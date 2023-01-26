CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"ADM delivered another very strong quarter to complete an outstanding year, and the strategic work we have done throughout 2022 has positioned us well for 2023 and beyond," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

"For the full year, we delivered adjusted EPS of $7.85, adjusted segment operating profit of $6.6 billion, and trailing four-quarter average adjusted ROIC of 13.6%. We generated cash from operations before working capital of $5.3 billion, giving us the opportunity to continue to invest in ADM while returning $2.3 billion to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. From Nutrition revenue growth that continues to outpace the industry; to Carbohydrates Solutions results that include 26% year-over-year revenue growth in BioSolutions; to an agile, global AS&O business that supported the global food system in the midst of challenging external forces, Team ADM delivered again in 2022.

"As we look ahead, we are strengthening our focus on controllable actions to mitigate the impact of market forces, and we will continue to improve our global capabilities to serve our customers. We are also increasing our investments in the decarbonization of some of our large production facilities to enable the evolution of our Carbohydrate Solutions segment, and investing in our future by empowering new food technology platforms to address evolving consumer preferences and longer-term food security needs. We remain committed to balanced capital allocation, which includes returning cash to shareholders. We are pleased to announce today that we're raising our quarterly dividend by 12.5%, to $0.45 per share, representing our 50th consecutive year of dividend increases."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

(Amounts in millions except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Earnings per share (as reported) $ 1.84 $ 1.38 Adjusted earnings per share1 $ 1.93 $ 1.50 Segment operating profit $ 1,611 $ 1,388 Adjusted segment operating profit (loss)1 $ 1,665 $ 1,413 Ag Services and Oilseeds 1,184 810 Carbohydrate Solutions 261 428 Nutrition 131 160 Other Business 89 15

Q4 2022 EPS as reported of $1.84 includes a $0.10 per share charge related primarily to impairments, restructuring, and settlement contingencies; a $0.02 per share gain related to the sale of certain assets; and a $0.01 per share tax expense related to certain discrete items. Adjusted EPS, which excludes these items, was $1.93.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 3, 5, 10, 11 and 12 for explanations and reconciliations, including after-tax amounts.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Ag Services & Oilseeds delivered substantially higher year-over-year results.

Ag Services results were higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. Low water conditions reduced North American export volumes, partially offset by the South American team, which executed well to deliver higher margins and volumes. Global Trade results were lower than the strong fourth quarter of 2021, with lower ocean freight results partially offset by higher results in EMEA origination and destination marketing. The business benefited from a $110 million legal recovery related to the 2019 and 2020 closure of the Reserve, Louisiana, export facility.

Crushing results were more than double those of the prior-year period. In North America, strong export volumes for soybean meal and growing domestic demand for renewable diesel contributed to strong margins. In EMEA, oil demand powered strong rapeseed margins, more than offsetting higher energy costs compared to the prior year. Expanding margins drove negative timing impacts in the quarter of approximately $40 million.

RPO results were significantly higher year over year, as the business continued to execute well to meet demand for food oil, renewable diesel in the U.S. and biodiesel globally.

Equity earnings from Wilmar were much higher versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

Carbohydrate Solutions results were substantially lower year over year.

The Starches and Sweeteners subsegment, which includes ethanol production from our wet mills, delivered much higher year-over-year results. The North America business delivered solid volumes and strong margins in both starches and sweeteners, partially offsetting lower ethanol margins. The EMEA team effectively managed risk and delivered improved results on better margins in a continued dynamic environment. The global wheat milling business delivered higher margins driven by solid customer demand.

Vantage Corn Processors results were substantially lower, as higher ethanol inventory levels pressured margins, especially compared to the very strong margin environment in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nutrition delivered revenue growth of 7% for the quarter, and 11%1 on a constant currency basis. Q4 operating profits were significantly lower than the prior-year quarter's.

Human Nutrition results were lower than those of the fourth quarter of 2021. Flavors results were similar to the prior year, as strong revenue growth helped offset demand fulfillment challenges. Specialty Ingredients continued to see strong demand for its product portfolio, including plant-based proteins, offset by inventory adjustments. Health & Wellness was higher year over year, driven primarily by the bioactives portfolio, including the results from the Deerland acquisition.

Animal Nutrition results were substantially lower than the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower margins in amino acids driven by recovery in the global supply of lysine; pet nutrition volumes were lower in Latin America, partially driven by demand fulfillment challenges. Feed results were stronger, driven by APAC and Latin America, partially offset by the impact of softer demand in EMEA.

Other Business results were significantly higher than the prior year. Higher short-term interest rates drove improved earnings in ADM Investor Services, and captive insurance experienced favorable underwriting results and lower claim settlements versus the prior year.

Other Items of Note

As additional information to help clarify underlying business performance, the table on page 10 includes reported earnings and EPS as well as adjusted earnings and EPS.

