HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $199 million, or $1.26 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $173 million, or $1.10 adjusted net income per diluted share.

For the full year 2022, the company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $965 million, or $6.13 net income per diluted share. Murphy reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, of $881 million, or $5.59 adjusted net income per diluted share.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest (NCI). 1

Highlights for the fourth quarter include:

Redeemed $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025

Completed the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with seven wells brought online

Highlights for full year 2022 include:

Generated net income of $965 million, with $2.2 billion of net cash provided by continuing operations

Produced 167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 29 percent growth in oil volumes from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022

Initiated production above expectations and ahead of schedule from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project

Acquired additional highly accretive working interests in non-operated Lucius and Kodiak fields for $129 million

Introduced and successfully implemented capital allocation framework, focusing on increasing shareholder returns tied to targeted debt reduction goals

Doubled the quarterly cash dividend since fourth quarter 2021 to $1.00 per share annualized

Completed Murphy 1.0 of capital allocation framework, reducing debt by 26 percent, or $650 million, to $1.82 billion at year-end 2022

Maintained reserve life of more than 11 years with total proved reserves of 697 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)

Continued environmental excellence with second year of zero recordable spills

Subsequent to the fourth quarter:

Announced an additional 10 percent increase of quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share annualized

" I am proud of all we accomplished at Murphy in 2022. Our meaningful progress and consistent execution were particularly evident in our offshore business, as we completed the initial phase of the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with production exceeding expectations throughout the year," said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Our disciplined spending, coupled with higher realized oil prices, enabled us to increase our long-standing dividend, achieve our debt reduction goal and position the company for the second phase of our capital allocation framework, Murphy 2.0. As we look ahead to 2023 and continue building on the momentum of 2022, we remain confident in our strong operational capabilities and financial positioning."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $199 million, or $1.26 net income per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $173 million, or $1.10 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. Adjusted net income primarily includes the following after-tax increases of $60 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments and $16 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on contingent consideration, and after-tax losses of $24 million in asset retirement obligations and an $18 million write-off of previously suspended exploration wells. Details for fourth quarter results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to Murphy was $466 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) attributable to Murphy was $527 million. Details for fourth quarter EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter production averaged 173.6 MBOEPD and consisted of 56 percent oil volumes, or 97.0 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD). Production in the quarter was impacted by 1.5 MBOEPD of primarily non-operated unplanned Gulf of Mexico downtime, 1.2 MBOEPD of winter weather impacts and 1.2 MBOEPD due to lower performance in the Tupper Montney. Details for fourth quarter production can be found in the attached schedules.

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $965 million, or $6.13 net income per diluted share, for the full year 2022. The company reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, of $881 million, or $5.59 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. Adjusted net income primarily includes the following after-tax increase of $170 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments, and after-tax decreases of $62 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration and $24 million asset retirement obligation losses. Details for full year 2022 results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $2.2 billion. Details for full year 2022 EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.

Production for full year 2022 averaged 167.0 MBOEPD and consisted of 54 percent oil volumes, or 89.9 MBOPD, with 29 percent growth in oil volumes from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022. Accrued capital expenditures (CAPEX) for full year 2022 totaled $1,016 million, excluding NCI, acquisitions and acquisition-related CAPEX. Details for full year 2022 production and CAPEX can be found in the attached tables.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter Murphy entered into a new $800 million senior unsecured credit facility. The credit facility matures in November 2027 and was undrawn as of December 31, 2022. During the quarter, Murphy also redeemed $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025.

Murphy had approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2022, comprised of the $800 million credit facility and $492 million of cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of NCI. The company's total debt was $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022, and consisted of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.

In 2022, Murphy reduced total debt by 26 percent since year-end 2021, thereby achieving its $650 million debt reduction goal while lowering annual interest obligations by approximately $42 million. The company's steady focus on delevering has reduced total debt by 40 percent or $1.2 billion since year-end 2020.

YEAR-END 2022 PROVED RESERVES

After producing 61 MMBOE for the year, Murphy's preliminary year-end 2022 proved reserves were 697 MMBOE, consisting of 41 percent oil and 47 percent liquids. Total proved reserves were essentially flat from year-end 2021 with a total reserve replacement of 98 percent.

The company maintained a solid reserve life of more than 11 years with 60 percent proved developed reserves.

2022 Proved Reserves - Preliminary * Category Net Oil

(MMBBL) Net NGLs

(MMBBL) Net Gas

(BCF) Net Equiv.

