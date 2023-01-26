HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $199 million, or $1.26 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $173 million, or $1.10 adjusted net income per diluted share.
For the full year 2022, the company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $965 million, or $6.13 net income per diluted share. Murphy reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, of $881 million, or $5.59 adjusted net income per diluted share.
Highlights for the fourth quarter include:
- Redeemed $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025
- Completed the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with seven wells brought online
Highlights for full year 2022 include:
- Generated net income of $965 million, with $2.2 billion of net cash provided by continuing operations
- Produced 167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 29 percent growth in oil volumes from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022
- Initiated production above expectations and ahead of schedule from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project
- Acquired additional highly accretive working interests in non-operated Lucius and Kodiak fields for $129 million
- Introduced and successfully implemented capital allocation framework, focusing on increasing shareholder returns tied to targeted debt reduction goals
- Doubled the quarterly cash dividend since fourth quarter 2021 to $1.00 per share annualized
- Completed Murphy 1.0 of capital allocation framework, reducing debt by 26 percent, or $650 million, to $1.82 billion at year-end 2022
- Maintained reserve life of more than 11 years with total proved reserves of 697 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)
- Continued environmental excellence with second year of zero recordable spills
Subsequent to the fourth quarter:
- Announced an additional 10 percent increase of quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share annualized
"I am proud of all we accomplished at Murphy in 2022. Our meaningful progress and consistent execution were particularly evident in our offshore business, as we completed the initial phase of the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with production exceeding expectations throughout the year," said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined spending, coupled with higher realized oil prices, enabled us to increase our long-standing dividend, achieve our debt reduction goal and position the company for the second phase of our capital allocation framework, Murphy 2.0. As we look ahead to 2023 and continue building on the momentum of 2022, we remain confident in our strong operational capabilities and financial positioning."
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $199 million, or $1.26 net income per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $173 million, or $1.10 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. Adjusted net income primarily includes the following after-tax increases of $60 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments and $16 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on contingent consideration, and after-tax losses of $24 million in asset retirement obligations and an $18 million write-off of previously suspended exploration wells. Details for fourth quarter results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to Murphy was $466 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) attributable to Murphy was $527 million. Details for fourth quarter EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter production averaged 173.6 MBOEPD and consisted of 56 percent oil volumes, or 97.0 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD). Production in the quarter was impacted by 1.5 MBOEPD of primarily non-operated unplanned Gulf of Mexico downtime, 1.2 MBOEPD of winter weather impacts and 1.2 MBOEPD due to lower performance in the Tupper Montney. Details for fourth quarter production can be found in the attached schedules.
FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS
The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $965 million, or $6.13 net income per diluted share, for the full year 2022. The company reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, of $881 million, or $5.59 adjusted net income per diluted share for the same period. Adjusted net income primarily includes the following after-tax increase of $170 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments, and after-tax decreases of $62 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration and $24 million asset retirement obligation losses. Details for full year 2022 results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $2.2 billion. Details for full year 2022 EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.
Production for full year 2022 averaged 167.0 MBOEPD and consisted of 54 percent oil volumes, or 89.9 MBOPD, with 29 percent growth in oil volumes from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022. Accrued capital expenditures (CAPEX) for full year 2022 totaled $1,016 million, excluding NCI, acquisitions and acquisition-related CAPEX. Details for full year 2022 production and CAPEX can be found in the attached tables.
FINANCIAL POSITION
As previously announced, during the fourth quarter Murphy entered into a new $800 million senior unsecured credit facility. The credit facility matures in November 2027 and was undrawn as of December 31, 2022. During the quarter, Murphy also redeemed $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025.
Murphy had approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2022, comprised of the $800 million credit facility and $492 million of cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of NCI. The company's total debt was $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022, and consisted of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.
In 2022, Murphy reduced total debt by 26 percent since year-end 2021, thereby achieving its $650 million debt reduction goal while lowering annual interest obligations by approximately $42 million. The company's steady focus on delevering has reduced total debt by 40 percent or $1.2 billion since year-end 2020.
YEAR-END 2022 PROVED RESERVES
After producing 61 MMBOE for the year, Murphy's preliminary year-end 2022 proved reserves were 697 MMBOE, consisting of 41 percent oil and 47 percent liquids. Total proved reserves were essentially flat from year-end 2021 with a total reserve replacement of 98 percent.
The company maintained a solid reserve life of more than 11 years with 60 percent proved developed reserves.
2022 Proved Reserves - Preliminary *
Category
Net Oil
Net NGLs
Net Gas
Net Equiv.
