Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dynatronics Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the company will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 before the market opens.

The company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session with analysts, at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023, to review its second quarter results.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 547446. It is recommended that participants call or log in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on February 16, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010, using passcode 47501.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2226/47501 or via the company's Investor Relations website under the Events & Presentations tab at https://investors.dynatronics.com/services.The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

CONTACT:

Dynatronics Corporation
ir@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736752/Dynatronics-Corporation-Reports-Second-Quarter-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