(MMBOE) Proved Developed (PD) 195 29 1,179 421 Proved Undeveloped (PUD) 92 12 1,035 276 Total Proved 287 41 2,214 697 * Proved reserves exclude noncontrolling interest and are based on preliminary year-end 2022 third-party audited volumes using SEC pricing.

OPERATIONS SUMMARY

Onshore

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the onshore business produced approximately 87 MBOEPD, which included 36 percent liquids volumes. Onshore production increased 11 percent since first quarter 2022.

Eagle Ford Shale - Production averaged 32 MBOEPD with 70 percent oil volumes and 85 percent liquids volumes. Two non-operated wells were brought online in Karnes late in the fourth quarter.

Tupper Montney - Natural gas production averaged 288 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in the fourth quarter.

Kaybob Duvernay - Production averaged 5 MBOEPD with 72 percent liquids volumes during the fourth quarter.

Offshore

Excluding NCI, the offshore business produced just over 86 MBOEPD for the fourth quarter, which included 82 percent oil. Total offshore production excluding NCI increased nearly 40 percent since first quarter 2022.

Gulf of Mexico - Production averaged approximately 84 MBOEPD, consisting of 81 percent oil during the fourth quarter. Murphy brought online two operated wells in the Samurai field during the fourth quarter, thereby completing the initial phase of the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project. The company continues to achieve an average 97 percent uptime at the Murphy-operated King's Quay floating production system since production commenced in April 2022. Also during the fourth quarter, Murphy's operating partner brought online the Lucius #10 (Keathley Canyon 919) well.

Canada - Production averaged nearly 3 MBOEPD in the fourth quarter, consisting of 100 percent oil. The asset life extension project is ongoing for the non-operated Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, which is anticipated to return to production in second quarter 2023.

EXPLORATION

Gulf of Mexico - During the fourth quarter, Murphy as operator spud the Oso-1 (Atwater Valley 138) exploration well, with drilling ongoing in the first quarter 2023. Additionally, in conjunction with a Gulf of Mexico lease expiration in the fourth quarter 2022, Murphy wrote off previously suspended exploration well costs of $18 million after tax.

Mexico - As previously announced, Murphy as operator concluded drilling the Tulum-1EXP exploration well in Block 5 in the Salina Basin. The well did not find commercial hydrocarbons. Murphy plugged and abandoned the well and the partnership is evaluating the results. The net well cost of $22 million was fully expensed in the fourth quarter.

2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The 2023 CAPEX plan is expected to be in the range of $875 million to $1.025 billion. Full year 2023 production is expected to be in the range of 175.5 to 183.5 MBOEPD, consisting of approximately 99 MBOPD oil and 109 MBOEPD liquids volumes, equating to 55 percent oil and 61 percent liquids volumes, respectively. This reflects a 10 percent increase in oil volumes and 7 percent increase in total volumes from full year 2022.

Production for first quarter 2023 is estimated to be in the range of 161 to 169 MBOEPD with 92 MBOPD, or 56 percent, oil volumes. This range is impacted by planned downtime of approximately 7.1 MBOEPD, consisting of 2.0 MBOEPD of operated offshore downtime, 2.5 MBOEPD of non-operated offshore downtime and 2.6 MBOEPD of onshore downtime. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude Gulf of Mexico NCI.

2023 CAPEX by Quarter ($ MMs) 1Q 2023E 2Q 2023E 3Q 2023E 4Q 2023E FY 2023E $380 $305 $155 $110 $950

Accrual CAPEX, based on midpoint of guidance range and excluding NCI.

" Consistent with prior years, our capital spending program is more heavily weighted to the first half of 2023, enabling Murphy to maximize annual production and free cash flow. Further, we expect lower capital spending than in 2022, while increasing overall production and more notably, oil production as compared to 2022. We continue to maintain capital discipline across the business and execute on our capital allocation framework to further strengthen our balance sheet and provide enhanced shareholder returns," stated Jenkins.

The table below illustrates the capital allocation by area.

2023 Capital Expenditure Guidance Area Total CAPEX

$ MMs Percent of

Total CAPEX Gulf of Mexico $335 35 US Onshore $325 34 Canada Onshore $130 14 Exploration $100 11 Canada Offshore $30 3 Other $30 3

Murphy plans to spend approximately $335 million of 2023 CAPEX in the Gulf of Mexico for development drilling and field development projects, including executing three operated subsea tiebacks and three non-operated subsea tiebacks, and advancing the non-operated St. Malo waterflood project prior to its completion in early 2024.

Murphy has allocated $325 million of 2023 CAPEX to the Eagle Ford Shale. This includes $250 million to drill 25 wells and bring online 35 operated wells, as well as drill 11 wells and bring online 17 non-operated wells. The remaining $75 million is allotted to support field development.

