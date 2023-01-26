Britvic plc: AGM Statement

DJ AGM Statement

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

26 January 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Britvic plc (the "Company") announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting which was held at 11:00am on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The results of the poll are as follows:

Votes No. Resolution Total For % Total % (1) Against Withheld (2) Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive the Company's Accounts and Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2022 210,389,934 100.00 2,206 0.00 301,768 2. Declare a final dividend of 21.2p per share 210,687,709 100.00 3,901 0.00 2,298 3. Approve the Directors' remuneration report for year ended 30 September 2022 190,413,985 90.39 20,244,024 9.61 35,899 4. Approve the new Share Incentive Plan rules 210,618,316 99.98 43,511 0.02 32,081 5. Re-election of John Daly as a Director 201,470,266 95.64 9,186,996 4.36 38,205 6. Re-election of Sue Clark as a Director 208,280,980 98.86 2,395,435 1.14 19,052 7. Re-election of William Eccleshare as a Director 199,855,218 94.86 10,823,673 5.14 16,576 8. Re-election of Emer Finnan as a Director 201,428,010 95.61 9,247,902 4.39 19,555 9. Re-election of Simon Litherland as a Director 210,143,647 99.93 147,465 0.07 404,355 10. Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a Director 201,424,354 95.61 9,252,061 4.39 19,052 11. Re-election of Joanne Wilson as a Director 209,675,450 99.54 965,666 0.46 53,116 12. Election of Hounaïda Lasry as a Director 210,513,345 99.93 156,765 0.07 22,706 13. Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor 210,440,400 99.89 235,929 0.11 16,487 14. Authority to Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditor 210,446,356 99.89 226,957 0.11 19,503 15. Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure 208,861,465 99.15 1,797,843 0.85 31,403 16. Authority to Directors to allot shares 194,544,223 92.60 15,546,291 7.40 602,302 Special Resolutions 17. Authority to Directors to issue shares for cash 201,992,016 96.95 6,353,482 3.05 2,347,763 18. Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to an acquisition or other capital investment 195,652,941 93.90 12,699,962 6.10 2,341,005 19. Authority to company to purchase own shares 209,997,663 99.70 623,841 0.30 71,312 20. Authority to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice 195,502,335 93.05 14,607,369 6.95 583,112

The Company's issued share capital as at 26 January 2023 was 259,340,399 shares of 20 pence each. 81.24% of the issued share capital was instructed.

(1) Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion

(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website at www.britvic.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm .

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