Segment operating profit of $1.6 billion for the quarter includes charges of $71 million ($0.09 per share) primarily related to impairments, restructuring and settlement contingencies, and gains of $17 million ($0.02 per share) related to the sale of certain assets.

In Corporate results, interest expense increased year over year on higher interest rates. Unallocated corporate costs were higher year over year due primarily to higher IT operating and project-related costs, and higher costs in the company's centers of excellence. Other Corporate was favorable versus the prior year primarily due to higher contributions from foreign currency-related hedge activity and lower railroad maintenance expense. Corporate results also included losses related to the mark-to-market adjustment on the Wilmar exchangeable bond and severance totaling $6 million ($0.01 per share).

The effective tax rate for the quarter was approximately 16% compared to 21% in the prior year. The decreased rate was driven primarily by changes in the geographic mix of pretax earnings in addition to lower discrete tax expense versus the prior year. The full-year tax rate was 17%.

1 Constant currency revenue is ADM's GAAP revenue adjusted for the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency revenue by converting its current period revenue using the prior period exchange rates and comparing the adjusted amount to its prior period reported results. Management believes providing constant currency revenue provides valuable supplemental information regarding its revenue and facilitates period-to-period comparison. Constant currency revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Dividend

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 45.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 9, 2023. This is ADM's 365th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 91 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2022, there were 547,069,584 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Note: Additional Facts and Explanations

Segment Operating Profit, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) and Corporate Results (unaudited) Quarter ended Year ended December 31 December 31 (In millions) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Segment Operating Profit $ 1,611 $ 1,388 $ 223 $ 6,549 $ 4,638 $ 1,911 Specified items: Gain on sale of assets (17 ) (55 ) 38 (47 ) (77 ) 30 Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges 71 80 (9 ) 147 213 (66 ) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $ 1,665 $ 1,413 $ 252 $ 6,649 $ 4,774 $ 1,875 Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 1,184 $ 810 $ 374 $ 4,386 $ 2,775 $ 1,611 Ag Services 417 335 82 1,374 770 604 Crushing 379 163 216 1,621 975 646 Refined Products and Other 214 185 29 837 652 185 Wilmar 174 127 47 554 378 176 Carbohydrate Solutions $ 261 $ 428 $ (167 ) $ 1,360 $ 1,283 $ 77 Starches and Sweeteners 287 207 80 1,323 913 410 Vantage Corn Processors (26 ) 221 (247 ) 37 370 (333 ) Nutrition $ 131 $ 160 $ (29 ) $ 736 $ 691 $ 45 Human Nutrition 96 108 (12 ) 566 537 29 Animal Nutrition 35 52 (17 ) 170 154 16 Other Business $ 89 $ 15 $ 74 $ 167 $ 25 $ 142 Segment Operating Profit $ 1,611 $ 1,388 $ 223 $ 6,549 $ 4,638 $ 1,911 Corporate Results $ (398 ) $ (377 ) $ (21 ) $ (1,316 ) $ (1,325 ) $ 9 Interest expense - net (94 ) (77 ) (17 ) (333 ) (277 ) (56 ) Unallocated corporate costs (299 ) (276 ) (23 ) (1,026 ) (957 ) (69 ) Other 1 (22 ) 23 40 20 20 Specified items: Debt extinguishment charges - - - - (36 ) 36 Expenses related to acquisitions - (4 ) 4 (2 ) (7 ) 5 Gain (loss) on debt conversion option (3 ) 2 (5 ) 9 19 (10 ) Loss on sale of assets - - - (3 ) - (3 ) Restructuring and settlement charges (3 ) - (3 ) (1 ) (87 ) 86 Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 1,213 $ 1,011 $ 202 $ 5,233 $ 3,313 $ 1,920

Segment operating profit is ADM's consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors information about ADM's business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Quarter ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 26,231 $ 23,090 $ 101,848 $ 85,249 Cost of products sold (1) 24,469 21,440 94,278 79,262 Gross profit 1,762 1,650 7,570 5,987 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (2) 897 786 3,358 2,994 Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring costs (3) 36 80 66 164 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates (226 ) (197 ) (832 ) (595 ) (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (4) - - - 36 Interest and investment income (117 ) (13 ) (293 ) (96 ) Interest expense (5) 134 77 396 265 Other (income) expense - net (6,7) (175 ) (94 ) (358 ) (94 ) Earnings before income taxes 1,213 1,011 5,233 3,313 Income tax expense (benefit) (8) 189 214 868 578 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 1,024 797 4,365 2,735 Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 15 25 26 Net earnings attributable to ADM $ 1,019 $ 782 $ 4,340 $ 2,709 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.84 $ 1.38 $ 7.71 $ 4.79 Average diluted shares outstanding 554 566 563 566