The company plans to spend $130 million of its 2023 CAPEX in Canada onshore. Approximately $100 million is allocated to the Tupper Montney to drill 14 wells and bring online 16 operated wells, and the remaining $30 million supports field development in Tupper Montney and Kaybob Duvernay.

The table below details the 2023 onshore well delivery plan by quarter.

2023 Onshore Wells Online 1Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 2023 Total Eagle Ford Shale 10 17 8 - 35 Kaybob Duvernay - - - - - Tupper Montney 5 3 8 - 16 Non-Op Eagle Ford Shale 7 2 4 4 17 Non-Op Placid Montney - - - - -

Note: All well counts are shown gross. Eagle Ford Shale non-operated working interest averages 21 percent.

Approximately $30 million of CAPEX is allocated to Canada offshore, with $18 million for non-operated Hibernia development drilling, as well as $12 million for non-operated Terra Nova for field development ahead of returning to production in the second quarter 2023.

Murphy has allocated $100 million to its 2023 exploration program, with the majority of spending designated for drilling operated exploration wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

Other capital of approximately $30 million, or 3 percent of CAPEX, consists primarily of capitalized interest costs and corporate CAPEX.

" Along with supporting an increased quarterly dividend to our valued shareholders, Murphy is positioned for another successful year with capital spending primarily allocated to high-returning, oil-weighted Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford Shale assets. At current commodity prices, our 2023 capital and production plans position us to progress into Murphy 2.0 of our capital allocation framework, which allocates 75 percent of adjusted free cash flow to debt reduction and 25 percent to enhanced shareholder returns," stated Jenkins.

Detailed guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 is contained in the following schedules.

FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES CONTRACTS

Murphy maintains fixed price forward sales contracts tied to AECO pricing points to lessen its dependence on variable AECO prices. These contracts are for physical delivery of natural gas volumes at a fixed price, with no mark-to-market income adjustments. Details for the current fixed price contracts can be found in the attached schedules.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 26, 2023

Murphy will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The call can be accessed either via the Internet through the Investor Relations section of Murphy Oil's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com or via the telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-886-7786, reservation number 99312590.

FINANCIAL DATA

Summary financial data and operating statistics for fourth quarter 2022, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the following schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023, are also included.

1In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

This news release contains references to the company's capital allocation framework and adjusted free cash flow. As previously disclosed, the capital allocation framework defines Murphy 1.0 as when long-term debt exceeds $1.8 billion. At this time, adjusted free cash flow is allocated to long-term debt reduction while the company continues to support the quarterly dividend. The company reaches Murphy 2.0 when long-term debt is between $1.0 billion and $1.8 billion. At this time, approximately 75 percent of adjusted free cash flow is allocated to debt reduction, with the remaining 25 percent distributed to shareholders through share buybacks and potential dividend increases. When long-term debt is at or below $1.0 billion, the company is in Murphy 3.0 and begins allocating 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow to the balance sheet, with a minimum of 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow allocated to share buybacks and potential dividend increases.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations before working capital change, less capital expenditures, distributions to NCI and projected payments, quarterly dividend and accretive acquisitions.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "drive", "estimate", "expect", "expressed confidence", "forecast", "future", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, results and plans, are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions (many of which are beyond our control) and are not guarantees of performance. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the company's future operating results or activities and returns or the company's ability and decisions to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends or make share repurchases and other capital allocation decisions are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events, results or plans not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, which consequently could cause actual results or activities to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC's website and from Murphy Oil Corporation's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Investors and others should note that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investors page of our website. We may use these channels to distribute material information about the company, therefore we encourage investors, the media, business partners and others interested in our company to review the information we post on our website. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Murphy Oil Corporation's overall financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are broadly used to value and compare companies in the crude oil and natural gas industry. Not all companies define these measures in the same way. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures. Please see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

