Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #824 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday, January 29 - Monday, January 30, 2023.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the preeminent event for the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the leading source of forecasts and investment trends across the exploration, development and mining industries.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 100 keynote speakers, 300 exhibiting companies and over 5,000 investors.

"We're delighted to attend the VRIC again this year. This event is a terrific opportunity to support the 550+ Canadian resource companies that rely on the OTCQX and QTCQB Markets to enhance their tradability and access U.S. investors. We look forward to another substantive and productive event." - Chris King, SVP of Corporate Services.

This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