Proved Developed (PD)
195
29
1,179
421
Proved Undeveloped (PUD)
92
12
1,035
276
Total Proved
287
41
2,214
697
* Proved reserves exclude noncontrolling interest and are based on preliminary year-end 2022 third-party audited volumes using SEC pricing.
OPERATIONS SUMMARY
Onshore
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the onshore business produced approximately 87 MBOEPD, which included 36 percent liquids volumes. Onshore production increased 11 percent since first quarter 2022.
Eagle Ford Shale - Production averaged 32 MBOEPD with 70 percent oil volumes and 85 percent liquids volumes. Two non-operated wells were brought online in Karnes late in the fourth quarter.
Tupper Montney - Natural gas production averaged 288 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in the fourth quarter.
Kaybob Duvernay - Production averaged 5 MBOEPD with 72 percent liquids volumes during the fourth quarter.
Offshore
Excluding NCI, the offshore business produced just over 86 MBOEPD for the fourth quarter, which included 82 percent oil. Total offshore production excluding NCI increased nearly 40 percent since first quarter 2022.
Gulf of Mexico - Production averaged approximately 84 MBOEPD, consisting of 81 percent oil during the fourth quarter. Murphy brought online two operated wells in the Samurai field during the fourth quarter, thereby completing the initial phase of the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project. The company continues to achieve an average 97 percent uptime at the Murphy-operated King's Quay floating production system since production commenced in April 2022. Also during the fourth quarter, Murphy's operating partner brought online the Lucius #10 (Keathley Canyon 919) well.
Canada - Production averaged nearly 3 MBOEPD in the fourth quarter, consisting of 100 percent oil. The asset life extension project is ongoing for the non-operated Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, which is anticipated to return to production in second quarter 2023.
EXPLORATION
Gulf of Mexico - During the fourth quarter, Murphy as operator spud the Oso-1 (Atwater Valley 138) exploration well, with drilling ongoing in the first quarter 2023. Additionally, in conjunction with a Gulf of Mexico lease expiration in the fourth quarter 2022, Murphy wrote off previously suspended exploration well costs of $18 million after tax.
Mexico - As previously announced, Murphy as operator concluded drilling the Tulum-1EXP exploration well in Block 5 in the Salina Basin. The well did not find commercial hydrocarbons. Murphy plugged and abandoned the well and the partnership is evaluating the results. The net well cost of $22 million was fully expensed in the fourth quarter.
2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
The 2023 CAPEX plan is expected to be in the range of $875 million to $1.025 billion. Full year 2023 production is expected to be in the range of 175.5 to 183.5 MBOEPD, consisting of approximately 99 MBOPD oil and 109 MBOEPD liquids volumes, equating to 55 percent oil and 61 percent liquids volumes, respectively. This reflects a 10 percent increase in oil volumes and 7 percent increase in total volumes from full year 2022.
Production for first quarter 2023 is estimated to be in the range of 161 to 169 MBOEPD with 92 MBOPD, or 56 percent, oil volumes. This range is impacted by planned downtime of approximately 7.1 MBOEPD, consisting of 2.0 MBOEPD of operated offshore downtime, 2.5 MBOEPD of non-operated offshore downtime and 2.6 MBOEPD of onshore downtime. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude Gulf of Mexico NCI.
2023 CAPEX by Quarter ($ MMs)
1Q 2023E
2Q 2023E
3Q 2023E
4Q 2023E
FY 2023E
$380
$305
$155
$110
$950
Accrual CAPEX, based on midpoint of guidance range and excluding NCI.
"Consistent with prior years, our capital spending program is more heavily weighted to the first half of 2023, enabling Murphy to maximize annual production and free cash flow. Further, we expect lower capital spending than in 2022, while increasing overall production and more notably, oil production as compared to 2022. We continue to maintain capital discipline across the business and execute on our capital allocation framework to further strengthen our balance sheet and provide enhanced shareholder returns," stated Jenkins.
The table below illustrates the capital allocation by area.
2023 Capital Expenditure Guidance
Area
Total CAPEX
Percent of
Gulf of Mexico
$335
35
US Onshore
$325
34
Canada Onshore
$130
14
Exploration
$100
11
Canada Offshore
$30
3
Other
$30
3
Murphy plans to spend approximately $335 million of 2023 CAPEX in the Gulf of Mexico for development drilling and field development projects, including executing three operated subsea tiebacks and three non-operated subsea tiebacks, and advancing the non-operated St. Malo waterflood project prior to its completion in early 2024.