RESERVE REPORTING TO THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The SEC requires oil and natural gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions. We may use certain terms in this news release, such as "resource", "gross resource", "recoverable resource", "net risked P MEAN resource", "recoverable oil", "resource base", "EUR" or "estimated ultimate recovery" and similar terms that the SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. The SEC permits the optional disclosure of probable and possible reserves; however, we have not disclosed the company's probable and possible reserves in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC's website and from Murphy Oil Corporation's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues and other income Revenue from production $ 936,715 762,310 $ 4,038,451 2,801,215 Sales of purchased natural gas 49,404 - 181,689 - Total revenue from sales to customers 986,119 762,310 4,220,140 2,801,215 Loss on derivative instruments (11,756 ) (26,056 ) (320,410 ) (525,850 ) Gain on sale of assets and other income 856 2,699 32,932 23,916 Total revenues and other income 975,219 738,953 3,932,662 2,299,281 Costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 196,455 135,838 679,342 539,546 Severance and ad valorem taxes 9,672 8,997 57,012 41,212 Transportation, gathering and processing 60,492 49,832 212,711 187,028 Costs of purchased natural gas 46,733 - 171,991 - Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization 60,989 19,204 133,197 69,044 Selling and general expenses 41,114 36,124 131,121 121,950 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 202,316 179,733 776,817 795,105 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,518 11,759 46,243 46,613 Other operating expense (income) 21,792 (37,564 ) 137,518 21,052 Impairment of assets - 25,000 - 196,296 Total costs and expenses 651,081 428,923 2,345,952 2,017,846 Operating income from continuing operations 324,138 310,030 1,586,710 281,435 Other income (loss) Other (expense) income (6,804 ) (5,312 ) 14,310 (16,771 ) Interest expense, net (34,657 ) (43,374 ) (150,759 ) (221,773 ) Total other loss (41,461 ) (48,686 ) (136,449 ) (238,544 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 282,677 261,344 1,450,261 42,891 Income tax expense (benefit) 61,890 56,636 309,464 (5,862 ) Income from continuing operations 220,787 204,708 1,140,797 48,753 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (162 ) (625 ) (2,078 ) (1,225 ) Net income including noncontrolling interest 220,625 204,083 1,138,719 47,528 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 21,227 35,683 173,672 121,192 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY $ 199,398 168,400 $ 965,047 (73,664 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC Continuing operations $ 1.28 1.09 $ 6.23 (0.47 ) Discontinued operations - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.28 1.09 $ 6.22 (0.48 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED Continuing operations $ 1.26 1.08 $ 6.14 (0.47 ) Discontinued operations - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.26 1.08 $ 6.13 (0.48 ) Cash dividends per Common share $ 0.250 0.125 0.825 0.50 Average Common shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 155,460 154,457 155,277 154,291 Diluted 157,675 156,586 157,475 154,291

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 220,625 204,083 $ 1,138,719 47,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operations activities Loss from discontinued operations 162 625 2,078 1,225 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 202,316 179,733 776,817 795,105 Unsuccessful exploration well costs and previously suspended exploration costs 46,861 (560 ) 82,085 17,339 Amortization of undeveloped leases 2,649 5,053 13,300 18,925 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,518 11,759 46,243 46,613 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 78,974 61,003 286,079 (4,146 ) Mark to market (gain) loss on contingent consideration (20,166 ) (41,964 ) 78,285 63,147 Mark to market (gain) loss on crude contracts (76,081 ) (116,384 ) (214,788 ) 112,113 Long-term non-cash compensation 31,634 21,302 89,246 63,382 Impairment of assets - 25,000 - 196,296 Loss (gain) from sale of assets 972 - (17,899 ) - Net (increase) decrease in noncash working capital (5,854 ) 1,127 (65,728 ) 118,457 Other operating activities, net 7,908 (19,897 ) (34,193 ) (53,821 ) Net cash provided by continuing operations activities 501,518 330,880 2,180,244 1,422,163 Investing Activities Property additions and dry hole costs (184,593 ) (106,249 ) (985,461 ) (650,235 ) Acquisition of oil and gas properties 1 (2,936 ) - (128,538 ) (20,244 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 6,657 465 4,528 270,503 Property additions for King's Quay FPS - - - (17,734 ) Net cash (required) by investing activities (180,872 ) (105,784 ) (1,109,471 ) (417,710 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 100,000 - 400,000 165,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (100,000 ) - (400,000 ) (365,000 ) Retirement of debt (201,675 ) (150,000 ) (647,707 ) (876,358 ) Debt issuance, net of cost - - - 541,913 Early redemption of debt cost (2,876 ) (2,579 ) (8,295 ) (39,335 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (37,765 ) (36,637 ) (183,038 ) (137,517 ) Contingent consideration payment - - (81,742 ) - Issue costs of debt facility (14,353 ) - (14,353 ) - Cash dividends paid (38,865 ) (19,308 ) (128,219 ) (77,204 ) Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards (294 ) (236 ) (17,632 ) (5,209 ) Capital lease obligation payments (161 ) (160 ) (636 ) (803 ) Net cash (required) by financing activities (295,989 ) (208,920 ) (1,081,622 ) (794,513 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating activities - - (14,500 ) - Net cash (required) by discontinued operations - - (14,500 ) - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,307 (59 ) (3,873 ) 638 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25,964 16,117 (29,222 ) 210,578 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 465,998 505,067 521,184 310,606 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 491,962 521,184 $ 491,962 521,184 1 Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP) $ 199.4 168.4 $ 965.0 (73.7 ) Discontinued operations loss 0.2 0.6 2.1 1.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 199.6 169.0 967.1 (72.5 ) Adjustments (after tax): Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments (60.1 ) (91.9 ) (169.6 ) 88.6 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration (15.9 ) (33.1 ) 61.6 49.9 Asset retirement obligation losses (gains) 24.2 - 24.2 (53.6 ) Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells 17.9 - 17.9 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 4.3 0.4 (17.2 ) (0.7 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets 0.6 - (11.3 ) - Early redemption of debt cost 2.7 2.7 8.1 34.6 Impairment of assets - 23.5 - 151.5 Tax benefits on investments in foreign areas - (8.9 ) - (8.9 ) Unutilized rig charges - 0.2 - 6.9 Charges related to Kings Quay transaction - - - 3.9 Total adjustments after taxes (26.3 ) (107.1 ) (86.3 ) 272.2 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 173.3 61.9 $ 880.8 199.7 Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average diluted share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.10 0.40 $ 5.59 1.29

