DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year's fiscal third quarter):

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Record Revenue of $511 million, up 10%

Record Net Earnings of $117 million, up 14%, and Net Earnings per share of $3.20, up 26%

Adjusted EBITDA of $199 million, up 14% Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items and certain non-cash expenses in the manner described in Attachment 6

Repurchased 824,000 shares of Eagle's common stock for $103 million

Commenting on the results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce another exceptional quarter at Eagle. In the third quarter, we achieved record revenue of $511 million and record EPS of $3.20, and we expanded gross margins by 110 bps to 31.0%. Third quarter performance was led by our Gypsum Wallboard business, in which margins expanded 400 bps. Construction activity remained healthy across our markets, despite delayed projects in the Midwest and Texas due to wet and extreme cold weather, which affected cement production and shipments. Utilization rates remained high across our network. During the quarter, we generated strong free cash flow and repurchased 824,000 shares of our common stock. Cash returned to shareholders in the quarter was approximately $113 million, bringing total cash returned to $342 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year."

"We also continued to make strides towards our environmental stewardship goals, including expanding the production and sale of our eco-friendly Portland Limestone Cement during the quarter."

Mr. Haack concluded, "Eagle's heartland geographic footprint is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by population-growth trends, shortages of residential units, and a multi-year federal highway bill further enhanced by state-level infrastructure spending. In the near term, we expect the strength in private non-residential and infrastructure construction activity to lessen the impact of affordability-driven headwinds in single-family residential construction."

Segment Financial Results

Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates

Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, as well as Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was up 3% to $311 million. Heavy Materials operating earnings declined 11% to $75 million, primarily because of lower Cement sales volume partially offset by higher Cement net sales prices. Cement sales volume was affected by lower cement inventory levels compared with the prior-year period as well as difficult weather conditions during this quarter.

Cement revenue for the quarter, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was down 2% to $256 million, and operating earnings were down 9% to $72 million. The decline reflects lower Cement sales volume partially offset by higher net sales prices. The average net Cement sales price for the quarter increased 13% to $134.36 per ton. Cement sales volume for the quarter was 1.7 million tons, down 13% versus the prior-year period.

Concrete and Aggregates revenue increased 30% to $55 million, reflecting higher sales volume and Concrete pricing as well as the contribution of approximately $10 million from the acquired business in northern Colorado. Operating earnings for Concrete and Aggregates decreased 35% to $3 million, primarily reflecting higher input costs.

Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard

Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard, increased 23% to $235 million, reflecting higher Wallboard and Paperboard sales volume and prices. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume increased 5% to 728 million square feet (MMSF), while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price increased 25% to $238.51 per MSF.

Paperboard sales volume for the quarter was down 5% to 77,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price was $594.93 per ton, up 2%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements.

Operating earnings in the sector were $95 million, up 51%, reflecting increased Wallboard sales volume and pricing and a sharp reduction in raw material costs, notably recycled fiber.

Details of Financial Results

We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture's revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.

In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as part of a segment's total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the consolidated income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

Eagle's senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The conference call will be webcast on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the website for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations as to future events. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual performance include the following: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company's businesses; fluctuations in public infrastructure expenditures; adverse weather conditions; the fact that our products are commodities and that prices for our products are subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other factors beyond our control; the availability and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; changes in the costs of energy, including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil, and the nature of our obligations to counterparties under energy supply contracts, such as those related to market conditions (for example, spot market prices), governmental orders and other matters; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs, equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment or non-performance by any of our key customers; inability to timely execute announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation, climate change and other environmental regulation); possible outcomes of pending or future litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions or the nature or level of activity in any one or more of the markets or industries in which the Company or its customers are engaged; severe weather conditions (such as winter storms, tornados and hurricanes) and their effects on our facilities, operations and contractual arrangements with third parties; competition; cyber-attacks or data security breaches; increases in capacity in the gypsum wallboard and cement industries; changes in the demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction or construction projects undertaken by state or local governments; the availability of acquisitions or other growth opportunities that meet our financial return standards and fit our strategic focus; risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions or the execution or implementation of such transactions, including the integration of operations acquired by the Company; general economic conditions, including inflation and recessionary conditions; and changes in interest rates and the resulting effects on the Company and demand for our products. For example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) or the cost of our raw materials could affect the revenue and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company's result of operations. Finally, any forward-looking statements made by the Company are subject to the risks and impacts associated with natural disasters, pandemics or other unforeseen events, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto designed to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects, as well as their impact on economic conditions, capital and financial markets. These and other factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly and annual reports upon filing. These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

