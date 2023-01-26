Data Center Market Size Worth $418 Billion By 2030, at a 9.6% CAGR: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Center Market size is predicted to reach $418 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030; according to the latest market research report published by IndustryARC. Increasing digital transformation across all industry verticals, the sheer volume of internet data traffic, adoption of hybrid cloud architecture and demand for multi-cloud solutions are poised to propel the market growth, finds IndustryARC in its recent report titled "Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Infrastructure (IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Support Infrastructure, Others), by Data Center Type (Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge, Cloud Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Micro Data Center Others), by Data Center Rating (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), by Enterprise Size (Larger Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), by End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), By Geography And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030".





Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things is Driving the Market Growth:

Increasing penetration of IoT would require space for data analysis and storage. This integration of IoT provides a holistic view of current environmental conditions, resource usage and security to maximize uptime, increase energy efficiency, lower operating costs and prevent data loss and exposure. As IoT-enabled projects are capable of generating massive amounts of useful data, companies are willing to make investments in building new data centers which fuel the Data Center Market growth.

Data Center Market 2023-2030: Segmentation

By Infrastructure IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Support Infrastructure

Others By Data Center Type Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge

Cloud Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Micro Data Center

Others By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises By End-use Industry BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Rating Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4 By Region North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Data Center Market Report - Key Takeaways:

The Emergence of Green Data Centers is Poised to Drive Data Center Market Growth

According to the Department of Energy, data centers directly account for about 2% of the total electricity consumed in the U.S. Green data center. With more Data Centers coming up, this contribution can go high as they utilize non-renewable energy sources for running their hardware & supporting the Data Center infrastructure.

Colocation Data Centers to register the fastest growth:

Based on Data Center Type, the colocation data centers segment is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The colocation data center offers businesses more control over their technology and access to higher data transport. The data collocation centers act as a gateway between on-cloud and on-premises data centers which results in their faster adoption in the Data Center market.

Data Security Issues Hamper Market Growth

According to Software Testing Help, data security worries 76% of the corporate data centers. Data Security is one of the major factors that hampers the market growth; specially for those data centers which handle huge amounts of crucial information.

Burgeoning Opportunities in IT Sector:

There is a high internet penetration in e-commerce & IoT-connected devices, and strong base of IT and ITeS companies. With this, there would not only be a huge market potential for the data center industry but also has an extreme competitive factor of production/ operations that provide huge demand for opportunities in the data-driven centers.

Key Opportunity Analysis:

Integration of Cloud Computing Requires Data Centers

Cloud computing enables businesses to store, manage and process critical data by utilizing remote servers hosted on the internet. Cloud data centers processed 94 percent of all workloads in 2021. The growing volume of data generated by websites and mobile apps, as well as the increased emphasis on delivering customer-centric applications to provide customer satisfaction, are driving the demand for data centers.

By 2025, it is set to cross 100 zettabytes of data which would be stored in the cloud. Such increasing penetration of cloud computing augments the Data Center Market Growth.

Automation of Business Processes

Data centers help enterprises to automate their business process and further expand their network while cutting down operational costs. More than 50% of the global organizations intend to use automation to boost their employee productivity and performance.

As a result, organizations are investing in building data centers to monitor and manage processes with centralized control and automate reporting and visualization of data. Such factors are fueling the growth of the Data Center Market.

Deployment of 5G infrastructure

5G Services would drive exponential growth in data consumption. For example, Cisco reports that 5G would support more than 10% of the world's mobile connections by 2023, with an average speed of 575 Mbps which is 13 times faster than the average mobile connection today.

5G offers faster access to information, which would lead to more investments in data center infrastructure. As more data becomes latency-sensitive and demands faster access, the arrival of 5G requires data centers to be constructed in dense urban areas.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Data Center Market Size and Forecast

Data Center Market Trends

Data Center Market analysis by Data Center Type

Data Center Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2030

Value Chain Analysis of key stakeholders

Detailed analysis of market drivers and opportunities during the forecast period

Data Center Market size estimation and forecast

Analysis and predictions on end users' behavior and upcoming trends

Competitive landscape and Vendor market analysis including offerings, developments and financials

Comprehensive analysis of challenges and constraints in the Data Center Market

Covid and Ukrainian Crisis Impact:

Research conducted by Cloudfare revealed that internet usage swelled by over 25 percent in major cities around the world as a result of the lockdown measures. In response, companies were able to upgrade data centers' capacity to handle the additional strain on their networks. Data centers have been able to remain agile as a result of the sudden increase and dependency on the internet as the world adjusted to social distancing.

The Russia-Ukraine War carried immediate consequences for the data center and digital infrastructure space. Most data centers and cloud providers withdrew from Russia , while the war created further supply chain disruptions for everything from microchips to optical fiber cables.

List of Top Companies in Data Center Market:

The Global Data Center Market is highly concentrated because the majority share is held by leading data center providers. The key companies profiled are listed below:

IBM Corporation

Amazon.Com Inc.

Equinix Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems Inc

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Dell Technologies

Hitachi Ltd

Schneider Electric

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Comarch SA