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy. Adjusted net income excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of results between periods. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Amounts shown above as reconciling items between Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income are presented net of applicable income taxes based on the estimated statutory rate in the applicable tax jurisdiction. The pretax and income tax impacts for adjustments shown above are as follows by area of operations and exclude the share attributable to non-controlling interests.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Millions of dollars) Pretax Tax Net Pretax Tax Net Exploration & Production: United States $ 34.1 (7.3 ) 26.8 $ 117.3 (24.9 ) 92.4 Corporate (66.9 ) 13.8 (53.1 ) (227.5 ) 48.8 (178.7 ) Total adjustments $ (32.8 ) 6.5 (26.3 ) $ (110.2 ) 23.9 (86.3 )

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP) $ 199.4 168.4 $ 965.0 (73.7 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 61.9 56.6 309.5 (5.9 ) Interest expense, net 34.7 43.4 150.8 221.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹ 195.7 172.2 748.2 760.6 EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 491.7 440.6 $ 2,173.5 902.8 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments (76.0 ) (116.4 ) (214.7 ) 112.1 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration (20.2 ) (41.9 ) 78.3 63.2 Asset retirement obligation losses (gains) 30.8 - 30.8 (71.8 ) Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells 22.7 - 22.7 - Accretion of asset retirement obligations ¹ 10.2 10.3 40.9 41.1 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.7 0.5 (23.0 ) (1.0 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets ¹ 0.7 - (14.5 ) - Discontinued operations loss 0.2 0.6 2.1 1.2 Impairment of assets - 25.0 - 196.3 Unutilized rig charges - 0.2 - 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 465.8 318.9 $ 2,096.1 1,252.6 Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels) 15,864 13,939 60,837 57,476 Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalents sold $ 29.36 22.88 $ 34.45 21.79 1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets and accretion of asset retirement obligations used in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Presented above is adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND EXPLORATION (EBITDAX) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP) $ 199.4 168.4 $ 965.0 (73.7 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 61.9 56.6 309.5 (5.9 ) Interest expense, net 34.7 43.4 150.8 221.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹ 195.7 172.2 748.2 760.6 EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) 491.7 440.6 2,173.5 902.8 Exploration expenses 61.0 19.2 133.2 69.0 EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) 552.7 459.8 2,306.7 971.8 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments (76.0 ) (116.4 ) (214.7 ) 112.1 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration (20.2 ) (41.9 ) 78.3 63.2 Asset retirement obligation losses (gains) 30.8 - 30.8 (71.8 ) Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells 22.7 - 22.7 - Accretion of asset retirement obligations ¹ 10.2 10.3 40.9 41.1 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.7 0.5 (23.0 ) (1.0 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets ¹ 0.7 - (14.5 ) - Discontinued operations loss 0.2 0.6 2.1 1.2 Impairment of assets - 25.0 - 196.3 Unutilized rig charges - 0.2 - 8.7 Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 526.8 $ 338.1 $ 2,229.3 $ 1,321.6 Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels) 15,864 13,939 60,837 57,476 Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalents sold $ 33.21 24.26 $ 36.64 22.99 1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets and accretion of asset retirement obligations used in the computation of adjusted EBITDAX exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) and adjusted EBITDAX. Management believes EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Presented above is adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION FUNCTIONAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Revenues Income