Attachment 1 Statement of Consolidated Earnings

Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business

Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue

Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets

Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business

Attachment 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Attachment 1 Eagle Materials Inc. Statement of Consolidated Earnings (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 511,487 $ 462,941 $ 1,677,942 $ 1,448,405 Cost of Goods Sold 352,717 324,355 1,174,067 1,027,967 Gross Profit 158,770 138,586 503,875 420,438 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV 11,377 8,555 23,631 24,785 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (12,497 ) (12,851 ) (37,944 ) (32,986 ) Loss on Early Retirement of Senior Notes - - - (8,407 ) Other Non-Operating Income 2,210 3,207 911 5,941 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes 159,860 137,497 490,473 409,771 Interest Expense, net (8,932 ) (5,651 ) (24,842 ) (24,891 ) Earnings before Income Taxes 150,928 131,846 465,631 384,880 Income Tax Expense (33,744 ) (29,367 ) (104,447 ) (84,949 ) Net Earnings $ 117,184 $ 102,479 $ 361,184 $ 299,931

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 3.23 $ 2.56 $ 9.72 $ 7.30 Diluted $ 3.20 $ 2.53 $ 9.66 $ 7.23 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 36,336,056 40,049,456 37,149,927 41,096,702 Diluted 36,605,982 40,458,049 37,395,586 41,493,339

Attachment 2 Eagle Materials Inc. Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue* Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 220,974 $ 228,448 $ 754,853 $ 724,354 Concrete and Aggregates 55,176 42,384 186,407 139,888 276,150 270,832 941,260 864,242 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 212,016 163,584 652,981 502,836 Gypsum Paperboard 23,321 28,525 83,701 81,327 235,337 192,109 736,682 584,163 Total Revenue $ 511,487 $ 462,941 $ 1,677,942 $ 1,448,405 Segment Operating Earnings Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 60,938 $ 71,281 $ 209,811 $ 206,348 Cement (Joint Venture) 11,377 8,555 23,631 24,785 Concrete and Aggregates 2,692 4,115 15,700 16,998 75,007 83,951 249,142 248,131 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 87,335 60,841 261,164 190,425 Gypsum Paperboard 7,805 2,349 17,200 6,667 95,140 63,190 278,364 197,092 Sub-total 170,147 147,141 527,506 445,223 Corporate General and Administrative Expense (12,497 ) (12,851 ) (37,944 ) (32,986 ) Loss on Early Retirement of Senior Notes - - - (8,407 ) Other Non-Operating Income 2,210 3,207 911 5,941 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes $ 159,860 $ 137,497 $ 490,473 $ 409,771 * Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3

Attachment 3 Eagle Materials Inc. Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue (unaudited) Sales Volume Quarter Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cement (M Tons): Wholly Owned 1,527 1,748 -13 % 5,313 5,583 -5 % Joint Venture 172 215 -20 % 524 614 -15 % 1,699 1,963 -13 % 5,837 6,197 -6 % Concrete (M Cubic Yards) 353 317 +11 % 1,210 1,063 +14 % Aggregates (M Tons) 626 341 +84 % 2,333 1,183 +97 % Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs) 728 695 +5 % 2,309 2,194 +5 % Paperboard (M Tons): Internal 39 36 +8 % 115 109 +6 % External 38 45 -16 % 131 143 -8 % 77 81 -5 % 246 252 -2 %

Average Net Sales Price* Quarter Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cement (Ton) $ 134.36 $ 118.44 +13% $ 131.44 $ 117.49 +12% Concrete (Cubic Yard) $ 134.42 $ 122.36 +10% $ 132.46 $ 120.17 +10% Aggregates (Ton) $ 11.70 $ 10.38 +13% $ 11.21 $ 10.25 +9% Gypsum Wallboard (MSF) $ 238.51 $ 191.41 +25% $ 230.01 $ 186.16 +24% Paperboard (Ton) $ 594.93 $ 585.54 +2% $ 603.73 $ 535.55 +13% *Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.