Murphy has allocated $325 million of 2023 CAPEX to the Eagle Ford Shale. This includes $250 million to drill 25 wells and bring online 35 operated wells, as well as drill 11 wells and bring online 17 non-operated wells. The remaining $75 million is allotted to support field development.
The company plans to spend $130 million of its 2023 CAPEX in Canada onshore. Approximately $100 million is allocated to the Tupper Montney to drill 14 wells and bring online 16 operated wells, and the remaining $30 million supports field development in Tupper Montney and Kaybob Duvernay.
The table below details the 2023 onshore well delivery plan by quarter.
2023 Onshore Wells Online
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
2023 Total
Eagle Ford Shale
10
17
8
-
35
Kaybob Duvernay
-
-
-
-
-
Tupper Montney
5
3
8
-
16
Non-Op Eagle Ford Shale
7
2
4
4
17
Non-Op Placid Montney
-
-
-
-
-
Note: All well counts are shown gross. Eagle Ford Shale non-operated working interest averages 21 percent.
Approximately $30 million of CAPEX is allocated to Canada offshore, with $18 million for non-operated Hibernia development drilling, as well as $12 million for non-operated Terra Nova for field development ahead of returning to production in the second quarter 2023.
Murphy has allocated $100 million to its 2023 exploration program, with the majority of spending designated for drilling operated exploration wells in the Gulf of Mexico.
Other capital of approximately $30 million, or 3 percent of CAPEX, consists primarily of capitalized interest costs and corporate CAPEX.
"Along with supporting an increased quarterly dividend to our valued shareholders, Murphy is positioned for another successful year with capital spending primarily allocated to high-returning, oil-weighted Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford Shale assets. At current commodity prices, our 2023 capital and production plans position us to progress into Murphy 2.0 of our capital allocation framework, which allocates 75 percent of adjusted free cash flow to debt reduction and 25 percent to enhanced shareholder returns," stated Jenkins.
Detailed guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 is contained in the following schedules.
FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES CONTRACTS
Murphy maintains fixed price forward sales contracts tied to AECO pricing points to lessen its dependence on variable AECO prices. These contracts are for physical delivery of natural gas volumes at a fixed price, with no mark-to-market income adjustments. Details for the current fixed price contracts can be found in the attached schedules.
FINANCIAL DATA
Summary financial data and operating statistics for fourth quarter 2022, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the following schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023, are also included.
1In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK
This news release contains references to the company's capital allocation framework and adjusted free cash flow. As previously disclosed, the capital allocation framework defines Murphy 1.0 as when long-term debt exceeds $1.8 billion. At this time, adjusted free cash flow is allocated to long-term debt reduction while the company continues to support the quarterly dividend. The company reaches Murphy 2.0 when long-term debt is between $1.0 billion and $1.8 billion. At this time, approximately 75 percent of adjusted free cash flow is allocated to debt reduction, with the remaining 25 percent distributed to shareholders through share buybacks and potential dividend increases. When long-term debt is at or below $1.0 billion, the company is in Murphy 3.0 and begins allocating 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow to the balance sheet, with a minimum of 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow allocated to share buybacks and potential dividend increases.
Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations before working capital change, less capital expenditures, distributions to NCI and projected payments, quarterly dividend and accretive acquisitions.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues and other income
Revenue from production
$
936,715
762,310
$
4,038,451
2,801,215
Sales of purchased natural gas
49,404
-
181,689
-
Total revenue from sales to customers
986,119
762,310
4,220,140
2,801,215
Loss on derivative instruments
(11,756
)
(26,056
)
(320,410
)
(525,850
)
Gain on sale of assets and other income
856
2,699
32,932
23,916
Total revenues and other income
975,219
738,953
3,932,662
2,299,281
Costs and expenses
Lease operating expenses
196,455
135,838
679,342
539,546
Severance and ad valorem taxes
9,672
8,997
57,012
41,212
Transportation, gathering and processing
60,492
49,832
212,711
187,028
Costs of purchased natural gas
46,733
-
171,991
-
Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization
60,989
19,204
133,197
69,044
Selling and general expenses
41,114
36,124
131,121
121,950
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
202,316
179,733
776,817
795,105
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
11,518
11,759
46,243
46,613
Other operating expense (income)
21,792
(37,564
)
137,518
21,052
Impairment of assets
-
25,000
-
196,296
Total costs and expenses
651,081
428,923
2,345,952
2,017,846
Operating income from continuing operations
324,138
310,030
1,586,710
281,435
Other income (loss)
Other (expense) income
(6,804
)
(5,312
)
14,310
(16,771
)
Interest expense, net
(34,657
)
(43,374
)