(Loss) Revenues Income

(Loss) Exploration and production United States 1 $ 802.0 296.0 $ 633.1 284.5 Canada 180.6 22.9 127.1 21.6 Other 4.3 (23.5 ) 4.9 (11.0 ) Total exploration and production 986.9 295.4 765.1 295.1 Corporate (11.7 ) (74.6 ) (26.1 ) (90.4 ) Continuing operations 975.2 220.8 739.0 204.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax - (0.2 ) - (0.6 ) Total including noncontrolling interest $ 975.2 220.6 $ 739.0 204.1 Net income attributable to Murphy 199.4 168.4

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Revenues Income

(Loss) Revenues Income

(Loss) Exploration and production United States 1 $ 3,461.2 1,521.9 $ 2,337.5 766.3 Canada 762.9 134.2 476.3 (16.1 ) Other 23.0 (77.0 ) 4.9 (33.5 ) Total exploration and production 4,247.1 1,579.1 2,818.7 716.7 Corporate (314.4 ) (438.3 ) (519.4 ) (668.0 ) Continuing operations 3,932.7 1,140.8 2,299.3 48.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax - (2.1 ) - (1.2 ) Total including noncontrolling interest $ 3,932.7 1,138.7 $ 2,299.3 47.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy 965.0 (73.7 ) 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM).

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021 (Millions of dollars) United

States 1 Canada Other Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 802.0 131.2 4.3 937.5 Sales of purchased natural gas - 49.4 - 49.4 Lease operating expenses 154.5 41.7 0.3 196.5 Severance and ad valorem taxes 9.3 0.3 - 9.6 Transportation, gathering and processing 42.2 18.3 - 60.5 Costs of purchased natural gas - 46.7 - 46.7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 167.4 30.8 1.0 199.2 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 9.2 2.3 - 11.5 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 23.5 - 23.4 46.9 Geological and geophysical 4.6 0.1 0.4 5.1 Other exploration 1.6 0.1 4.6 6.3 29.7 0.2 28.4 58.3 Undeveloped lease amortization 2.0 - 0.6 2.6 Total exploration expenses 31.7 0.2 29.0 60.9 Selling and general expenses 6.3 7.8 (4.3 ) 9.8 Other 15.9 5.9 2.1 23.9 Results of operations before taxes 365.5 26.6 (23.8 ) 368.3 Income tax provisions 69.5 3.7 (0.3 ) 72.9 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 296.0 22.9 (23.5 ) 295.4 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 633.1 127.1 4.9 765.1 Lease operating expenses 103.1 36.3 (3.6 ) 135.8 Severance and ad valorem taxes 9.0 - - 9.0 Transportation, gathering and processing 36.0 13.8 - 49.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 139.9 35.8 0.7 176.4 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 9.4 2.3 - 11.7 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs (0.6 ) - - (0.6 ) Geological and geophysical 5.1 - 2.7 7.8 Other exploration 1.1 0.2 5.7 7.0 5.6 0.2 8.4 14.2 Undeveloped lease amortization 3.2 - 1.8 5.0 Total exploration expenses 8.8 0.2 10.2 19.2 Selling and general expenses 5.5 4.5 1.9 11.9 Other (34.1 ) 1.5 (1.0 ) (33.6 ) Results of operations before taxes 355.5 32.7 (21.3 ) 366.9 Income tax provisions 71.0 11.1 (10.3 ) 71.8 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 284.5 21.6 (11.0 ) 295.1 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021 (Millions of dollars) United

States 1 Canada Other Total Year Ended December 31, 2022 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 3,461.0 581.4 22.8 4,065.2 Sales of purchased natural gas 0.2 181.5 - 181.7 Lease operating expenses 522.7 155.1 1.5 679.3 Severance and ad valorem taxes 55.7 1.3 - 57.0 Transportation, gathering and processing 142.2 70.5 - 212.7 Costs of purchased natural gas 0.2 171.8 - 172.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 617.0 141.5 5.4 763.9 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 36.5 9.6 0.1 46.2 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 23.0 - 59.1 82.1 Geological and geophysical 8.3 0.3 1.8 10.4 Other exploration 7.5 0.5 19.3 27.3 38.8 0.8 80.2 119.8 Undeveloped lease amortization 8.7 0.2 4.4 13.3 Total exploration expenses 47.5 1.0 84.6 133.1 Selling and general expenses 20.4 21.9 2.2 44.5 Other 126.3 12.4 3.1 141.8 Results of operations before taxes 1,892.7 177.8 (74.1 ) 1,996.4 Income tax provisions 370.8 43.6 2.9 417.3 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 1,521.9 134.2 (77.0 ) 1,579.1 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 2,337.5 476.3 4.9 2,818.7 Lease operating expenses 406.4 136.3 (3.2 ) 539.5 Severance and ad valorem taxes 39.6 1.6 - 41.2 Transportation, gathering and processing 126.5 60.5 - 187.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 616.5 163.8 1.8 782.1 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 36.9 9.7 - 46.6 Impairment of assets - 171.3 18.0 189.3 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 17.3 - - 17.3 Geological and geophysical 7.8 - 4.0 11.8 Other exploration 5.3 0.4 15.3 21.0 30.4 0.4 19.3 50.1 Undeveloped lease amortization 11.1 0.2 7.6 18.9 Total exploration expenses 41.5 0.6 26.9 69.0 Selling and general expenses 20.5 16.5 6.6 43.6 Other 99.4 (66.2 ) (2.2 ) 31.0 Results of operations before taxes 950.2 (17.8 ) (43.0 ) 889.4 Income tax provisions (benefits) 183.9 (1.7 ) (9.5 ) 172.7 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 766.3 (16.1 ) (33.5 ) 716.7 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION PRODUCTION-RELATED EXPENSES (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars per barrel of oil equivalents sold) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States - Eagle Ford Shale Lease operating expense $ 11.29 10.45 $ 10.97 8.96 Severance and ad valorem taxes 2.97 2.79 4.27 2.91 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense 25.56 26.21 25.61 27.59 United States - Gulf of Mexico1 Lease operating expense $ 14.63 10.90 $ 13.19 10.63 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.07 DD&A expense 11.07 9.13 10.12 9.51 Canada - Onshore Lease operating expense $ 7.69 6.75 $ 6.75 6.20 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.06 - 0.06 0.09 DD&A expense 5.67 6.77 6.20 7.64 Canada - Offshore Lease operating expense $ 14.21 14.22 $ 14.20 13.04 DD&A expense 10.55 11.77 12.25 12.80 Total E&P continuing operations Lease operating expense $ 11.90 9.21 $ 10.65 8.86 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.59 0.61 0.89 0.68 DD&A expense 12.25 12.19 12.18 13.05 Total oil and gas continuing operations - excluding noncontrolling interest Lease operating expense $ 11.74 9.02 $ 10.50 8.65 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.61 0.64 0.93 0.71 DD&A expense 12.34 12.36 12.30 13.23 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Exploration and production United States1 $ 199.8 99.7 $ 877.4 573.5 Canada 33.4 15.5 209.3 82.6 Other 24.3 18.9 74.8 34.0 Total 257.5 134.1 1,161.5 690.1 Corporate 7.8 8.4 21.7 21.1 Total capital expenditures - continuing operations2 265.3 142.5 1,183.2 711.2 Charged to exploration expenses3 United States1 29.8 5.6 38.8 30.4 Canada 0.1 0.2 0.7 0.4 Other 28.4 8.4 80.3 19.3 Total charged to exploration expenses - continuing operations 58.3 14.2 119.8 50.1 Total capitalized $ 207.0 128.3 $ 1,063.4 661.1 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of $2.9 million (2021: $(2.7) million), acquisition-related capital expenditures of $13.2 million (2021: $1.2 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $9.3 million (2021: $2.4 million) is $239.9 million (2021: $141.6 million). For the year ended December 31, 2022, total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of $128.5 million (2021:$19.9 million), acquisition-related capital expenditures of $13.2 million (2021: $3.4 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $25.9 million (2021: $23.0 million) is $1,015.6 million (2021: $664.9 million). 3 For the three months and year-ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $2.6 million (2021: $5.0 million) and $13.3 million (2021 $18.9 million), respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $22.7 million (2021: nil) is $35.6 million (2021: $14.2 million). For the year ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $22.7 million (2021:nil) is $97.1 million (2021: $50.1 million).

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Millions of dollars) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 492.0 521.2 Accounts receivable 391.2 258.2 Inventories 54.5 54.2 Prepaid expenses 34.7 31.9 Assets held for sale - 15.5 Total current assets 972.3 880.9 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 8,228.0 8,127.9 Operating lease assets 946.4 881.4 Deferred income taxes 117.9 385.5 Deferred charges and other assets 44.3 29.3 Total assets $ 10,309.0 10,304.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease $ 0.7 0.7 Accounts payable 543.8 623.1 Income taxes payable 26.5 20.0 Other taxes payable 22.8 20.3 Operating lease liabilities 220.4 139.4 Other accrued liabilities 443.6 360.9 Total current liabilities 1,257.8 1,164.3 Long-term debt, including finance lease obligation 1,822.5 2,465.4 Asset retirement obligations 817.3 839.8 Deferred credits and other liabilities 304.9 570.6 Non-current operating lease liabilities 742.7 761.2 Deferred income taxes 214.9 182.9 Total liabilities 5,160.1 5,984.1 Equity Common Stock, par $1.00 195.1 195.1 Capital in excess of par value 893.6 926.7 Retained earnings 6,055.5 5,218.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (534.7 ) (527.7 ) Treasury stock (1,614.7 ) (1,655.4 ) Murphy Shareholders' Equity 4,994.8 4,157.3 Noncontrolling interest 154.1 163.5 Total equity 5,148.9 4,320.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,309.0 10,304.9

