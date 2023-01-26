SheerID's Information Security Management System (ISMS) is in compliance with the stringent standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), certifying that its information security measures are comprehensive and follow global best practices.

SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification status from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification status means SheerID's Information Security Management System (ISMS) is in compliance with the stringent standards of ISO and IEC, and that the security measures that SheerID has in place to protect customer data and organizational information are comprehensive and follow global best practices.

In accordance with the stringent ISO/IEC review process, A-LIGN, a certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) found that SheerID has implemented all necessary technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures. This audit confirmed that SheerID has security and governance measures and countermeasures firmly established that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and that its Infosec, IT, engineering, and compliance personnel are conscientious and knowledgeable in cutting edge information security best practices.

The certification applies to all organizational functions involved in the development, maintenance and operations of SheerID's Identity Marketing platform, verification services, and systems..

"SheerID takes threats to the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of client information seriously," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "This certification demonstrates our continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization."

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

TheInternational Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies that brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is a global, not-for-profit membership organization that brings together more than 170 countries and coordinates the work of 20,000 experts globally. Its work underpins quality infrastructure and international trade in electrical and electronic goods. It administers 4 Conformity assessment systems whose members certify that devices, systems, installations, services and people work as required.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