(150,759
)
(221,773
)
Total other loss
(41,461
)
(48,686
)
(136,449
)
(238,544
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
282,677
261,344
1,450,261
42,891
Income tax expense (benefit)
61,890
56,636
309,464
(5,862
)
Income from continuing operations
220,787
204,708
1,140,797
48,753
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(162
)
(625
)
(2,078
)
(1,225
)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
220,625
204,083
1,138,719
47,528
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21,227
35,683
173,672
121,192
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY
$
199,398
168,400
$
965,047
(73,664
)
INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
Continuing operations
$
1.28
1.09
$
6.23
(0.47
)
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Net income (loss)
$
1.28
1.09
$
6.22
(0.48
)
INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
Continuing operations
$
1.26
1.08
$
6.14
(0.47
)
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Net income (loss)
$
1.26
1.08
$
6.13
(0.48
)
Cash dividends per Common share
$
0.250
0.125
0.825
0.50
Average Common shares outstanding (thousands)
Basic
155,460
154,457
155,277
154,291
Diluted
157,675
156,586
157,475
154,291
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Thousands of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income including noncontrolling interest
$
220,625
204,083
$
1,138,719
47,528
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operations activities
Loss from discontinued operations
162
625
2,078
1,225
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
202,316
179,733
776,817
795,105
Unsuccessful exploration well costs and previously suspended exploration costs
46,861
(560
)
82,085
17,339
Amortization of undeveloped leases
2,649
5,053
13,300
18,925
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
11,518
11,759
46,243
46,613
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
78,974
61,003
286,079
(4,146
)
Mark to market (gain) loss on contingent consideration
(20,166
)
(41,964
)
78,285
63,147
Mark to market (gain) loss on crude contracts
(76,081
)
(116,384
)
(214,788
)
112,113
Long-term non-cash compensation
31,634
21,302
89,246
63,382
Impairment of assets
-
25,000
-
196,296
Loss (gain) from sale of assets
972
-
(17,899
)
-
Net (increase) decrease in noncash working capital
(5,854
)
1,127
(65,728
)
118,457
Other operating activities, net
7,908
(19,897
)
(34,193
)
(53,821
)
Net cash provided by continuing operations activities
501,518
330,880
2,180,244
1,422,163
Investing Activities
Property additions and dry hole costs
(184,593
)
(106,249
)
(985,461
)
(650,235
)
Acquisition of oil and gas properties 1
(2,936
)
-
(128,538
)
(20,244
)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
6,657
465
4,528
270,503
Property additions for King's Quay FPS
-
-
-
(17,734
)
Net cash (required) by investing activities
(180,872
)
(105,784
)
(1,109,471
)
(417,710
)
Financing Activities
Borrowings on revolving credit facility
100,000
-
400,000
165,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(100,000
)
-
(400,000
)
(365,000
)
Retirement of debt
(201,675
)
(150,000
)
(647,707
)
(876,358
)
Debt issuance, net of cost
-
-
-
541,913
Early redemption of debt cost
(2,876
)
(2,579
)
(8,295
)
(39,335
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(37,765
)
(36,637
)
(183,038
)
(137,517
)
Contingent consideration payment
-
-
(81,742
)
-
Issue costs of debt facility
(14,353
)
-
(14,353
)
-
Cash dividends paid
(38,865
)
(19,308
)
(128,219
)
(77,204
)
Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards
(294
)
(236
)
(17,632
)
(5,209
)
Capital lease obligation payments
(161
)
(160
)
(636
)
(803
)
Net cash (required) by financing activities
(295,989
)
(208,920
)
(1,081,622
)
(794,513
)
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
Operating activities
-
-
(14,500
)
-
Net cash (required) by discontinued operations
-
-
(14,500
)
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,307
(59
)
(3,873
)
638
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
25,964
16,117
(29,222
)
210,578
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
465,998
505,067
521,184
310,606
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
491,962
521,184
$
491,962
521,184
1 Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP)
$
199.4
168.4
$
965.0
(73.7
)
Discontinued operations loss
0.2
0.6
2.1
1.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
199.6
169.0
967.1
(72.5
)
Adjustments (after tax):
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(60.1
)
(91.9
)
(169.6
)
88.6
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration
(15.9
)
(33.1
)
61.6
49.9
Asset retirement obligation losses (gains)
24.2
-
24.2
(53.6
)
Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells
17.9
-
17.9
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
4.3
0.4
(17.2
)
(0.7
)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
0.6
-
(11.3
)
-
Early redemption of debt cost
2.7
2.7
8.1
34.6
Impairment of assets
-
23.5
-
151.5
Tax benefits on investments in foreign areas
-
(8.9
)
-
(8.9
)
Unutilized rig charges
-
0.2
-
6.9
Charges related to Kings Quay transaction
-
-
-
3.9
Total adjustments after taxes
(26.3
)
(107.1
)
(86.3
)
272.2
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
173.3
61.9
$
880.8
199.7
Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average diluted share (Non-GAAP)
$
1.10
0.40
$
5.59
1.29
