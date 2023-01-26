Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023
Last Call? Kurz vor erneut 117 % an nur einem Handelstag?
26.01.2023 | 14:04
Britvic plc: AGM Statement

DJ AGM Statement

Britvic plc (BVIC ) AGM Statement 26-Jan-2023 / 12:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

26 January 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Britvic plc (the "Company") announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting which was held at 11:00am on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The results of the poll are as follows: 

Votes 
No.          Resolution                     Total For  %   Total   % 
                                      (1)        Against     Withheld 
                                                       (2) 
Ordinary Resolutions 
 1.     Receive the Company's Accounts and Annual Report 
            for year ended 30 September 2022          210,389,934 100.00 2,206   0.00 301,768 
 
 2. 
            Declare a final dividend of 21.2p per share     210,687,709 100.00 3,901   0.00 2,298 
 
 3.     Approve the Directors' remuneration report for year 
            ended 30 September 2022               190,413,985 90.39 20,244,024 9.61 35,899 
 
 4. 
            Approve the new Share Incentive Plan rules     210,618,316 99.98 43,511   0.02 32,081 
 
 5. 
            Re-election of John Daly as a Director       201,470,266 95.64 9,186,996 4.36 38,205 
 
 6. 
            Re-election of Sue Clark as a Director       208,280,980 98.86 2,395,435 1.14 19,052 
 
 7. 
            Re-election of William Eccleshare as a Director   199,855,218 94.86 10,823,673 5.14 16,576 
 
 8. 
            Re-election of Emer Finnan as a Director      201,428,010 95.61 9,247,902 4.39 19,555 
 
 9. 
            Re-election of Simon Litherland as a Director    210,143,647 99.93 147,465  0.07 404,355 
 
10. 
            Re-election of Euan Sutherland as a Director    201,424,354 95.61 9,252,061 4.39 19,052 
 
11. 
            Re-election of Joanne Wilson as a Director     209,675,450 99.54 965,666  0.46 53,116 
 
12. 
            Election of Hounaïda Lasry as a Director      210,513,345 99.93 156,765  0.07 22,706 
 
13. 
            Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor       210,440,400 99.89 235,929  0.11 16,487 
 
14.     Authority to Audit Committee to fix the 
            remuneration of the auditor             210,446,356 99.89 226,957  0.11 19,503 
 
15.     Authority to make political donations and incur 
            political expenditure                208,861,465 99.15 1,797,843 0.85 31,403 
 
16. 
            Authority to Directors to allot shares       194,544,223 92.60 15,546,291 7.40 602,302 
 
Special Resolutions 
17. 
            Authority to Directors to issue shares for cash   201,992,016 96.95 6,353,482 3.05 2,347,763 
 
18.     Authority to issue shares for cash in relation to 
            an acquisition or other capital investment     195,652,941 93.90 12,699,962 6.10 2,341,005 
 
19. 
            Authority to company to purchase own shares     209,997,663 99.70 623,841  0.30 71,312 
 
20.     Authority to hold general meetings (other than 
            AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice           195,502,335 93.05 14,607,369 6.95 583,112

The Company's issued share capital as at 26 January 2023 was 259,340,399 shares of 20 pence each. 81.24% of the issued share capital was instructed.

(1) Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion

(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website at www.britvic.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm .

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  218686 
EQS News ID:  1544617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2023 07:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