(1) Includes charges related to inventory writedowns in Ukraine of $3 million and $39 million in the current quarter and YTD respectively, and $13 million in the prior YTD. Current YTD was partially offset by an insurance settlement of $2 million. (2) Includes settlement contingencies of $34 million and $44 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $38 million in the prior YTD. Also includes acquisition-related expenses of $2 million in the current YTD and $4 million and $7 million in the prior year quarter and YTD, respectively. (3) Includes charges related to the impairment of certain assets and restructuring of $37 million and $67 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $80 million and $164 million in the prior year quarter and YTD, respectively. (4) Loss in the prior YTD primarily related to the early redemption of the $500 million 2.75% notes due in 2025. (5) Includes gains (losses) related to the mark-to-market adjustment of the conversion option of the exchangeable bond issued in August 2020 of $(3) million and $9 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and gains of $2 million and $19 million in the prior year quarter and YTD, respectively. (6) Includes gains related to the sale of certain assets of $17 million and $44 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and gains related to the sale of ethanol and certain other assets of $55 million and $77 million in the prior year quarter and YTD, respectively. (7) Includes a pension settlement charge of $83 million in the prior YTD. Also includes exit costs of $2 million in the prior YTD. (8) Includes the tax expense (benefit) impact of the above specified items and tax discrete items totaling $(10) million and $(16) million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $41 million and $(21) million in the prior year quarter and YTD, respectively.

Summary of Financial Condition (unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions) Net Investment In Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,037 $ 943 Operating working capital 11,627 10,546 Property, plant, and equipment 9,933 9,890 Investments in affiliates 5,467 5,285 Goodwill and other intangibles 6,544 6,660 Other non-current assets 2,420 2,392 $ 37,028 $ 35,716 Financed By Short-term debt $ 503 $ 958 Long-term debt, including current maturities 8,677 8,581 Deferred liabilities 3,232 3,410 Temporary equity 299 239 Shareholders' equity 24,317 22,528 $ 37,028 $ 35,716

Summary of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year ended December 31 2022 2021 (in millions) Operating Activities Net earnings $ 4,365 $ 2,735 Depreciation and amortization 1,028 996 Asset impairment charges 37 125 (Gains) losses on sales/revaluation of assets (115 ) (149 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 36 Other - net (48 ) 198 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,789 ) 2,654 Total Operating Activities 3,478 6,595 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,319 ) (1,169 ) Net assets of businesses acquired (22 ) (1,564 ) Proceeds from sale of business/assets 131 245 Investments in affiliates (77 ) (34 ) Other investing activities (113 ) (147 ) Total Investing Activities (1,400 ) (2,669 ) Financing Activities Long-term debt borrowings 752 1,329 Long-term debt payments (482 ) (534 ) Net borrowings (payments) under lines of credit (428 ) (1,085 ) Share repurchases (1,450 ) - Cash dividends (899 ) (834 ) Other 8 6 Total Financing Activities (2,499 ) (1,118 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (421 ) 2,808 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of period 7,454 4,646 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents - end of period $ 7,033 $ 7,454

Segment Operating Analysis (unaudited) Quarter ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in '000s metric tons) Processed volumes (by commodity) Oilseeds 8,565 8,878 32,952 35,125 Corn 4,589 5,383 18,558 19,126 Total processed volumes 13,154 14,261 51,510 54,251 Quarter ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) Revenues Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 21,032 $ 18,080 $ 79,855 $ 67,047 Carbohydrate Solutions 3,263 3,201 13,961 11,110 Nutrition 1,845 1,719 7,636 6,712 Other Business 91 90 396 380 Total revenues $ 26,231 $ 23,090 $ 101,848 $ 85,249

Adjusted Earnings Per Share A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited) Quarter ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 In millions Per share In millions Per share In millions Per share In millions Per share Net earnings and fully diluted EPS $ 1,019 $ 1.84 $ 782 $ 1.38 $ 4,340 $ 7.71 $ 2,709 $ 4.79 Adjustments: Loss (gains) on sales of assets and businesses (a) (13 ) (0.02 ) (40 ) (0.07 ) (33 ) (0.06 ) (57 ) (0.10 ) Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges (b) 55 0.10 70 0.12 115 0.21 237 0.42 Expenses related to acquisitions (c) - - 3 0.01 1 - 5 0.01 Debt extinguishment charges (d) - - - - - - 27 0.05 Loss (gain) on debt conversion option (e) 3 - (2 ) - (9 ) (0.02 ) (19 ) (0.03 ) Tax adjustment (f) 5 0.01 37 0.06 7 0.01 33 0.05 Sub-total adjustments 50 0.09 68 0.12 81 0.14 226 0.40 Adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS $ 1,069 $ 1.93 $ 850 $ 1.50 $ 4,421 $ 7.85 $ 2,935 $ 5.19

