % 2,944,923 22,246 0.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 29,849 1,163 3.90 % 25,986 313 1.20 % Federal Funds Purchased 5,711 188 3.29 % - - - % Other Borrowings 5,885 287 4.88 % 3,167 155 4.89 % Total Borrowings 41,445 1,638 3.95 % 29,153 468 1.61 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,044,242 20,254 0.67 % 2,974,076 22,714 0.76 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 746,117 769,401 Shareholders' Equity 350,410 399,019 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,140,769 $ 4,142,496 Net Interest Income 3 $ 141,071 $ 112,675 Net Interest Margin 3 3.51 % 2.84 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,470,562 $ 1,365,348 $ 1,323,252 Commercial and Industrial 309,792 325,973 345,376 Total Commercial Loans 1,780,354 1,691,321 1,668,628 Consumer Residential Mortgages 657,948 617,681 457,988 Other Consumer 44,562 47,006 44,666 Total Consumer Loans 702,510 664,687 502,654 Construction 353,553 350,037 282,947 Other 5 312,496 325,304 357,900 Total Portfolio Loans 3,148,913 3,031,349 2,812,129 Loans Held-for-Sale - 1,513 228 Total Loans $ 3,148,913 $ 3,032,862 $ 2,812,357

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonperforming Loans Commercial Real Estate $ 2,304 $ 2,416 $ 3,337 Commercial and Industrial 204 201 451 Residential Mortgages 3,265 3,509 2,551 Other Consumer 8 9 73 Construction 864 875 985 Other - - - Total Nonperforming Loans 6,645 7,010 7,397 Other Real Estate Owned 8,393 8,134 10,916 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 15,038 $ 15,144 $ 18,313

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.21% 0.23% 0.26% Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 0.48% 0.50% 0.65% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 2.98% 3.11% 3.41% Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans 1412.37% 1343.28% 1297.00% Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) QTD $ 364 $ 3,740 $ 4,294 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) YTD $ 4,506 $ 4,142 $ 23,127 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans QTD 0.05% 0.49% 0.60% Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans YTD 0.15% 0.19% 0.79%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(Unaudited)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance Beginning of Period $ 94,164 $ 97,981 $ 99,294 $ 95,939 $ 54,074 Impact of CECL Adoption - - - - 61,642 Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses 52 (77 ) 939 2,419 3,350 Charge-offs: Commercial Real Estate - - 2,237 - 19,662 Commercial and Industrial 4 3,432 178 3,436 374 Residential Mortgages 1 - - 46 273 Other Consumer 433 418 423 1,677 2,256 Construction - - 1,859 - 1,859 Other - - - - - Total Charge-offs 438 3,850 4,697 5,159 24,424 Recoveries: Commercial Real Estate - - 10 - 159 Commercial and Industrial - - 286 1 291 Residential Mortgages 2 1 - 99 168 Other Consumer 72 109 107 404 586 Construction - - - 149 93 Other - - - - - Total Recoveries 74 110 403 653 1,297 Total Net Charge-offs 364 3,740 4,294 4,506 23,127 Balance End of Period $ 93,852 $ 94,164 $ 95,939 $ 93,852 $ 95,939

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net Interest Income $ 41,522 $ 37,725 $ 28,050 $ 139,928 $ 111,183 Noninterest Income 5,544 5,235 5,776 21,718 28,881 Noninterest Expense 27,617 23,463 26,236 97,001 102,285 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income $ 19,449 $ 19,497 $ 7,590 $ 64,645 $ 37,779

Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net $ 2 $ 4 $ (419 ) $ (46 ) $ (6,869 ) Losses (Gains) on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 269 4 117 (73 ) 231 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 164 169 199 432 3,622 Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses - - 13 - 579 Non-recurring Fees 5 - (1 ) (130 ) (70 ) (2,028 ) OREO Income (15 ) (13 ) (8 ) (50 ) (90 ) Gain on Sale of Branches - - - - (506 ) FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - 39 18 43 Contingent Liability 35 - - 185 - Gain on Loans Held-for-Sale (295 ) - - (295 ) - Gain on Tax Credit Exits (1,209 ) - - (1,209 ) - Professional Finder's Fee 6 - - 150 - 724 Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 7 - (1,379 ) - (1,379 ) - Core Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) $ 18,400 $ 18,281 $ 7,551 $ 62,158 $ 33,485