Intersegment and Cement Revenue Quarter Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Intersegment Revenue: Cement $ 7,719 $ 5,301 $ 26,371 $ 18,357 Paperboard 24,453 21,238 71,819 59,501 $ 32,172 $ 26,539 $ 98,190 $ 77,858 Cement Revenue: Wholly Owned $ 220,974 $ 228,448 $ 754,853 $ 724,354 Joint Venture 27,620 27,406 79,065 77,023 $ 248,594 $ 255,854 $ 833,918 $ 801,377

Attachment 4 Eagle Materials Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022* ASSETS Current Assets - Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 60,937 $ 17,392 $ 19,416 Accounts and Notes Receivable, net 172,543 170,661 176,276 Inventories 247,155 211,978 236,661 Federal Income Tax Receivable 5,466 8,890 7,202 Prepaid and Other Assets 5,177 6,426 3,172 Total Current Assets 491,278 415,347 442,727 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 1,641,638 1,626,990 1,616,539 Investments in Joint Venture 85,268 79,434 80,637 Operating Lease Right of Use Asset 20,651 23,923 23,856 Notes Receivable 8,556 8,486 8,485 Goodwill and Intangibles 467,703 389,002 387,898 Other Assets 15,076 16,939 19,510 $ 2,730,170 $ 2,560,121 $ 2,579,652 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities - Accounts Payable $ 106,571 $ 99,465 $ 113,679 Accrued Liabilities 85,723 87,206 86,754 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 10,000 - - Operating Lease Liabilities 6,006 7,004 7,118 Total Current Liabilities 208,300 193,675 207,551 Long-term Liabilities 62,545 67,578 67,911 Bank Credit Facility 130,000 100,000 200,000 Bank Term Loan 185,000 - - 2.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031 739,215 737,949 738,265 Deferred Income Taxes 239,596 238,671 232,369 Stockholders' Equity - Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000 Shares; None Issued - - - Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding 36,242,274; 39,766,043 and 38,710,929 Shares, respectively 362 398 387 Capital in Excess of Par Value - - - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses (3,105 ) (3,359 ) (3,175 ) Retained Earnings 1,168,257 1,225,209 1,136,344 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,165,514 1,222,248 1,133,556 $ 2,730,170 $ 2,560,121 $ 2,579,652 *From audited financial statements

Attachment 5 Eagle Materials Inc. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by lines of business for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cement $ 20,582 $ 19,933 Concrete and Aggregates 4,402 2,294 Gypsum Wallboard 5,387 5,598 Paperboard 3,738 3,685 Corporate and Other 706 684 $ 34,815 $ 32,194

Attachment 6 Eagle Materials Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA We present Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA to provide more consistent comparison of operating performance from period to period. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides supplemental information regarding the operating performance of our business without regard to financing methods, capital structures or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP financial measure that further excludes the impact from non-routine items and stock-based compensation. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as alternative bases for comparing the operating performance of Eagle from period to period and for purposes of its budgeting and planning processes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity in accordance with GAAP. The following shows the calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles them to net earnings in accordance with GAAP for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net Earnings, as reported $ 117,184 $ 102,479 Income Tax Expense 33,744 29,367 Interest Expense 8,932 5,651 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 34,815 32,194 EBITDA $ 194,675 $ 169,691 Stock-based Compensation 4,088 4,261 Adjusted EBITDA $ 198,763 $ 173,952

Contacts

For additional information, contact at 214-432-2000.



Michael R. Haack

President and Chief Executive Officer



D. Craig Kesler

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Robert S. Stewart

Executive Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications