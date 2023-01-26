Seasoned Commercial Operations Executive Positions Company for Next Stage of Growth

Innocoll Holdings Ltd. ("IHL"), a global biotech pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital ("GPC"), today announced the appointment of Kimball Hall, a seasoned commercial operations executive, as President and Chief Executive Officer. As part of this appointment, Kimball will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of IHL's two subsidiaries: Syntacoll GmbH ("Syntacoll"), a contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") specializing in collagen-based technology platforms, and Innocoll Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Innocoll"), a global biotech company focusing on delivering non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain management.

With over 30 years of commercial operations experience, Kimball has proven expertise developing, licensing, and supplying biopharmaceutical products for global markets. She has held senior leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, and regulatory compliance, most recently serving as President, COO, and a Board Member of Abzena, a CDMO specializing in monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and complex chemistry projects. As President and COO, Kimball was accountable for all company operations, including six manufacturing and testing locations, supply chain, information technology, human resources, and business alliance and project management.

At IHL, Kimball will lead all functions across both Syntacoll and Innocoll. Based in Saal, Germany, Syntacoll is a full-service CDMO that partners with innovative medical device and pharmaceutical companies. With a track record spanning over 35 years, Syntacoll has deep expertise developing and manufacturing collagen-based products, including sponges, matrices, films, powders, liquids, and gels. Innocoll is dedicated to developing and commercializing non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain and markets Xaracoll and Posimir in the United States. Kimball will lead both organizations through their next phases of growth, fostering new business opportunities and extending the breadth of services offered by Syntacoll, while expanding label indications for both Xaracoll and Posimir

Travis Wilson, Partner at GPC, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Kimball to the IHL and GPC teams. Kimball's background and deep technical experience, coupled with her proven leadership capabilities within both pharmaceutical services and therapeutics businesses alike, make her uniquely qualified to lead IHL through this exciting next stage of growth."

Kimball said, "I am delighted to be leading Innocoll and Syntacoll and look forward to working closely with each company's leadership team as well as the broader GPC team. Both Innocoll and Syntacoll are uniquely positioned in their respective markets, with Syntacoll's differentiated collagen technology platform and Innocoll's mission to deliver non-opioid alternatives for postsurgical pain, and I am excited to be leading these companies through their next chapter of growth."

Prior to Abzena, Kimball held multiple senior level positions at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, including Senior Vice President and Global Head of Drug Substance Manufacturing, and sat on the Genentech Executive Committee. She previously held a variety of leadership positions at Amgen, and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA).

About Innocoll Holdings Limited

Innocoll Holdings Limited is a global biotech pharmaceutical company headquartered in Athlone, Ireland. The Innocoll group of companies is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical technologies to meet some of today's most important healthcare challenges. Innocoll is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital.

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives work closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns. www.gurnetpointcapital.com