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION PRODUCTION SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Barrels per day unless otherwise noted 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net crude oil and condensate United States Onshore 22,521 22,993 24,437 25,655 Gulf of Mexico 1 74,406 57,191 65,411 60,717 Canada Onshore 3,344 4,462 4,005 5,312 Offshore 2,643 3,020 2,812 3,765 Other 654 294 700 256 Total net crude oil and condensate - continuing operations 103,568 87,960 97,365 95,705 Net natural gas liquids United States Onshore 4,924 5,238 5,181 5,092 Gulf of Mexico 1 5,150 3,819 4,597 4,176 Canada Onshore 785 990 903 1,117 Total net natural gas liquids - continuing operations 10,859 10,047 10,681 10,385 Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day United States Onshore 29,104 30,982 29,050 28,565 Gulf of Mexico 1 68,282 54,364 63,380 61,240 Canada Onshore 300,756 279,906 310,230 277,790 Total net natural gas - continuing operations 398,142 365,252 402,660 367,595 Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations including NCI 2,3 180,784 158,882 175,156 167,356 Noncontrolling interest Net crude oil and condensate - barrels per day (6,614 ) (7,999 ) (7,452 ) (8,623 ) Net natural gas liquids - barrels per day (249 ) (248 ) (280 ) (303 ) Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day 2 (1,992 ) (2,457 ) (2,468 ) (3,236 ) Total noncontrolling interest (7,195 ) (8,657 ) (8,143 ) (9,465 ) Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations excluding NCI 2,3 173,589 150,226 167,013 157,891 1 Includes net volumes attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Natural gas converted on an energy equivalent basis of 6:1. 3 NCI - noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Crude oil and condensate - dollars per barrel United States Onshore $ 83.06 76.28 $ 96.00 $ 66.90 Gulf of Mexico 1 82.11 74.73 94.21 66.93 Canada 2 Onshore 80.75 73.30 89.88 61.79 Offshore 87.47 80.40 107.47 71.39 Other 101.20 69.21 94.37 69.21 Natural gas liquids - dollars per barrel United States Onshore 24.20 34.63 33.85 26.97 Gulf of Mexico 1 25.90 35.71 36.01 29.14 Canada 2 Onshore 48.99 51.02 55.65 40.18 Natural gas - dollars per thousand cubic feet United States Onshore 4.70 5.40 6.04 3.83 Gulf of Mexico 1 6.25 5.02 6.97 3.67 Canada 2 Onshore 2.96 2.70 2.76 2.43 1 Prices include the effect of noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 U.S. dollar equivalent.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES AND COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS (unaudited) AS OF JANUARY 24, 2023 Volumes

(MMcf/d) Price/Mcf Remaining Period Area Commodity Type 1 Start Date End Date Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 269 C$2.36 1/1/2023 3/31/2023 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 250 C$2.35 4/1/2023 12/31/2023 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 162 C$2.39 1/1/2024 12/31/2024 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 25 US$1.98 1/1/2023 10/31/2024 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 15 US$1.98 11/1/2024 12/31/2024 1 Fixed price forward sale contracts are accounted for as normal sales and purchases for accounting purposes.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION FIRST QUARTER 2023 GUIDANCE Oil

BOPD NGLs

BOPD Gas

MCFD Total

BOEPD Production - net U.S. - Eagle Ford Shale 19,200 4,100 23,900 27,300 - Gulf of Mexico excluding NCI 66,000 5,700 70,900 83,500 Canada - Tupper Montney - - 265,200 44,200 - Kaybob Duvernay and Placid Montney 3,200 700 12,700 6,000 - Offshore 3,700 - - 3,700 Other 300 - - 300 Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 1 161,000 to 169,000 Exploration expense ($ millions) $48 FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 2 175,500 to 183,500 Capital expenditures - excluding NCI ($ millions) 3 $875 to $1,025 ¹ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,300 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,600 MCFD gas. ² Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,500 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,500 MCFD gas. ³ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of $65 MM.