2 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net Income $ 15,609 $ 14,408 $ 5,610 $ 50,118 $ 31,590 Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net 2 4 (419 ) (46 ) (6,869 ) Losses (Gains) on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 269 4 117 (73 ) 231 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 164 169 199 432 3,622 Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses - - 13 - 579 Non-recurring Fees 5 - (1 ) (130 ) (70 ) (2,028 ) OREO Income (15 ) (13 ) (8 ) (50 ) (90 ) Gain on Sale of Branches - - - - (506 ) FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - 39 18 43 Contingent Liability 35 - - 185 - Gain on Loans Held-for-Sale (295 ) - - (295 ) - Gain on Tax Credit Exits (1,209 ) - - (1,209 ) - Professional Finder's Fee 6 - - 150 - 724 Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 7 - (1,379 ) - (1,379 ) - Total Tax Effect 220 256 8 522 902 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,780 $ 13,448 $ 5,579 $ 48,153 $ 28,198 Average Shares Outstanding - diluted 23,907,447 24,265,075 26,350,877 24,595,789 26,342,729 Core Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.21 $ 1.96 $ 1.07

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using 21% federal income tax rate for the 2022 and 2021 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP) $ 48,216 $ 42,327 $ 32,933 $ 160,182 $ 133,897 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 273 279 314 1,143 1,492 Interest and Dividend Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 48,489 42,606 33,247 161,325 135,389 Average Earning Assets 4,073,623 4,024,880 3,985,152 4,023,634 3,971,640 Yield on Interest-earning Assets (GAAP) 4.70 % 4.17 % 3.28 % 3.98 % 3.37 % Yield on Interest-earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 4.72 % 4.20 % 3.31 % 4.01 % 3.41 % Net Interest Income 41,522 37,725 28,050 139,928 111,183 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 273 279 314 1,143 1,492 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 41,795 $ 38,004 $ 28,364 $ 141,071 $ 112,675 Average Earning Assets $ 4,073,623 $ 4,024,880 $ 3,985,152 $ 4,023,634 $ 3,971,640 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 4.04 % 3.72 % 2.79 % 3.48 % 2.80 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 4.07 % 3.75 % 2.82 % 3.51 % 2.84 %

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

4 Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Noninterest Expense $ 27,617 $ 23,463 $ 26,236 $ 97,001 $ 102,285 Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net - - (117 ) - (231 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net (164 ) (169 ) (199 ) (432 ) (3,622 ) Less: Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses - - (13 ) - (579 ) Less: FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - (39 ) (18 ) (43 ) Less: Contingent Liability (35 ) - - - - - (185 ) - - Less: Professional Finder's Fee 6 - - (150 ) - (724 ) Add: Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 7 - 1,379 - 1,379 - Core Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) $ 27,418 $ 24,673 $ 25,718 $ 97,745 $ 97,086 Net Interest Income $ 41,522 $ 37,725 $ 28,050 $ 139,928 $ 111,183 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 273 279 314 1,143 1,492 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 41,795 $ 38,004 $ 28,364 $ 141,071 $ 112,675 Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net 2 4 (419 ) (46 ) (6,869 ) Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 269 4 - (73 ) - Less: Non-recurring Fees 5 - (1 ) (130 ) (70 ) (2,028 ) Less: OREO Income (15 ) (13 ) (8 ) (50 ) (90 ) Less: Gain on Sale of Branches - - - - (506 ) Less: Gain of Loans Held-for-Sale (295 ) - - (295 ) - Less: Gain of Tax Credit Exit (1,209 ) - - (1,209 ) - Noninterest Income 5,544 5,235 5,776 21,718 28,881 Core Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $ 46,091 $ 43,233 $ 33,583 $ 161,046 $ 132,063

Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 59.49 % 57.07 % 76.58 % 60.69 % 73.51 %

5 The Non-recurring fees include PPP related fees.

6 The professional finder's fee is related to fees associated with note sales in 2021.

7 Tax credit amortization was reversed due to the extension of the in-service date from 2022 to 2023.