(a) Current quarter and YTD gains of $17 million and $44 million pretax ($13 million and $33 million after tax), respectively, were related to the sale of certain assets, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Prior year quarter and YTD gains of $55 million and $77 million pretax ($40 million and $57 million after tax), respectively were related to the sale of ethanol and certain other assets, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. (b) Current quarter and YTD charges of $74 million and $148 million pretax ($55 million and $115 million after tax), respectively, were primarily related to the impairment of certain assets, restructuring charges, and settlement contingencies tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Current YTD charges were also partially offset by an insurance settlement, tax effected using the applicable tax rate. Prior year quarter charges of $80 million pretax ($70 million after tax) were related to the impairment of certain assets, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Prior YTD charges of $300 million pretax ($237 million after tax) were related to the impairment of certain assets, restructuring, and legal and pension settlements, tax effected using the applicable tax rates. (c) Current YTD acquisition-related expenses were $2 million pretax ($1 million after tax), tax effected using the applicable tax rates. Prior year quarter expenses of $4 million pretax ($3 million after tax) were related to the Deerland acquisition, tax effected using the Company's U.S. income tax rate. Prior YTD expenses of $7 million pretax ($5 million after tax) also included expenses related to the Balto acquisition, tax effected using the Company's U.S. income tax rate. (d) Prior YTD debt extinguishment charges of $36 million pretax ($27 million after tax) were related to the early redemption of notes, tax effected using the Company's U.S. income tax rate. (e) Current quarter loss and YTD gain on debt conversion option of $3 million and $9 million pretax, respectively, ($3 million and $9 million after tax, respectively) and prior year quarter and YTD gain on debt conversion option of $2 million and $19 million pretax, respectively, ($2 million and $19 million after tax, respectively), were related to the mark-to-market adjustment of the conversion option of the exchangeable bonds issued in August 2020, tax effected using the applicable tax rate. (f) Tax adjustment due to certain discrete items totaling $5 million and $7 million in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $37 million and $33 million in the prior year quarter and YTD.

Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM's reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM's fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited) Adjusted ROIC Earnings (in millions) Four Quarters Quarter Ended Ended Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Net earnings attributable to ADM $ 1,054 $ 1,236 $ 1,031 $ 1,019 $ 4,340 Adjustments: Interest expense 92 73 97 134 396 Other adjustments 17 7 27 62 113 Total adjustments 109 80 124 196 509 Tax on adjustments (26 ) (19 ) (25 ) (47 ) (117 ) Net adjustments 83 61 99 149 392 Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings $ 1,137 $ 1,297 $ 1,130 $ 1,168 $ 4,732

Adjusted Invested Capital (in millions) Quarter Ended Trailing Four Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Quarter Average Equity (1) $ 23,722 $ 24,393 $ 23,997 $ 24,284 $ 24,099 + Interest-bearing liabilities (2) 13,079 11,524 8,747 9,187 10,634 Other adjustments 13 5 25 47 23 Total Adjusted Invested Capital $ 36,814 $ 35,922 $ 32,769 $ 33,518 $ 34,756 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital 13.6 %

(1) Excludes noncontrolling interests (2) Includes short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and long-term debt

Adjusted ROIC is Adjusted ROIC earnings divided by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted ROIC earnings is ADM's net earnings adjusted for the after-tax effects of interest expense and specified items. Adjusted invested capital is the sum of ADM's equity (excluding noncontrolling interests) and interest-bearing liabilities adjusted for the after-tax effect of specified items. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure because it provides investors information about ADM's returns excluding the impacts of specified items and increases period-to-period comparability of underlying business performance. Management uses Adjusted ROIC to measure ADM's performance by comparing Adjusted ROIC to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Adjusted ROIC, Adjusted ROIC earnings and Adjusted invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace or be alternatives to GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited) The tables below provide a reconciliation of earnings before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment for the trailing four quarters ended December 31, 2022. Four Quarters Quarter Ended Ended Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 (in millions) Earnings before income taxes $ 1,271 $ 1,519 $ 1,230 $ 1,213 $ 5,233 Interest expense 92 73 97 134 396 Depreciation and amortization 257 257 260 254 1,028 Losses (gains) on sales of assets and businesses 2 - (29 ) (17 ) (44 ) Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges 17 8 49 74 148 Railroad maintenance expense - 9 32 26 67 Expenses related to acquisitions 2 - - - 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,641 $ 1,866 $ 1,639 $ 1,684 $ 6,830 Four Quarters Quarter Ended Ended Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 (in millions) Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 1,096 $ 1,207 $ 1,166 $ 1,271 $ 4,740 Carbohydrate Solutions 396 550 391 338 1,675 Nutrition 254 304 242 196 996 Other Business 44 24 35 124 227 Corporate (149 ) (219 ) (195 ) (245 ) (808 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,641 $ 1,866 $ 1,639 $ 1,684 $ 6,830

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