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy. Adjusted net income excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of results between periods. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Amounts shown above as reconciling items between Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income are presented net of applicable income taxes based on the estimated statutory rate in the applicable tax jurisdiction. The pretax and income tax impacts for adjustments shown above are as follows by area of operations and exclude the share attributable to non-controlling interests.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars)
Pretax
Tax
Net
Pretax
Tax
Net
Exploration & Production:
United States
$
34.1
(7.3
)
26.8
$
117.3
(24.9
)
92.4
Corporate
(66.9
)
13.8
(53.1
)
(227.5
)
48.8
(178.7
)
Total adjustments
$
(32.8
)
6.5
(26.3
)
$
(110.2
)
23.9
(86.3
)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION
AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP)
$
199.4
168.4
$
965.0
(73.7
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
61.9
56.6
309.5
(5.9
)
Interest expense, net
34.7
43.4
150.8
221.8
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹
195.7
172.2
748.2
760.6
EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
491.7
440.6
$
2,173.5
902.8
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(76.0
)
(116.4
)
(214.7
)
112.1
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration
(20.2
)
(41.9
)
78.3
63.2
Asset retirement obligation losses (gains)
30.8
-
30.8
(71.8
)
Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells
22.7
-
22.7
-
Accretion of asset retirement obligations ¹
10.2
10.3
40.9
41.1
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5.7
0.5
(23.0
)
(1.0
)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets ¹
0.7
-
(14.5
)
-
Discontinued operations loss
0.2
0.6
2.1
1.2
Impairment of assets
-
25.0
-
196.3
Unutilized rig charges
-
0.2
-
8.7
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
465.8
318.9
$
2,096.1
1,252.6
Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels)
15,864
13,939
60,837
57,476
Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalents sold
$
29.36
22.88
$
34.45
21.79
|1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets and accretion of asset retirement obligations used in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Presented above is adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION
AND AMORTIZATION AND EXPLORATION (EBITDAX)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy (GAAP)
$
199.4
168.4
$
965.0
(73.7
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
61.9
56.6
309.5
(5.9
)
Interest expense, net
34.7
43.4
150.8
221.8
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹
195.7
172.2
748.2
760.6
EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
491.7
440.6
2,173.5
902.8
Exploration expenses
61.0
19.2
133.2
69.0
EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
552.7
459.8
2,306.7
971.8
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(76.0
)
(116.4
)
(214.7
)
112.1
Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration
(20.2
)
(41.9
)
78.3
63.2
Asset retirement obligation losses (gains)
30.8
-
30.8
(71.8
)
Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells
22.7
-
22.7
-
Accretion of asset retirement obligations ¹
10.2
10.3
40.9
41.1
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5.7
0.5
(23.0
)
(1.0
)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets ¹
0.7
-
(14.5
)
-
Discontinued operations loss
0.2
0.6
2.1
1.2
Impairment of assets
-
25.0
-
196.3
Unutilized rig charges
-
0.2
-
8.7
Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)
$
526.8
$
338.1
$
2,229.3
$
1,321.6
Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels)
15,864
13,939
60,837
57,476
Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalents sold
$
33.21
24.26
$
36.64
22.99
1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets and accretion of asset retirement obligations used in the computation of adjusted EBITDAX exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) and adjusted EBITDAX. Management believes EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results. EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income (loss) or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Presented above is adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company's profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
FUNCTIONAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues
Income
Revenues
Income
Exploration and production
United States 1
$
802.0
296.0
$
633.1
284.5
Canada
180.6
22.9
127.1
21.6
Other
4.3
(23.5
)
4.9
(11.0
)
Total exploration and production
986.9
295.4
765.1
295.1
Corporate
(11.7
)
(74.6
)
(26.1
)
(90.4
)
Continuing operations
975.2
220.8
739.0
204.7
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(0.2
)
-
(0.6
)
Total including noncontrolling interest
$
975.2
220.6
$
739.0
204.1
Net income attributable to Murphy
199.4
168.4
Year Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues
Income
Revenues
Income
Exploration and production
United States 1
$
3,461.2
1,521.9
$
2,337.5
766.3
Canada
762.9
134.2
476.3
(16.1
)
Other
23.0
(77.0
)
4.9
(33.5
)
Total exploration and production
4,247.1
1,579.1
2,818.7
716.7
Corporate
(314.4
)
(438.3
)
(519.4
)
(668.0
)
Continuing operations
3,932.7
1,140.8
2,299.3
48.7
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(2.1
)
-
(1.2
)
Total including noncontrolling interest
$
3,932.7
1,138.7
$
2,299.3
47.5
Net income (loss) attributable to Murphy
965.0
(73.7
)
1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM).
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021
(Millions of dollars)
United
Canada
Other
Total
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
802.0
131.2
4.3
937.5
Sales of purchased natural gas
-
49.4
-
49.4
Lease operating expenses
154.5
41.7
0.3
196.5
Severance and ad valorem taxes
9.3
0.3
-
9.6
Transportation, gathering and processing
42.2
18.3
-
60.5
Costs of purchased natural gas
-
46.7
-
46.7
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
167.4
30.8
1.0
199.2
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
9.2
2.3
-
11.5
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
23.5
-
23.4
46.9
Geological and geophysical
4.6
0.1
0.4
5.1
Other exploration
1.6
0.1
4.6
6.3
29.7
0.2
28.4
58.3
Undeveloped lease amortization
2.0
-
0.6
2.6
Total exploration expenses
31.7
0.2
29.0
60.9
Selling and general expenses
6.3
7.8
(4.3
)
9.8
Other
15.9
5.9
2.1
23.9
Results of operations before taxes
365.5
26.6
(23.8
)
368.3
Income tax provisions
69.5
3.7
(0.3
)
72.9
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
296.0
22.9
(23.5
)
295.4
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
633.1
127.1
4.9
765.1
Lease operating expenses
103.1
36.3
(3.6
)
135.8
Severance and ad valorem taxes
9.0
-
-
9.0
Transportation, gathering and processing
36.0
13.8
-
49.8
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
139.9
35.8
0.7
176.4
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
9.4
2.3
-
11.7
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
(0.6
)
-
-
(0.6
)
Geological and geophysical
5.1
-
2.7
7.8
Other exploration
1.1
0.2
5.7
7.0
5.6
0.2
8.4
14.2
Undeveloped lease amortization
3.2
-
1.8
5.0
Total exploration expenses
8.8
0.2
10.2
19.2
Selling and general expenses
5.5
|
4.5
1.9
11.9
Other
(34.1
)
1.5
(1.0
)
(33.6
)
Results of operations before taxes
355.5
32.7
(21.3
)
366.9
Income tax provisions
71.0
11.1
(10.3
)
71.8
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
284.5
21.6
(11.0
)
295.1
1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021
(Millions of dollars)
United
Canada
Other
Total
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
3,461.0
581.4
22.8
4,065.2
Sales of purchased natural gas
0.2
181.5
-
181.7
Lease operating expenses
522.7
155.1
1.5
679.3
Severance and ad valorem taxes
55.7
1.3
-
57.0
Transportation, gathering and processing
142.2
70.5
-
212.7
Costs of purchased natural gas
0.2
171.8
-
172.0
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
617.0
141.5
5.4
763.9
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
36.5
9.6
0.1
46.2
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
23.0
-
59.1
82.1
Geological and geophysical
8.3
0.3
1.8
10.4
Other exploration
7.5
0.5
19.3
27.3
38.8
0.8
80.2
119.8
Undeveloped lease amortization
8.7
0.2
4.4
13.3
Total exploration expenses
47.5
1.0
84.6
133.1
Selling and general expenses
20.4
21.9
2.2
44.5
Other
126.3
12.4
3.1
141.8
Results of operations before taxes
1,892.7
177.8
(74.1
)
1,996.4
Income tax provisions
370.8
43.6
2.9
417.3
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
1,521.9
134.2
(77.0
)
1,579.1
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues
$
2,337.5
476.3
4.9
2,818.7
Lease operating expenses
406.4
136.3
(3.2
)
539.5
Severance and ad valorem taxes
39.6
1.6
-
41.2
Transportation, gathering and processing
126.5
60.5
-
187.0
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
616.5
163.8
1.8
782.1
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
36.9
9.7
-
46.6
Impairment of assets
-
171.3
18.0
189.3
Exploration expenses
Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs
17.3
-
-
17.3
Geological and geophysical
7.8
-
4.0
11.8
Other exploration
5.3
0.4
15.3
21.0
30.4
0.4
19.3
50.1
Undeveloped lease amortization
11.1
0.2
7.6
18.9
Total exploration expenses
41.5
0.6
26.9
69.0
Selling and general expenses
20.5
16.5
6.6
43.6
Other
99.4
(66.2
)
(2.2
)
31.0
Results of operations before taxes
950.2
(17.8
)
(43.0
)
889.4
Income tax provisions (benefits)
183.9
(1.7
)
(9.5
)
172.7
Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)
$
766.3
(16.1
)
(33.5
)
716.7
1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
PRODUCTION-RELATED EXPENSES
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars per barrel of oil equivalents sold)
2022
2021
2022
2021
United States - Eagle Ford Shale
Lease operating expense
$
11.29
10.45
$
10.97
8.96
Severance and ad valorem taxes
2.97
2.79
4.27
2.91
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense
25.56
26.21
25.61
27.59
United States - Gulf of Mexico1
Lease operating expense
$
14.63
10.90
$
13.19
10.63
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.07
DD&A expense
11.07
9.13
10.12
9.51
Canada - Onshore
Lease operating expense
$
7.69
6.75
$
6.75
6.20
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.06
-
0.06
0.09
DD&A expense
5.67
6.77
6.20
7.64
Canada - Offshore
Lease operating expense
$
14.21
14.22
$
14.20
13.04
DD&A expense
10.55
11.77
12.25
12.80
Total E&P continuing operations
Lease operating expense
$
11.90
9.21
$
10.65
8.86
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.59
0.61
0.89
0.68
DD&A expense
12.25
12.19
12.18
13.05
Total oil and gas continuing operations - excluding noncontrolling interest
Lease operating expense
$
11.74
9.02
$
10.50
8.65
Severance and ad valorem taxes
0.61
0.64
0.93
0.71
DD&A expense
12.34
12.36
12.30
13.23
1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Millions of dollars)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Exploration and production
United States1
$
199.8
99.7
$
877.4
573.5
Canada
33.4
15.5
209.3
82.6
Other
24.3
18.9
74.8
34.0
Total
257.5
134.1
1,161.5
690.1
Corporate
7.8
8.4
21.7
21.1
Total capital expenditures - continuing operations2
265.3
142.5
1,183.2
711.2
Charged to exploration expenses3
United States1
29.8
5.6
38.8
30.4
Canada
0.1
0.2
0.7
0.4
Other
28.4
8.4
80.3
19.3
Total charged to exploration expenses - continuing operations
58.3
14.2
119.8
50.1
Total capitalized
$
207.0
128.3
$
1,063.4
661.1
1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of $2.9 million (2021: $(2.7) million), acquisition-related capital expenditures of $13.2 million (2021: $1.2 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $9.3 million (2021: $2.4 million) is $239.9 million (2021: $141.6 million). For the year ended December 31, 2022, total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of $128.5 million (2021:$19.9 million), acquisition-related capital expenditures of $13.2 million (2021: $3.4 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $25.9 million (2021: $23.0 million) is $1,015.6 million (2021: $664.9 million).
3 For the three months and year-ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $2.6 million (2021: $5.0 million) and $13.3 million (2021 $18.9 million), respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $22.7 million (2021: nil) is $35.6 million (2021: $14.2 million). For the year ended December 31, 2022, charges to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $22.7 million (2021:nil) is $97.1 million (2021: $50.1 million).
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
492.0
521.2
Accounts receivable
391.2
258.2
Inventories
54.5
54.2
Prepaid expenses
34.7
31.9
Assets held for sale
-
15.5
Total current assets
972.3
880.9
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
8,228.0
8,127.9
Operating lease assets
946.4
881.4
Deferred income taxes
117.9
385.5
Deferred charges and other assets
44.3
29.3
Total assets
$
10,309.0
10,304.9
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease
$
0.7
0.7
Accounts payable
543.8
623.1
Income taxes payable
26.5
20.0
Other taxes payable
22.8
20.3
Operating lease liabilities
220.4
139.4
Other accrued liabilities
443.6
360.9
Total current liabilities
1,257.8
1,164.3
Long-term debt, including finance lease obligation
1,822.5
2,465.4
Asset retirement obligations
817.3
839.8
Deferred credits and other liabilities
304.9
570.6
Non-current operating lease liabilities
742.7
761.2
Deferred income taxes
214.9
182.9
Total liabilities
5,160.1
5,984.1
Equity
Common Stock, par $1.00
195.1
195.1
Capital in excess of par value
893.6
926.7
Retained earnings
6,055.5
5,218.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(534.7
)
(527.7
)
Treasury stock
(1,614.7
)
(1,655.4
)
Murphy Shareholders' Equity
4,994.8
4,157.3
Noncontrolling interest
154.1
163.5
Total equity
5,148.9
4,320.8
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,309.0
10,304.9
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Barrels per day unless otherwise noted
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net crude oil and condensate
United States
Onshore
22,521
22,993
24,437
25,655
Gulf of Mexico 1
74,406
57,191
65,411
60,717
Canada
Onshore
3,344
4,462
4,005
5,312
Offshore
2,643
3,020
2,812
3,765
Other
654
294
700
256
Total net crude oil and condensate - continuing operations
103,568
87,960
97,365
95,705
Net natural gas liquids
United States
Onshore
4,924
5,238
5,181
5,092
Gulf of Mexico 1
5,150
3,819
4,597
4,176
Canada
Onshore
785
990
903
1,117
Total net natural gas liquids - continuing operations
10,859
10,047
10,681
10,385
Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day
United States
Onshore
29,104
30,982
29,050
28,565
Gulf of Mexico 1
68,282
54,364
63,380
61,240
Canada
Onshore
300,756
279,906
310,230
277,790
Total net natural gas - continuing operations
398,142
365,252
402,660
367,595
Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations including NCI 2,3
180,784
158,882
175,156
167,356
Noncontrolling interest
Net crude oil and condensate - barrels per day
(6,614
)
(7,999
)
(7,452
)
(8,623
)
Net natural gas liquids - barrels per day
(249
)
(248
)
(280
)
(303
)
Net natural gas - thousands of cubic feet per day 2
(1,992
)
(2,457
)
(2,468
)
(3,236
)
Total noncontrolling interest
(7,195
)
(8,657
)
(8,143
)
(9,465
)
Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations excluding NCI 2,3
173,589
150,226
167,013
157,891
1 Includes net volumes attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
|2 Natural gas converted on an energy equivalent basis of 6:1.
3 NCI - noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE SUMMARY
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Crude oil and condensate - dollars per barrel
United States
Onshore
$
83.06
76.28
$
96.00
$
66.90
Gulf of Mexico 1
82.11
74.73
94.21
66.93
Canada 2
Onshore
80.75
73.30
89.88
61.79
Offshore
87.47
80.40
107.47
71.39
Other
101.20
69.21
94.37
69.21
Natural gas liquids - dollars per barrel
United States
Onshore
24.20
34.63
33.85
26.97
Gulf of Mexico 1
25.90
35.71
36.01
29.14
Canada 2
Onshore
48.99
51.02
55.65
40.18
Natural gas - dollars per thousand cubic feet
United States
Onshore
4.70
5.40
6.04
3.83
Gulf of Mexico 1
6.25
5.02
6.97
3.67
Canada 2
Onshore
2.96
2.70
2.76
2.43
1 Prices include the effect of noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.
2 U.S. dollar equivalent.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES AND COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS (unaudited)
AS OF JANUARY 24, 2023
Volumes
Price/Mcf
Remaining Period
Area
Commodity
Type 1
Start Date
End Date
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
269
C$2.36
1/1/2023
3/31/2023
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
250
C$2.35
4/1/2023
12/31/2023
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
162
C$2.39
1/1/2024
12/31/2024
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
25
US$1.98
1/1/2023
10/31/2024
Canada
Natural Gas
Fixed price forward sales
15
US$1.98
11/1/2024
12/31/2024
1 Fixed price forward sale contracts are accounted for as normal sales and purchases for accounting purposes.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
FIRST QUARTER 2023 GUIDANCE
Oil
NGLs
Gas
Total
Production - net
U.S. - Eagle Ford Shale
19,200
4,100
23,900
27,300
- Gulf of Mexico excluding NCI
66,000
5,700
70,900
83,500
Canada - Tupper Montney
-
-
265,200
44,200
- Kaybob Duvernay and Placid Montney
3,200
700
12,700
6,000
- Offshore
3,700
-
-
3,700
Other
300
-
-
300
Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 1
161,000 to 169,000
Exploration expense ($ millions)
$48
FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE
Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 2
175,500 to 183,500
Capital expenditures - excluding NCI ($ millions) 3
$875 to $1,025
¹ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,300 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,600 MCFD gas.
² Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 6,500 BOPD of oil, 300 BOPD of NGLs, and 2,500 MCFD gas.
³ Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of $65 MM.
